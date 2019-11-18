Jaylen Brown is looking forward to giving Aron Baynes a ‘big hug’ ahead of their matchup

The Celtics are preparing to take on the Suns.

Former teammates Aron Baynes (left) and Jaylen Brown (right) surround the Spurs Pau Gasol under the basket during first half action against the Spurs. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
The Celtics take on the Suns on Monday, and Jaylen Brown said he wants one thing from former-teammate Aron Baynes when they meet.

A hug from the “crazy” center.

According to the Boston Herald’s Steve Bulpett, Brown is looking forward to seeing Baynes on the court, even if they are on opposing sides this time. They played together for two seasons in Boston before Baynes was traded to Phoenix in July.

“Baynes, that’s my guy,” Brown said. “He’s crazy as hell, but yeah, I’m excited to see him. Make sure I give him a big hug tomorrow.”

When Baynes heard the comment, he expressed those same sentiments about Brown.

“That’s the pot calling the kettle black,” he said.

All jokes aside, Baynes is excited to see his former team and praised them for how well they’re doing this season. The Celtics are currently 10-2 and ranked number one in the Eastern Conference, while the Suns (7-4) are ranked fifth in the West. Baynes himself has improved from his time in a green uniform and is currently averaging 15 points, 2.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds.

“I mean, big hug, bit of a hit — doesn’t matter either way,” Baynes said. “It’s all good, a lot of fun. We both got a couple of hits on each other over the summertime, as well, so, you know, it’s definitely good to see those guys. And, yeah, they’re rolling right now, so it’s been fun to watch.”

The Celtics take on the Suns at 9 p.m.

