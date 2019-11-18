Against Suns, Marcus Smart suffers right ankle injury

PHOENIX — The Celtics bounced back from Sunday’s loss by cruising to a 99-85 win over the Suns on Monday night.

The team received a scare when Marcus Smart had to be helped to the locker room after suffering a right ankle injury with 9:16 left in the fourth quarter, but there was not a great deal of concern afterward.

“The ankle is OK,’’ Smart said. “There wasn’t a lot of swelling. Minimal swelling for it where I’m able to walk. I’m able to still shift, and plant and move side to side so that’s good. I just re-irritated the exact same ankle I was just coming back from, in the exact same spot. But everything is OK, I should be fine to play the rest of the trip.’’

Smart was running along the baseline on defense when he appeared to simply take a bad step. He immediately signaled to the bench and Brad Stevens called timeout so Smart could receive assistance. Prior to the injury, Smart had done an excellent job smothering Suns star Devin Booker.

With Gordon Hayward already out for about the next five weeks, a prolonged absence for Smart would have been difficult for the Celtics to overcome. But Stevens did not rule out the possibility of Smart playing against the Clippers on Wednesday.