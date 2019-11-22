Morning sports update: Danny Ainge said it would be a ‘sad commentary’ if fans boo Kyrie Irving’s return to TD Garden

The Bruins defeated the Sabres, 3-2, on Thursday night. Tuukka Rask produced 35 saves (including a possible save of the year) and Brad Marchand notched two goals.

On Saturday, the Bruins are at TD Garden for a 7 p.m. matchup with the Minnesota Wild.

The Celtics are in Denver on Friday for a 9 p.m. game against the Nuggets.

Danny Ainge on the potential of Celtics fans booing Kyrie Irving: The Celtics host the Nets on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Irving, who left Boston in the offseason for Brooklyn as a free agent, could make his first return to TD Garden since his summer departure.

Asked what he thought about the chance that Celtics fans boo Irving, team president of basketball operations Danny Ainge offered his take.

“I think that’s a sad commentary,” Ainge said during a Thursday interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich.” “But I understand it just because I know there’s been a lot of negative attention.”

“I understand all that,” Ainge added. “I just think it’s a bad conclusion to come to. It’s not really fair.”

Irving is set to miss a fourth straight game for the Nets on Friday with a shoulder injury, and the team reportedly has no timetable for his return.

Ainge added that while Irving gets blamed for the Celtics’ issues a season ago, “I just think it’s much, much bigger than that.”

“I don’t have any grudges against Kyrie,” Ainge said. “I’m grateful that he gave us a chance, and it didn’t work out. It wasn’t his fault things didn’t work out. It was a lot of people’s fault, including my own.”

Asked if the Celtics would potentially give Irving a tribute video, Ainge said it wasn’t his decision. Still, he admitted he was open to it.

“Sure,” said Ainge. “Why not?”

Trivia: In 2003, Bill Belichick faced Bill Parcells as the Patriots played the Cowboys. New England won the game, 12-0. Who was the Dallas quarterback that day?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: In 1996, he was the 52nd overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft. In 2001, he was the 53rd overall pick in the NFL draft.

N’Keal Harry high school basketball highlights: The Patriots’ 2019 first-round pick was once heavily recruited as a basketball prospect.

Marcus Smart on Kemba Walker:

.@smart_MS3 has always known @KembaWalker’s got game. The @celtics guard breaks down what makes his teammate so unstoppable. Presented by @jackryanamazon. pic.twitter.com/AD6NcQyeOz — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) November 21, 2019

A throwback to some Patriots highlights that made the NFL’s top 100 catches:

Gronk, Jules & Randy repping the #Patriots on the #NFL100 top catches of all time. Full countdown: https://t.co/NHrogu549N pic.twitter.com/toxzfOqI5R — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 21, 2019

On this day: In 1965, Muhammad Ali defended his heavyweight title with a 12th-round technical knockout of former champion Floyd Patterson.

Also, in 2012, another play happened that Patriots fans might remember:

Seven years ago today, the butt fumble was born. pic.twitter.com/AQcBBjgztP — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 22, 2019

Daily highlight: Tuukka Rask made an acrobatic save on Thursday to deny the Sabres a goal.

So @tuukkarask punched his save of the year candidate ticket last night and we're still impressed. 🎫 pic.twitter.com/tPykfQDRh6 — NHL (@NHL) November 22, 2019

Trivia answer: Quincy Carter