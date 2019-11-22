Morning sports update: Danny Ainge said it would be a ‘sad commentary’ if fans boo Kyrie Irving’s return to TD Garden

"It was a lot of people's fault, including my own."

Danny Ainge
Danny Ainge discussed what went wrong for the Celtics last season. –Elise Amendola / AP File Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
10:23 AM

The Bruins defeated the Sabres, 3-2, on Thursday night. Tuukka Rask produced 35 saves (including a possible save of the year) and Brad Marchand notched two goals.

On Saturday, the Bruins are at TD Garden for a 7 p.m. matchup with the Minnesota Wild.

The Celtics are in Denver on Friday for a 9 p.m. game against the Nuggets.

Danny Ainge on the potential of Celtics fans booing Kyrie Irving: The Celtics host the Nets on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Irving, who left Boston in the offseason for Brooklyn as a free agent, could make his first return to TD Garden since his summer departure.

Advertisement

Asked what he thought about the chance that Celtics fans boo Irving, team president of basketball operations Danny Ainge offered his take.

“I think that’s a sad commentary,” Ainge said during a Thursday interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich.” “But I understand it just because I know there’s been a lot of negative attention.”

“I understand all that,” Ainge added. “I just think it’s a bad conclusion to come to. It’s not really fair.”

Irving is set to miss a fourth straight game for the Nets on Friday with a shoulder injury, and the team reportedly has no timetable for his return.

Ainge added that while Irving gets blamed for the Celtics’ issues a season ago, “I just think it’s much, much bigger than that.”

“I don’t have any grudges against Kyrie,” Ainge said. “I’m grateful that he gave us a chance, and it didn’t work out. It wasn’t his fault things didn’t work out. It was a lot of people’s fault, including my own.”

Asked if the Celtics would potentially give Irving a tribute video, Ainge said it wasn’t his decision. Still, he admitted he was open to it.

Advertisement

“Sure,” said Ainge. “Why not?”

Trivia: In 2003, Bill Belichick faced Bill Parcells as the Patriots played the Cowboys. New England won the game, 12-0. Who was the Dallas quarterback that day?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: In 1996, he was the 52nd overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft. In 2001, he was the 53rd overall pick in the NFL draft.

More from Boston.com:

N’Keal Harry high school basketball highlights: The Patriots’ 2019 first-round pick was once heavily recruited as a basketball prospect.

Marcus Smart on Kemba Walker:

A throwback to some Patriots highlights that made the NFL’s top 100 catches:

Buy Tickets

On this day: In 1965, Muhammad Ali defended his heavyweight title with a 12th-round technical knockout of former champion Floyd Patterson.

Also, in 2012, another play happened that Patriots fans might remember:

Daily highlight: Tuukka Rask made an acrobatic save on Thursday to deny the Sabres a goal.

Trivia answer: Quincy Carter

TOPICS: Celtics
The Patriots released Antonio Brown on Friday, Sept. 20.
Patriots
Here are the latest rumors regarding Antonio Brown and the Patriots November 22, 2019 | 9:50 AM
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 17: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 17, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Patriots
What Tom Brady had to say ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys November 22, 2019 | 9:21 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady smiles while taking questions from reporters Wednesday.
Patriots
What experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Cowboys game November 22, 2019 | 8:08 AM
Boston, MA - 11/21/2019 - (3rd Period) Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) makes a diving sprawling save with the Buffalo Sabres on the power play and the score at 3-1 in the third period. The Boston Bruins host the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Matt Porter, Topic: 22Bruins-Sabres, LOID: 9.0.1452372701.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-2 win over the Sabres November 22, 2019 | 7:30 AM
Skiing
To the end, Jake Burton was a smart, unflagging champion of snowboarding November 22, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Brad Marchand celebrates after tying the game at 1-1 during the first period.
Bruins
Marchand, Pastrnak lead Bruins past Sabres 3-2 November 21, 2019 | 9:53 PM
Buffalo Sabres center Zemgus Girgensons can't score against the defense of Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and goaltender Tuukka Rask during the second period Thursday.
Bruins
Tuukka Rask delivers incredible save vs. Sabres November 21, 2019 | 9:40 PM
NFL
NFL upholds Myles Garrett's suspension November 21, 2019 | 8:17 PM
Red Sox chairman Tom Werner was a driving force behind the team’s Home Base Program.
Red Sox
Red Sox earn award for philanthropic work November 21, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Kyle Van Noy and Jason McCourty have helped the New England defense flourish this season.
Patriots
NFL's top defense, offense clash as Patriots host Cowboys November 21, 2019 | 7:30 PM
Mohamed Sanu scores a second quarter touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens November 3 in Baltimore.
Patriots
Mohamed Sanu could reportedly miss a 'couple of weeks' due to ankle injury November 21, 2019 | 5:53 PM
Patriots
Mohamed Sanu, Phillip Dorsett may be able to go vs. Dallas November 21, 2019 | 5:15 PM
San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) sets up a play during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Orlando, Fla.
New Balance
Dejounte Murray signs shoe endorsement deal with New Balance November 21, 2019 | 3:34 PM
Philadelphia, PA 11-17-19: Patriots running back Sony Michel hits the dirt as does the ball as he couldn't make the catch on a pass from Tom Brady (not pictured). The New England Patriots visited the Philadelphia Eagles for a regular season NFL football game at Lincoln Financial Field. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
commentary
Blame the running game for the Patriots’ recent offensive struggles November 21, 2019 | 3:24 PM
Kemba Walker has led the Celtics to an 9-1 record so far in the 2019 season.
Celtics
Celtics reveal new city edition uniforms November 21, 2019 | 2:29 PM
FILE - In this March 8, 2002, file photo, Jake Burton Carpenter, owner of Burton Snowboards, shows an early model, right, and one of the newer snowboards, left, in his office in Burlington, Vt. Carpenter, the innovator who brought the snowboard to the masses and helped turn the sport into a billion-dollar business, has died after a recurring bout with cancer. He was 65.
Skiing
Snowboard pioneer Jake Burton Carpenter dies at 65 November 21, 2019 | 11:14 AM
New England Patriots' Tom Brady speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
watch
Video: Is Tom Brady right to be upset? November 21, 2019 | 10:46 AM
In this photo taken Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, left, heads down court as Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield, right, pursues during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif. The Kings won 100-99. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Celtics
Isaiah Thomas gave Marcus Smart an early vote as the NBA's best defender November 21, 2019 | 10:27 AM
Michael Bennett with the Patriots in October prior to his trade to the Cowboys.
Patriots
Michael Bennett says he 'learned a lot' with the Patriots, calls Bill Belichick a 'savant' November 21, 2019 | 9:46 AM
NICOLE YANG
How Celtics center Robert Williams has slimmed down November 21, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Celtics
Clippers edge Celtics 107-104 in overtime November 21, 2019 | 3:03 AM
NFL
Dak Prescott is earning bigger bucks with every start November 21, 2019 | 1:59 AM
Baker Mayfield has thrown multiple touchdown passes in back-to-back games and is available in nearly 40 percent of ESPN and Yahoo! fantasy football leagues.
Fantasy Football
Fantasy football season isn’t over yet if you may finish last November 21, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Ben Simmons
NBA
Ben Simmons hits 1st career NBA 3-pointer in 76ers’ victory November 20, 2019 | 11:09 PM
Boston College basketball player Nik Popovic listens to a question during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college basketball media day in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
College Sports
Nik Popovic reaches milestone; Boston College beats EWU 72-68 November 20, 2019 | 10:43 PM
Red Sox
Bobby Dalbec among four added to Red Sox 40-man roster November 20, 2019 | 10:00 PM
Jacoby Ellsbury New York Yankees
Jacoby Ellsbury
Yankees release Jacoby Ellsbury, owe him $26 million November 20, 2019 | 9:57 PM
Boston College quarterback Dennis Grosel has eight touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
College Sports
How Dennis Grosel evolved from a preferred walk-on to BC's starting quarterback November 20, 2019 | 7:25 PM
FILE - In this April 25, 2019, file photo, Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock speaks to reporters in Toronto. The Maple Leafs fired Babcock on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, and replaced him with Sheldon Keefe. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
NHL
Underperforming Maple Leafs fire coach Mike Babcock November 20, 2019 | 6:41 PM
NFL
Browns’ Myles Garrett awaits ruling after hearing for suspension November 20, 2019 | 5:24 PM