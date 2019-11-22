Kemba Walker taken to hospital after getting stretchered off the court

Celtics point guard Kemba Walker was taken off the court on a stretcher during the Celtics’ game against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.

The injury occurred with three minutes left in the second quarter when Walker hit his head against teammate Semi Ojeleye’s chest when going after a loose ball.

Walker laid on the court for several minutes before he was taken away on a stretcher.

Walker was diagnosed with concussion-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital, the Celtics said in a statement.

Walker did not suffer a significant injury, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Walker is averaging a team-high 22.6 points per game this season.