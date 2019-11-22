Kyrie Irving to miss first game in Boston since leaving Celtics

Celtics fans will apparently have to wait to boo Kyrie Irving.

The now-Nets star will miss his return game in Boston on Wednesday, the team announced Friday evening.

Irving has a right shoulder injury that has caused him to miss the last four games. The Nets say he will miss all three games on their upcoming road trip, which concludes with the game against the Celtics.

After Wednesday, Brooklyn’s next trip to Boston is March 3. The Nets also host on the Celtics next Friday in Brooklyn. Irving has yet to be ruled out for that game. He will be re-assessed when the Nets return, per the team.

Irving is averaging a team-high 28.5 points per game this season. The Nets are 7-8 this season and 2-2 in the four games without Irving.