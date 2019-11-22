Marcus Smart said he’s ‘on another level’ than Patrick Beverley

"I feel like when it comes to me, if you had to choose me and Pat, I think I’d be getting that nod."

Marcus Smart is averaging a career-best 12.1 points per game this season.
Marcus Smart is averaging a career-best 12.1 points per game this season. –Matt York/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
3:05 PM

Marcus Smart and Patrick Beverley are often compared in the NBA world because of their similar defensive skills, intensity, and intangibles.

However, the two don’t see the comparison.

Beverley was asked by reporters Wednesday following the Clippers’ win over the Celtics about going up against a player like Smart, who matches his intensity. Beverley responded, “That’s funny.”

Smart was asked Friday in Denver about Beverley’s comments.

“You have to respect a guy like that who goes out there and plays every night fearlessly. He really stands down to nobody,” Smart told reporters, via the Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn.

Advertisement

“I feel like when it comes to me, if you had to choose me and Pat, I think I’d be getting that nod, so no offense to Pat, but step his game up a little bit more and we’ll see.”

Smart continued, telling the Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, “What I am surprised about is for Pat to think that I’m below him or anything in that standpoint where, you (put) me head up against Pat I think we know who’d win that battle. I think my play speaks for itself. I’m not saying Pat’s not a good ball player, good defender, but I’m just on another level right now.”

The Celtics and Clippers will meet again Feb. 13 at TD Garden.

TOPICS: Celtics NBA
Bill Belichick did not give a direct answer on the status of injured receivers Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett.
Patriots
Bill Belichick referenced a Ouija Board when asked about injured receivers Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett November 22, 2019 | 2:39 PM
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) carries the ball against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Patriots
4 facts to know about the Dallas Cowboys November 22, 2019 | 2:10 PM
Patriots
Get ready for Bill Belichick as you’ve never seen him November 22, 2019 | 12:53 PM
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott leads the NFL in passing yards.
Patriots
What the Cowboys are saying about playing the Patriots November 22, 2019 | 11:21 AM
Bill Belichick has led the Patriots to more Super Bowls this century than the Cowboys have playoff wins.
CHAD FINN I UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
It’s America’s team vs. the team America loves to hate: Bill Belichick gives Patriots edge over Cowboys November 22, 2019 | 11:09 AM
Danny Ainge
Celtics
Danny Ainge said it would be a 'sad commentary' if fans boo Kyrie Irving's return to TD Garden November 22, 2019 | 10:23 AM
The Patriots released Antonio Brown on Friday, Sept. 20.
Patriots
Here are the latest rumors regarding Antonio Brown and the Patriots November 22, 2019 | 9:50 AM
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 17: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 17, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Patriots
What Tom Brady had to say ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys November 22, 2019 | 9:21 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady smiles while taking questions from reporters Wednesday.
Patriots
What experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Cowboys game November 22, 2019 | 8:08 AM
Boston, MA - 11/21/2019 - (3rd Period) Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) makes a diving sprawling save with the Buffalo Sabres on the power play and the score at 3-1 in the third period. The Boston Bruins host the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Matt Porter, Topic: 22Bruins-Sabres, LOID: 9.0.1452372701.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-2 win over the Sabres November 22, 2019 | 7:30 AM
Skiing
To the end, Jake Burton was a smart, unflagging champion of snowboarding November 22, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Brad Marchand celebrates after tying the game at 1-1 during the first period.
Bruins
Marchand, Pastrnak lead Bruins past Sabres 3-2 November 21, 2019 | 9:53 PM
Buffalo Sabres center Zemgus Girgensons can't score against the defense of Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and goaltender Tuukka Rask during the second period Thursday.
Bruins
Tuukka Rask delivers incredible save vs. Sabres November 21, 2019 | 9:40 PM
NFL
NFL upholds Myles Garrett's suspension November 21, 2019 | 8:17 PM
Red Sox chairman Tom Werner was a driving force behind the team’s Home Base Program.
Red Sox
Red Sox earn award for philanthropic work November 21, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Kyle Van Noy and Jason McCourty have helped the New England defense flourish this season.
Patriots
NFL's top defense, offense clash as Patriots host Cowboys November 21, 2019 | 7:30 PM
Mohamed Sanu scores a second quarter touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens November 3 in Baltimore.
Patriots
Mohamed Sanu could reportedly miss a 'couple of weeks' due to ankle injury November 21, 2019 | 5:53 PM
Patriots
Mohamed Sanu, Phillip Dorsett may be able to go vs. Dallas November 21, 2019 | 5:15 PM
San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) sets up a play during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Orlando, Fla.
New Balance
Dejounte Murray signs shoe endorsement deal with New Balance November 21, 2019 | 3:34 PM
Philadelphia, PA 11-17-19: Patriots running back Sony Michel hits the dirt as does the ball as he couldn't make the catch on a pass from Tom Brady (not pictured). The New England Patriots visited the Philadelphia Eagles for a regular season NFL football game at Lincoln Financial Field. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
commentary
Blame the running game for the Patriots’ recent offensive struggles November 21, 2019 | 3:24 PM
Kemba Walker has led the Celtics to an 9-1 record so far in the 2019 season.
Celtics
Celtics reveal new city edition uniforms November 21, 2019 | 2:29 PM
FILE - In this March 8, 2002, file photo, Jake Burton Carpenter, owner of Burton Snowboards, shows an early model, right, and one of the newer snowboards, left, in his office in Burlington, Vt. Carpenter, the innovator who brought the snowboard to the masses and helped turn the sport into a billion-dollar business, has died after a recurring bout with cancer. He was 65.
Skiing
Snowboard pioneer Jake Burton Carpenter dies at 65 November 21, 2019 | 11:14 AM
New England Patriots' Tom Brady speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
watch
Video: Is Tom Brady right to be upset? November 21, 2019 | 10:46 AM
In this photo taken Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, left, heads down court as Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield, right, pursues during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif. The Kings won 100-99. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Celtics
Isaiah Thomas gave Marcus Smart an early vote as the NBA's best defender November 21, 2019 | 10:27 AM
Michael Bennett with the Patriots in October prior to his trade to the Cowboys.
Patriots
Michael Bennett says he 'learned a lot' with the Patriots, calls Bill Belichick a 'savant' November 21, 2019 | 9:46 AM
NICOLE YANG
How Celtics center Robert Williams has slimmed down November 21, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Celtics
Clippers edge Celtics 107-104 in overtime November 21, 2019 | 3:03 AM
NFL
Dak Prescott is earning bigger bucks with every start November 21, 2019 | 1:59 AM
Baker Mayfield has thrown multiple touchdown passes in back-to-back games and is available in nearly 40 percent of ESPN and Yahoo! fantasy football leagues.
Fantasy Football
Fantasy football season isn’t over yet if you may finish last November 21, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Ben Simmons
NBA
Ben Simmons hits 1st career NBA 3-pointer in 76ers’ victory November 20, 2019 | 11:09 PM