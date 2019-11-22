Marcus Smart said he’s ‘on another level’ than Patrick Beverley

Marcus Smart and Patrick Beverley are often compared in the NBA world because of their similar defensive skills, intensity, and intangibles.

However, the two don’t see the comparison.

Beverley was asked by reporters Wednesday following the Clippers’ win over the Celtics about going up against a player like Smart, who matches his intensity. Beverley responded, “That’s funny.”

Smart was asked Friday in Denver about Beverley’s comments.

“You have to respect a guy like that who goes out there and plays every night fearlessly. He really stands down to nobody,” Smart told reporters, via the Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn.

“I feel like when it comes to me, if you had to choose me and Pat, I think I’d be getting that nod, so no offense to Pat, but step his game up a little bit more and we’ll see.”

Smart continued, telling the Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, “What I am surprised about is for Pat to think that I’m below him or anything in that standpoint where, you (put) me head up against Pat I think we know who’d win that battle. I think my play speaks for itself. I’m not saying Pat’s not a good ball player, good defender, but I’m just on another level right now.”

The Celtics and Clippers will meet again Feb. 13 at TD Garden.