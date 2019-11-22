Paul Pierce says Kyrie Irving deserves to be booed in Boston return

Paul Pierce is known as “The Truth” to Celtics fans, and it might be hard to find a Celtics fan that disagrees with his take on Kyrie Irving’s return to Boston.

In a segment during “NBA Countdown” on Friday, Pierce disagreed with Danny Ainge’s comment that Celtics fans booing Irving in his return to Boston would be “a sad commentary.”

“Danny Ainge, he genuinely feels that way, but this is Boston folks,” Pierce said. “When you tell these fans that ‘hey, I’m going to re-sign, I’ll be back, I’m here for the long run’ and then you turn around and leave and leave a sour taste in the organization’s lap and fans, this is going to be one of the loudest boos in league history.”

“These are passionate fans, they care,” Pierce added.

The former Celtics captain wasn’t done there.

“This has never happened, a player of his caliber saying ‘I’ll be back’ and then leaving,” Pierce said. “This has never happened. When does that happen with a player of his caliber? It’s never happened. He deserves [to be booed].”

The Nets come to Boston to take on the Celtics next Wednesday, Nov. 27.

However, Irving may not play on Wednesday. He sat out his fourth straight game on Friday due to a shoulder injury and there is no timetable for his return.