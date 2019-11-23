Here’s the latest on Kemba Walker after he was stretchered off the court

Let out a sigh of relief Celtics fans, it appears Kemba Walker will be OK.

The point guard had a scary moment Friday night when he hit his head in a collision with teammate Semi Ojeleye in the second quarter of the Celtics’ loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Walker laid on the court for several minutes before he was taken off on a stretcher and transported to a nearby hospital.

But reports following the incident were encouraging.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said Walker did not suffer a significant injury and the team diagnosed him with concussion-like symptoms.

Early indications are that Boston’s Kemba Walker did not suffer a significant injury in collision tonight, league source tells ESPN. Team has diagnosed him with concussion-like symptoms. https://t.co/Qu2LMTDwaW — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 23, 2019

After the game, Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Walker’s scans and tests came back positive. Early Saturday morning, the Celtics announced that Walker was released from the hospital and will rejoin the team on its trip back to Boston.

#NEBHInjuryReport Following testing at a Denver hospital, Kemba Walker has been released to rejoin the team for its return to Boston. He will be re-evaluated tomorrow and further updates will be provided as appropriate. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 23, 2019

Advertisement

Former Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas and current Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore were just a few of the many who showed support for Walker on social media following the collision.

Praying for you @KembaWalker — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) November 23, 2019

Prayers up for Kemba Walker 🙏🏾. — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) November 23, 2019

In his first season with the Celtics, Walker is averaging a team-high 21.1 points per game. There are no reports on how much time Walker will miss, if any.

The Celtics went 2-3 on their five-game road trip, and they’ll host the Sacramento Kings on Monday at 7:30 p.m.