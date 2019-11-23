Here’s the latest on Kemba Walker after he was stretchered off the court

Walker was released from the hospital and will head back to Boston with the team.

Kemba Walker suffered a head injury in the second quarter of Friday's game in Denver.
Kemba Walker suffered a head injury in the second quarter of Friday's game in Denver. –David Zalubowski/AP Photo
10:03 AM

Let out a sigh of relief Celtics fans, it appears Kemba Walker will be OK.

The point guard had a scary moment Friday night when he hit his head in a collision with teammate Semi Ojeleye in the second quarter of the Celtics’ loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Walker laid on the court for several minutes before he was taken off on a stretcher and transported to a nearby hospital.

But reports following the incident were encouraging.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said Walker did not suffer a significant injury and the team diagnosed him with concussion-like symptoms.

After the game, Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Walker’s scans and tests came back positive.  Early Saturday morning, the Celtics announced that Walker was released from the hospital and will rejoin the team on its trip back to Boston.

Former Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas and current Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore were just a few of the many who showed support for Walker on social media following the collision.

In his first season with the Celtics, Walker is averaging a team-high 21.1 points per game. There are no reports on how much time Walker will miss, if any.

The Celtics went 2-3 on their five-game road trip, and they’ll host the Sacramento Kings on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

