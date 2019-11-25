Celtics hold off Kings at TD Garden 103-102

Robert Williams III goes in for a dunk against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter.
Robert Williams III goes in for a dunk against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter. –AP Photo/Winslow Townson
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
KEN POWTAK
AP,
November 25, 2019

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 24 points, Jayson Tatum had 20 and the Boston Celtics held off the Sacramento Kings 103-102 despite a career-high 41 points from Buddy Hield on Monday night.

Marcus Smart had 17 points with seven assists, and Enes Kanter added 13 points and nine rebounds for the Celtics, who had lost the final two games of a 2-3 West Coast trip.

Harrison Barnes added 20 points for the Kings, who had won 7 of 10. Hield was 15 of 26 from the floor and went 11 for 21 on 3-point attempts.

Hield hit his 11th 3-pointer to cut Sacramento’s deficit to 97-96. Brown countered with a short jumper in the lane before Cory Joseph tied it with a 3 in front of Boston’s bench with 1:06 to play.

Advertisement

Smart sandwiched two baskets around a 3 by Bogdan Bogdanovic, the second a spinning shot with 31 seconds to go that pushed the Celtics ahead 103-102. The first bounced off the front of the rim and fell in.

Smart then stole it from Bogdanovic but had the ball slapped away going for a fast-break basket. Tatum airballed a long shot from the right corner, and Hield grabbed the rebound with 5.7 seconds left.

Bogdanovic’s long jumper bounced off the rim, and the ball was tipped out of bounds in a battle for the rebound as time expired.

Hield scored 21 points in the third quarter, going 8 for 11 from the floor, including 5 of 8 from beyond the arc, and the teams entered the fourth tied at 75. Brown had nine in the quarter.

But, at the start of the fourth, Hield headed to the locker room and a trainer was stretching both of Brown’s legs while he was on his back at the side of the bench.

Both returned midway into the final quarter.

TIP-INS

Kings: In their last meeting against the Celtics, Hield had a game-high 35 points for his only other 30-point game this season in a one-point victory. It was his 10th career game of 30 or more, and three have come against Boston. … Richaun Holmes entered tied for the league lead in field goal percentage (66.1).

Advertisement

Celtics: Head team physician Dr. Tony Schena said Kemba Walker (neck strain) didn’t suffer a serious injury in Friday’s collision with a teammate, but the Celtics were going to keep him out until he goes through a full practice, which is expected to be Tuesday. The doctor said Walker didn’t have a concussion, but the team is going through the protocol. … C Daniel Theis was sidelined due to an illness. … Gordon Hayward (fractured left hand) worked out Sunday without a brace and sat on the bench in street clothes without one Monday.

MOPPING UP

The ball got stuck between the shot clock and top of backboard in the first quarter. Smart grabbed a mop, turned it upside down and pushed the ball free with the handle.

Buy Tickets

UP NEXT

Kings: At the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday in the finale of a four-game trip.

Celtics: Host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in what would have been Kyrie Irving’s return, but he’s expected to be sidelined with a shoulder injury.

TOPICS: Celtics Basketball Massachusetts
Rob Gronkowski at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. in May.
Gronk
'They should be happy': Rob Gronkowski criticized Tom Brady's postgame demeanor November 25, 2019 | 8:41 PM
Bruins
Patrice Bergeron to sit out next two Bruins games with lower body injury November 25, 2019 | 8:13 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater (18) blocks a punt by Dallas Cowboys punter Chris Jones (6) in the first half of an NFL football game.
Patriots
Bill Belichick: Slater's blocked punt 'probably the difference in the game' November 25, 2019 | 7:39 PM
Red Sox
All 218 names fans suggested for the Worcester Red Sox November 25, 2019 | 7:36 PM
Patriots Stephon Gilmore intercepts a pass intended for Dallas Cowboys Amari Cooper during the second quarter action at Gillette Stadium.
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore on stopping Amari Cooper November 25, 2019 | 7:13 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (sporting an Alabama windbreaker) talks with Alabama football coach Nick Saban at the Alabama NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
video
Watch the trailer for NFL Films' Bill Belichick-Nick Saban documentary November 25, 2019 | 4:51 PM
Stephon Gilmore intercepts a pass intended for the Cowboys' Amari Cooper during the second quarter.
Patriots on TV
Patriots-Cowboys draw huge ratings for Fox November 25, 2019 | 4:19 PM
Tom Brady warms up on the field before the game.
chad finn
Despite what the numbers say, Tom Brady’s performance was encouraging November 25, 2019 | 2:56 PM
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Denver. The Nuggets won 96-92. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Celtics
Marcus Smart say he kept the shard of glass doctors removed from his hand November 25, 2019 | 12:16 PM
Clint Peay (left) during his time with North Carolina FC.
Soccer
An interview with Clint Peay, the inaugural coach of Revolution II November 25, 2019 | 10:45 AM
Tom Brady celebrates with N'Keal Harry after a Patriots touchdown against the Cowboys.
Patriots
Tom Brady praised rookie receivers N'Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers in WEEI interview November 25, 2019 | 10:03 AM
N'Keal Harry makes his first touchdown catch of his NFL career during Sunday's win over the Cowboys.
Patriots
N'Keal Harry says he's 'about to turn it up a notch' after first touchdown November 25, 2019 | 9:44 AM
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, left, and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speak at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Patriots
What Jason Garrett had to say after losing to the Patriots November 25, 2019 | 7:04 AM
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers dominate Packers in 37-8 win November 25, 2019 | 12:57 AM
Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones is seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Patriots
Jerry Jones sounds off after Cowboys lose to the Patriots November 24, 2019 | 10:34 PM
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Michael Bennett (79) walks up to the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Patriots
Michael Bennett holds his tongue after losing return to Foxborough November 24, 2019 | 10:30 PM
Mookie Betts and LeBron James.
Red Sox/NBA
Mookie Betts met up with LeBron James November 24, 2019 | 10:26 PM
Tom Brady after the Patriots 13-9 win.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady was all smiles after Patriots' win over the Cowboys November 24, 2019 | 10:00 PM
An official signals the ball is going the other way as Patrots DB Stephon Gilmore (24) smiles following his interception.
commentary
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 13-9 win over the Cowboys November 24, 2019 | 9:26 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
gutsy performance
'It's one of the top efforts I've seen': Bill Belichick had special praise for Marcus Cannon November 24, 2019 | 9:00 PM
Foxborough, MA 11-24-19: The Cowboys thought they had a key first down late in the fourth quarter on a fourth down play to keep a potential game winning drive when Dallas WR Amari Cooper (not pictured) caught a pass just before the ball hit the turf. But the call of a catch on the field was overturned on review, and the ball went over to Patriots on downs, sealing their victory, which caused New England DB Duron Harmon (21) and his defensive teamates to celebrate.The New England Patriots hosted the Dallas Cowboys in a regular season NFL football game at Gillette Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
chad finn
13 thoughts on Patriots' defensive-minded win over the Cowboys November 24, 2019 | 8:30 PM
Tom Brady celebrates his touchdown pass to wide receiver N'Keal Harry in the first half.
Patriots
Patriots hold Cowboys' No. 1 offense without a touchdown in 13-9 win November 24, 2019 | 7:53 PM
Gordon Hayward watches from the bench.
Celtics
Brad Stevens shares updates on Kemba Walker, Gordon Hayward November 24, 2019 | 7:10 PM
Bruins
Bruins unveil new third jersey November 24, 2019 | 7:00 PM
NFL
Sam Darnold leads Jets to third straight win, 34-3 over Raiders November 24, 2019 | 5:39 PM
NFL
Browns rout Dolphins 41-24 in first game since losing Myles Garrett November 24, 2019 | 5:31 PM
Red Sox
Worcester Red Sox get their nickname — the WooSox November 24, 2019 | 4:52 PM
NFL
Bills improve to 8-3 following 20-3 win over Broncos November 24, 2019 | 4:34 PM
Tom Brady during the Patriots' win over the Eagles earlier in the 2019 season.
Patriot for life?
What Tom Brady had to say about his Patriots future to Erin Andrews November 24, 2019 | 4:12 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia.
injury bug
Mohamed Sanu, Phillip Dorsett both inactive for Sunday’s Patriots-Cowboys game November 24, 2019 | 3:22 PM