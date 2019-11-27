Kyrie Irving takes to social media to answer critics

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving took to Instagram Wednesday night, shortly after the conclusion of the game between his team and the Celtics, his former team.

Irving, who was sidelined because of a shoulder injury and did not travel to Boston, posted a lengthy message presumably directed at the critics who took aim at the fact he missed the contest against his old team. During the game, fans frequently chanted, “Kyrie sucks,” among other jeers.

Here’s his complete statement:

“It happens all the time and Tonight just shows how Sports/Entertainment will always be ignorant and obtrusive. It’s one big SHOW that means very VERY little in the real world that most people live in because there are Actually things that matter going on within it. Like figuring out a life that means more to you than A damn Ball going into a hoop, or learning how to grow up being in a fish bowl of a society based on your popularity level as a person, or even dealing with becoming the leader of your family after someone’s passing and not know how to deal with Life after it happens. Butttt, This Game of Sports entertainment matters more than someone’s mental health and well being right? Or the real life things that happen to people everyday but they still have to Perform for the NBA and its fans? Right? It’s all about doing it for the fans and organization you love so much? Think again, it’s a GAME, and it’s promoted as a Fandom experience for ticket buyers and viewers at home while defacing who people truly are as PEOPLE. Then spat out all over these media networks as valuable food for thought while they actually believe that their opinions hold weight to real cultural leaders that speak and act for change. One big Gimmick with Some smoke and mirrors! I’ll always be the one that takes the stand and speaks on the truth every time though. A purposeful and spiritually led Life will always be bigger and more meaningful than any sports arena or any entertainment space. This GAME isn’t meant to be controlled and shown as a DRAMA, it’s meant to show the LOVE. Love for the Art is the Only damn thing that keeps the purist people in this Giant Sports/Entertainment Circus. Don’t fall for the Game that’s played in front of you as Entertainment, it’ll never be as serious dealing with LIFE.’’

