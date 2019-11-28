This is who’s behind those Kyrie Irving ‘coward’ posters

If you were following the Wednesday night game between the Boston Celtics and the Kyrie Irving-less Brooklyn Nets, you may have caught wind of a story taking hold before the teams hit the court.

Posters declaring Irving a “coward” popped up around TD Garden in response to the current Nets (and former Celtics) point guard sitting out the game with a shoulder injury.

“We thought of this a couple weeks ago, knowing [Irving] was coming back,” Griffin Whitman said of the posters. His company, LFG Sports, is behind the stunt. The sign’s original version included the term “liar” and Irving’s October 2018 quote about re-signing with Boston, but the plans changed course with news of his absence.

“We knew that this is a concept that the media and internet and everyone will be all over,” Whitman said. “It was a good opportunity for us to send a message to [Irving] because we were disappointed in how he handled his tenure with the Celtics.”

It’s not the first time LFG Sports has plastered posters around TD Garden to make a point. “Wanted” posters for NHL player Nazem Kadri were created by the company and spotted in April after his cross-check of Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk. According to Whitman, LFG Sports aims to give fans a voice and capture what happens at bars, in stands, and at tailgates rather than on the court or field.

And with Irving’s lengthy response to critics, Whitman chalks the act up to a win.

“That was such a great feeling to see him post that because we felt it was a direct response to actions that we did,” he said. “To know that we can rock the sports world like that and create such a storm, it gets us super excited about LFG Sports knowing we can do that.”