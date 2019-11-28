This is who’s behind those Kyrie Irving ‘coward’ posters

"It was a good opportunity for us to send a message."

A poster with the word "coward" over a photo of Kyrie Irving posted in front of TD Garden. –Courtesy of LFG Sports
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
5:29 PM

If you were following the Wednesday night game between the Boston Celtics and the Kyrie Irving-less Brooklyn Nets, you may have caught wind of a story taking hold before the teams hit the court.

Posters declaring Irving a “coward” popped up around TD Garden in response to the current Nets (and former Celtics) point guard sitting out the game with a shoulder injury.

“We thought of this a couple weeks ago, knowing [Irving] was coming back,” Griffin Whitman said of the posters. His company, LFG Sports, is behind the stunt. The sign’s original version included the term “liar” and Irving’s October 2018 quote about re-signing with Boston, but the plans changed course with news of his absence.

Advertisement

“We knew that this is a concept that the media and internet and everyone will be all over,” Whitman said. “It was a good opportunity for us to send a message to [Irving] because we were disappointed in how he handled his tenure with the Celtics.”

It’s not the first time LFG Sports has plastered posters around TD Garden to make a point. “Wanted” posters for NHL player Nazem Kadri were created by the company and spotted in April after his cross-check of Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk. According to Whitman, LFG Sports aims to give fans a voice and capture what happens at bars, in stands, and at tailgates rather than on the court or field.

And with Irving’s lengthy response to critics, Whitman chalks the act up to a win.

“That was such a great feeling to see him post that because we felt it was a direct response to actions that we did,” he said. “To know that we can rock the sports world like that and create such a storm, it gets us super excited about LFG Sports knowing we can do that.”

TOPICS: Celtics Kyrie Irving
Patriots
Nick Folk reportedly undergoes appendectomy November 28, 2019 | 11:38 AM
Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) celebrates his goal with teammates during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Ottawa, Ontario.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 2-1 win over the Senators November 28, 2019 | 8:23 AM
Boston MA 11/25/19 Boston Celtics Kemba Walker shoots a jumper over Brooklyn Nets Jarrett Allen during fourth quarter action at TD Garden. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff)
Celtics
8 notes and observations from the Celtics' win over the Kyrie Irving-less Nets November 28, 2019 | 6:53 AM
A Boston Celtics fan holds a sign asking about Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Celtics
Kyrie Irving takes to social media to answer critics November 27, 2019 | 11:17 PM
Drew Pomeranz
Red Sox
Padres sign former Sox pitcher Drew Pomeranz November 27, 2019 | 10:37 PM
Zdeno Chara celebrates his third-period goal.
Bruins
Chara scores go-ahead goal, Bruins beat Senators November 27, 2019 | 10:24 PM
Kemba Walker (8) and Daniel Theis during the first half.
Celtics
Kemba Walker scores 39, Celtics beat Nets 121-110 November 27, 2019 | 10:13 PM
Charlie Coyle during an Oct. 29 game against the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden.
Bruins
Bruins sign Coyle, Wagner, to extensions November 27, 2019 | 8:48 PM
Patriots
Illness runs through Patriots locker room, sidelining eight at practice November 27, 2019 | 8:15 PM
Patriots corner Jonathan Jones celebrates during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys.
commentary
10 underappreciated Patriots to be thankful for November 27, 2019 | 6:58 PM
Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien talks with the media following an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Patriots
Former Patriots assistant coach Bill O'Brien is still looking for his 1st win over Bill Belichick November 27, 2019 | 5:58 PM
College Sports
GoFundMe donations spike for Stephen F. Austin player after upset of Duke November 27, 2019 | 11:58 AM
Bill Belichick talking to reporters in October, 2019.
Patriots
Bill Belichick said doing 'NFL 100' project 'made me a better coach' November 27, 2019 | 9:38 AM
Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien gestures at the referee during the final minutes of the third period against the Boston Bruins in NHL hockey action Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in Montreal. Boston beat Montreal 8-1.
commentary
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 8-1 rout of the Canadiens November 27, 2019 | 6:53 AM
Pedro Martinez and David Ortiz.
David Ortiz
A bunch of celebs joined David Ortiz for his annual charity golf event November 27, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Kyrie Irving
Chad Finn: We knew Kyrie Irving’s time in Brooklyn would take a bad turn — just not this fast November 27, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Stephen F. Austin forward Nathan Bain (23) and guard David Kachelries (4) celebrate Bain's game winning basket against Duke in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
College Sports
'It means the world': Stephen F. Austin stuns No. 1 Duke in overtime November 27, 2019 | 3:41 AM
Boston Bruins centre Brad Marchand (63) celebrates after scoring the third goal against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during first period NHL hockey action Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
Bruins
Bruins rout Canadiens 8-1 November 26, 2019 | 11:26 PM
Bruins
Jack Studnicka makes NHL debut against Canadiens November 26, 2019 | 11:15 PM
Danny Ainge sat down with ESPN's Rachel Nichols and revealed his thoughts on the Celtics' issues last season and how they are moving forward as a team.
Celtics
Danny Ainge blames himself for Celtics' issues last season November 26, 2019 | 5:44 PM
Patriots
Former Patriots Richard Seymour a semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame November 26, 2019 | 3:49 PM
Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones (95) is flanked by Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Brandon Brooks (79) and offensive guard Isaac Seumalo (73) catching a deflected pass from Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz for a turnover, during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
NFL
NFL player's anxiety forced him from a game. 'I'm NOT ashamed or embarrassed by this,' he says. November 26, 2019 | 1:56 PM
Jayson Tatum scored a team-high 24 points on Friday.
Celtics
The Celtics are over Kyrie Irving and playing like a true contender November 26, 2019 | 1:30 PM
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) talks to Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry after the Raptors defeated the 76ers 101-96 in an NBA basketball game in Toronto Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Embiid was held to zero points for the first time in his career. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
NBA
'I can't have this type of production': Joel Embiid held scoreless in loss to Raptors November 26, 2019 | 10:40 AM
Boston Celtics' Tremont Waters, front left, brings the ball upcourt against Sacramento Kings' Buddy Hield, right, during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Celtics
In his NBA debut, Tremont Waters once again shows he can play November 26, 2019 | 9:55 AM
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski during the Patriots' divisional round playoff win over the Chargers in 2019.
Patriots
Tom Brady's response to Rob Gronkowski saying the Patriots are 'frustrated' November 26, 2019 | 9:40 AM
Closeup of an NFL American style football.
turkey bowl
Sports betting: You can now set point spreads for your Thanksgiving pickup football games November 26, 2019 | 8:52 AM
Matthew Slater of the New England Patriots pursues Dontrell Hilliard of the Cleveland Browns.
chad finn > sports q
Sports Q: Will Matthew Slater make the Pro Football Hall of Fame? November 26, 2019 | 7:20 AM
Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (right) celebrates intercepting a pass during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys.
commentary
The torch has been passed; Stephon Gilmore is now the most important player on the Patriots November 26, 2019 | 7:04 AM
NFL
Lamar Jackson throws 5 TD passes, Ravens rout Rams 45-6 November 26, 2019 | 12:35 AM