Gordon Hayward said he feels ‘ahead of schedule’ on his return

The forward has been out three weeks with a fractured left hand.

Injured Gordon Hayward watches from the bench.
Injured Gordon Hayward watches from the bench. –Winslow Townson/AP Photo
By
2:45 PM

Gordon Hayward may be back on the court sooner than expected.

Prior to the Celtics’ Friday afternoon matchup in Brooklyn against the Nets, Hayward gave a positive update to reporters about his fractured left hand, saying he feels like he is progressing well on the initial return timetable of 6-8 weeks.

“I feel like I’m ahead of schedule,” Hayward said. “I mean, it’s hard to say with these things exactly what the timeline is. But, like I said, I feel good, and most importantly I’ve been able to continue with my leg work and stuff like that, so that’s really important.”

Hayward fractured his left hand against San Antonio on Nov. 9 and had surgery shortly after. The 29-year old forward did not give a date on when he would return.

“It’s kind of hard to put an exact timetable on some of these things, because some of it is, once the bone has healed, how much pain can you handle and how does your hand respond to workouts or getting hit a little bit, different things like that,” Hayward said. “So I think I’m doing really well so far, and hopefully that can continue.”

Before the injury, Hayward averaged 18.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in eight games.

