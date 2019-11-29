Jayson Tatum scores 26, but Celtics fall to Brooklyn Nets on road

Kyrie Irving missed his eighth straight game with a right shoulder injury.

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics face the New York Knicks on Sunday.
Jayson Tatum and the Celtics face the New York Knicks on Sunday. –David Zalubowski/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
BRIAN MAHONEY
AP,
2:42 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie had 32 points and 11 assists while Kyrie Irving was again unable to face his former team, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Boston Celtics 112-107 on Friday to split a home-and-home series.

Irving missed his eighth straight game with a right shoulder injury but was at the arena to get an evaluation and watch from the bench along with Kevin Durant as Dinwiddie kept up his strong play in his place.

The Eastern Conference player of the week last week matched his highest assist total of the season and was two shy of his best scoring performance of the season.

Advertisement

Jarrett Allen added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Nets, who bounced back from their 121-110 loss in Boston on Wednesday to win for the fifth time in six games.

Jayson Tatum had 26 points and nine rebounds for the Celtics, who had won two in a row. Kemba Walker finished with 17 points and six assists.

Boston coach Brad Stevens talked about the importance of a strong start with the early tip, but the Celtics couldn’t deliver it. They were called for a double dribble and a 3-second violation during a six-turnover first quarter, when the Nets opened a 14-point lead. Boston was much sharper in the second, with Tatum making four 3-pointers, including one that cut it to 58-55 at halftime.

The Nets extended it back to 14 in the third when Dinwiddie hit his second straight 3-pointer, but Boston got it back down to 87-81 by the end of the period. Again, Brooklyn pushed it back to double digits in the fourth and held on after Boston cut it to four in the final minute.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Tatum was 4 for 8 from 3-point range after going 0 for 11 in his previous three games. … Marcus Smart scored 15 points.

Nets: DeAndre Jordan had eight points and 11 rebounds after missing two games with left ankle soreness. … Taurean Prince scored 16 points.

MORE ON KYRIE

Advertisement

Two days after Celtics fans taunted Irving even in his absence, and he responded with a long Instagram post saying sports and entertainment were “ignorant and obtrusive.”, a group of Nets fans chanted “Kyrie’s better! Kyrie’s better!” when Walker shot free throws. None of the anger in Boston toward Irving is coming from Stevens.

“I like Kyrie, I appreciated Kyrie, wished him well and I think that him coming home has been something that he wanted to do and he was a free agent,” Stevens said. “You get to make that choice and we can’t do anything but respect that and be happy for him.”

Advertisement

NEW LOOK

The Nets debuted their uniforms in tribute to the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of the borough that was home to The Notorious B.I.G. The white uniforms say Bed-Stuy across the front, with a camouflage pattern along the sides of the jerseys and shorts. The Nets plan to wear them 28 times this season.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Visit New York Knicks on Sunday.

Nets: Host Miami on Sunday.

TOPICS: Celtics Basketball NBA
Injured Gordon Hayward watches from the bench.
Celtics
Gordon Hayward said he feels 'ahead of schedule' on his return November 29, 2019 | 2:45 PM
Nick Folk makes a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys.
Patriots
Bill Belichick didn't commit to bringing kicker Nick Folk back this season November 29, 2019 | 1:53 PM
Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien speaks with quarterback Deshaun Watson.
CHAD FINN I UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
Given the opposition, look for Sunday to be the Patriots’ best all-around win of the season November 29, 2019 | 9:42 AM
Bill Belichick makes a point to an official.
Patriots
Here's what experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Texans game November 29, 2019 | 8:47 AM
Kyrie Irving's debut against the Celtics, as a member of the Brooklyn Nets, will have to wait.
Celtics
Kyrie Irving out for Friday's Celtics-Nets game November 29, 2019 | 8:12 AM
Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore reacts following a touchdown by his team against Mississippi State.
College Sports
Peeing dog celebration costs Ole Miss in Egg Bowl November 29, 2019 | 12:59 AM
Washington's Kai Forbath in 2014.
Patriots
Patriots sign kicker Kai Forbath November 28, 2019 | 8:21 PM
Celtics
This is who's behind those Kyrie Irving 'coward' posters November 28, 2019 | 5:29 PM
Patriots
Nick Folk reportedly undergoes appendectomy November 28, 2019 | 11:38 AM
Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) celebrates his goal with teammates during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Ottawa, Ontario.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 2-1 win over the Senators November 28, 2019 | 8:23 AM
Boston MA 11/25/19 Boston Celtics Kemba Walker shoots a jumper over Brooklyn Nets Jarrett Allen during fourth quarter action at TD Garden. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff)
Celtics
8 notes and observations from the Celtics' win over the Kyrie Irving-less Nets November 28, 2019 | 6:53 AM
Fantasy Football
A few players to help you in your fantasy league playoff push November 28, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Mikaela Shiffrin scoots through a gate in last year’s slalom at Killington, which she won.
Skiing
As usual, Mikaela Shiffrin will be favored in World Cup at Killington November 28, 2019 | 12:00 AM
A Boston Celtics fan holds a sign asking about Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Celtics
Kyrie Irving takes to social media to answer critics November 27, 2019 | 11:17 PM
Drew Pomeranz
Red Sox
Padres sign former Sox pitcher Drew Pomeranz November 27, 2019 | 10:37 PM
Zdeno Chara celebrates his third-period goal.
Bruins
Chara scores go-ahead goal, Bruins beat Senators November 27, 2019 | 10:24 PM
Kemba Walker (8) and Daniel Theis during the first half.
Celtics
Kemba Walker scores 39, Celtics beat Nets 121-110 November 27, 2019 | 10:13 PM
Charlie Coyle during an Oct. 29 game against the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden.
Bruins
Bruins sign Coyle, Wagner, to extensions November 27, 2019 | 8:48 PM
Patriots
Illness runs through Patriots locker room, sidelining eight at practice November 27, 2019 | 8:15 PM
Patriots corner Jonathan Jones celebrates during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys.
commentary
10 underappreciated Patriots to be thankful for November 27, 2019 | 6:58 PM
Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien talks with the media following an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Patriots
Former Patriots assistant coach Bill O'Brien is still looking for his 1st win over Bill Belichick November 27, 2019 | 5:58 PM
College Sports
GoFundMe donations spike for Stephen F. Austin player after upset of Duke November 27, 2019 | 11:58 AM
Bill Belichick talking to reporters in October, 2019.
Patriots
Bill Belichick said doing 'NFL 100' project 'made me a better coach' November 27, 2019 | 9:38 AM
Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien gestures at the referee during the final minutes of the third period against the Boston Bruins in NHL hockey action Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in Montreal. Boston beat Montreal 8-1.
commentary
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 8-1 rout of the Canadiens November 27, 2019 | 6:53 AM
Pedro Martinez and David Ortiz.
David Ortiz
A bunch of celebs joined David Ortiz for his annual charity golf event November 27, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Kyrie Irving
Chad Finn: We knew Kyrie Irving’s time in Brooklyn would take a bad turn — just not this fast November 27, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Stephen F. Austin forward Nathan Bain (23) and guard David Kachelries (4) celebrate Bain's game winning basket against Duke in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
College Sports
'It means the world': Stephen F. Austin stuns No. 1 Duke in overtime November 27, 2019 | 3:41 AM
Boston Bruins centre Brad Marchand (63) celebrates after scoring the third goal against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during first period NHL hockey action Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
Bruins
Bruins rout Canadiens 8-1 November 26, 2019 | 11:26 PM
Bruins
Jack Studnicka makes NHL debut against Canadiens November 26, 2019 | 11:15 PM
Danny Ainge sat down with ESPN's Rachel Nichols and revealed his thoughts on the Celtics' issues last season and how they are moving forward as a team.
Celtics
Danny Ainge blames himself for Celtics' issues last season November 26, 2019 | 5:44 PM