Kyrie Irving embraces ex-Celtics teammates after Friday’s game

Kyrie Irving received a different holiday greeting from Celtics players than he did from Boston fans.

Following the Nets’ 112-107 win over the Celtics on Friday in Brooklyn, several of Irving’s ex-Celtics teammates showed him love.

Kyrie Irving showing his former #Celtics teammates some love after the game pic.twitter.com/YQ2JXJSzgb — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 29, 2019

Brad Wanamaker, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart were among a few of Irving’s ex-teammates that shared some words and hugs with him following Friday’s game. Kemba Walker, who replaced Irving as the Celtics’ starting point guard, also shared some words with Irving after the game.

The Celtics continued their kind thoughts towards Irving in the post-game press conference.

“There are no hard feelings, that’s my brother,” Smart told reporters.

Because Irving sat out of Wednesday’s game between the Nets and Celtics and did not travel to Boston, this was the first time that he saw his former Celtics teammates on the court since he left them in July. Friday marked the eighth straight game that Irving missed due to a shoulder injury. There is no timetable for his return.

The Celtics and Nets meet again on March 3rd in Boston.