Kyrie Irving out for Friday’s Celtics-Nets game

Kyrie Irving will be sitting out against the Celtics once again.

The Brooklyn Nets announced Thursday Irving will miss Friday’s game against his former team as he continues to deal with a right shoulder impingement. The Celtics and Nets will tip off Friday’s matinee matchup at 12 p.m. at the Barclays Center. The two teams won’t play again until March 3, when the Nets visit TD Garden.

Irving also missed Brooklyn’s recent three-game road trip, which concluded with Wednesday night’s matchup versus the Celtics at TD Garden.

Although the 27-year-old point guard was not present in Boston for Wednesday’s game, it didn’t stop Celtics fans from booing and bringing signs referencing Irving’s time with the organization.

Advertisement

Following the game, he posted this lengthy message on Instagram: