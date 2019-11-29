Marcus Smart: Time to let the Kyrie Irving stuff go

NEW YORK — Marcus Smart sent a message to Boston fans: It’s time to move on.

The Celtics guard embraced Kyrie Irving after the Nets’ 112-107 win over the Celtics on Friday at Barclays Center, and then was asked whether he, Jayson Tatum, and other teammates was a sign that all has been forgiven.

Smart not only said there was nothing to forgive, but appeared annoyed.