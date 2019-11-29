FROM

Marcus Smart: Time to let the Kyrie Irving stuff go

“Everybody, including the Boston fans, wanna talk about Kyrie. Let’s talk about the Boston Celtics.’’

Kyrie Irving renewed acquaintances with Marcus Smart (36) and Jayson Tatum following Brooklyn’s win over the Celtics on Friday in New York. –Adam Hunger/Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
5:48 PM

NEW YORK — Marcus Smart sent a message to Boston fans: It’s time to move on.

The Celtics guard embraced Kyrie Irving after the Nets’ 112-107 win over the Celtics on Friday at Barclays Center, and then was asked whether he, Jayson Tatum, and other teammates was a sign that all has been forgiven.

Smart not only said there was nothing to forgive, but appeared annoyed.

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.

TOPICS: Celtics
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns.
Patriots-Texans
Julian Edelman says DeAndre Hopkins' praise is 'very flattering' November 29, 2019 | 5:42 PM
Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving greeted Celtics guard Marcus Smart and forward Jayson Tatum after the game.
Celtics
Kyrie Irving embraces ex-Celtics teammates after Friday's game November 29, 2019 | 5:20 PM
Josh Shaw was injured in the preseason and has not played in a game this season.
Gambling
Arizona Cardinals player suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games November 29, 2019 | 5:06 PM
Boston Bruins' David Krejci (46) celebrates his winning goal with David Pastrnak (88) and Charlie McAvoy (73) in an overtime win against the Rangers.
Bruins 3, Rangers 2 (OT)
David Krejci's overtime goal lifts Bruins over Rangers, 3-2 November 29, 2019 | 4:51 PM
Injured Gordon Hayward watches from the bench.
Celtics
Gordon Hayward said he feels 'ahead of schedule' on his return November 29, 2019 | 2:45 PM
Jayson Tatum and the Celtics face the New York Knicks on Sunday.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum scores 26, but Celtics fall to Brooklyn Nets on road November 29, 2019 | 2:42 PM
Nick Folk makes a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys.
Patriots
Bill Belichick didn't commit to bringing kicker Nick Folk back this season November 29, 2019 | 1:53 PM
Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien speaks with quarterback Deshaun Watson.
CHAD FINN I UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
Given the opposition, look for Sunday to be the Patriots’ best all-around win of the season November 29, 2019 | 9:42 AM
Bill Belichick makes a point to an official.
Patriots
Here's what experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Texans game November 29, 2019 | 8:47 AM
Kyrie Irving's debut against the Celtics, as a member of the Brooklyn Nets, will have to wait.
Celtics
Kyrie Irving out for Friday's Celtics-Nets game November 29, 2019 | 8:12 AM
Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore reacts following a touchdown by his team against Mississippi State.
College Sports
Peeing dog celebration costs Ole Miss in Egg Bowl November 29, 2019 | 12:59 AM
Washington's Kai Forbath in 2014.
Patriots
Patriots sign kicker Kai Forbath November 28, 2019 | 8:21 PM
Celtics
This is who's behind those Kyrie Irving 'coward' posters November 28, 2019 | 5:29 PM
Patriots
Nick Folk reportedly undergoes appendectomy November 28, 2019 | 11:38 AM
Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) celebrates his goal with teammates during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Ottawa, Ontario.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 2-1 win over the Senators November 28, 2019 | 8:23 AM
Boston MA 11/25/19 Boston Celtics Kemba Walker shoots a jumper over Brooklyn Nets Jarrett Allen during fourth quarter action at TD Garden. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff)
Celtics
8 notes and observations from the Celtics' win over the Kyrie Irving-less Nets November 28, 2019 | 6:53 AM
Fantasy Football
A few players to help you in your fantasy league playoff push November 28, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Mikaela Shiffrin scoots through a gate in last year’s slalom at Killington, which she won.
Skiing
As usual, Mikaela Shiffrin will be favored in World Cup at Killington November 28, 2019 | 12:00 AM
A Boston Celtics fan holds a sign asking about Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Celtics
Kyrie Irving takes to social media to answer critics November 27, 2019 | 11:17 PM
Drew Pomeranz
Red Sox
Padres sign former Sox pitcher Drew Pomeranz November 27, 2019 | 10:37 PM
Zdeno Chara celebrates his third-period goal.
Bruins
Chara scores go-ahead goal, Bruins beat Senators November 27, 2019 | 10:24 PM
Kemba Walker (8) and Daniel Theis during the first half.
Celtics
Kemba Walker scores 39, Celtics beat Nets 121-110 November 27, 2019 | 10:13 PM
Charlie Coyle during an Oct. 29 game against the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden.
Bruins
Bruins sign Coyle, Wagner, to extensions November 27, 2019 | 8:48 PM
Patriots
Illness runs through Patriots locker room, sidelining eight at practice November 27, 2019 | 8:15 PM
Patriots corner Jonathan Jones celebrates during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys.
commentary
10 underappreciated Patriots to be thankful for November 27, 2019 | 6:58 PM
Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien talks with the media following an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Patriots
Former Patriots assistant coach Bill O'Brien is still looking for his 1st win over Bill Belichick November 27, 2019 | 5:58 PM
College Sports
GoFundMe donations spike for Stephen F. Austin player after upset of Duke November 27, 2019 | 11:58 AM
Bill Belichick talking to reporters in October, 2019.
Patriots
Bill Belichick said doing 'NFL 100' project 'made me a better coach' November 27, 2019 | 9:38 AM
Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien gestures at the referee during the final minutes of the third period against the Boston Bruins in NHL hockey action Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in Montreal. Boston beat Montreal 8-1.
commentary
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 8-1 rout of the Canadiens November 27, 2019 | 6:53 AM
Pedro Martinez and David Ortiz.
David Ortiz
A bunch of celebs joined David Ortiz for his annual charity golf event November 27, 2019 | 5:00 AM