Injuries continue to mount for ailing Marcus Smart

NEW YORK — Add two more injuries to the litany of ailments Marcus Smart has been dealing with this season.

Shortly after returning from taking a shot to the eye, Smart was struck in the abdomen area and left for good during the third quarter of the Celtics’ 113-104 win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

Smart, who is also nursing a hand injury, tried taking a charge from New York’s Kevin Knox and got the worst of the collision and had to be helped to the locker room by two Celtics officials.

Smart was seen walking to the team bus on his own after the game but it’s uncertain if he will play Wednesday night against the Miami Heat at TD Garden.

Advertisement

“I don’t know if it was his oblique or right in that area, and they said it wasn’t as bad as it was in the past,’’ said Celtics coach Brad Stevens. “I’m sure we’ll get more information.’’

Smart missed a month late last season with a torn left oblique and he revealed recently he underwent surgery for a sports hernia in the offseason. He has also been wearing a protective wrap on his hand when he’s not playing and said Friday he would have to consult with team trainers if the injury got worse.