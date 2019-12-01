Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown lead Celtics’ rally past Knicks

Boston's young stars scored a combined 58 points in the win.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) dribbles as New York Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr. (5) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier)
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) dribbles as New York Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr. (5) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier)
By
JEFFREY BERNSTEIN
AP,
6:50 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 30 points, Jaylen Brown added 28 and the Boston Celtics rallied past the New York Knicks 113-104 on Sunday.

Kemba Walker had 15 points and 10 assists, Enes Kanter contributed 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Brad Wanamaker also scored 11 points for Boston.

Julius Randle led the Knicks with 26 points. Dennis Smith Jr. scored 17 and R.J. Barrett had 16 for New York, which has lost six straight.

The Celtics trailed by as many as nine points in the third quarter. Kevin Knox’s long jumper put the Knicks ahead 72-63 with 7:20 left in the period, their biggest lead of the game.

The Celtics responded with an 8-1 run and pulled within 73-71 on Walker’s 3-pointer with 5:16 left.

The Knicks were still up 93-87 in the fourth, but the Celtics went on a 17-2 run to take the lead for good. Semi Ojeleye’s 3-pointer tied the score at 95-95, Brown followed with a steal and layup, Tatum hit a free throw, and Walker and Tatum hit consecutive 3-pointers to cap the run.

Brown’s bucket with 1:39 left gave Boston its biggest lead of the game, 110-99.

The score was tied 58-58 at halftime after a back-and-forth first two quarters.

Knox finished with 11 points and Damyean Dotson added 10 for the Knicks.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Other than a 14-point loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in the season opener, every other Boston defeat this season has been by five points or less. … The Celtics lead the all-time series against the Knicks 296-182, including a 160-64 advantage in New York.

Knicks: New York has lost five straight to Boston. The Knicks have not beaten the Celtics since Nov. 21, 2018, and have not defeated them at Madison Square Garden since Dec. 21, 2017. The Knicks are 0-8 against Atlantic Division opponents this season.

INSTABILITY

Tatum is the only Celtic to start all 19 games this season. Only Randle has started all 20 games for the Knicks, who have featured 11 different starters thus far. Nine different Boston players have gotten at least one start. New York’s Marcus Morris had started the first 19 but missed Sunday’s game with cervical spasms.

FINALLY, SOME ASSISTANCE

Walker was the first Celtics player to reach double-digit assists this season. No one has recorded 10 dimes for the Knicks, with Barrett and Frank Ntilikina topping out at nine.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Host Miami on Wednesday.

Knicks: At Milwaukee on Monday.

 

