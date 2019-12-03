‘You have to have some major cojones to be there’: Kevin Garnett was not surprised Kyrie Irving left Boston

Garnett criticized Irving's decision to play for the Nets

Former Celtics great Kevin Garnett commented on former Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving's decision to leave Boston and play for the Nets.
Former Celtic Kevin Garnett commented on Kyrie Irving's decision to leave Boston. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Boston.com Staff
5:59 PM

Was Kevin Garnett surprised that Kyrie Irving left Boston?

“No,” Garnett said to the New York Daily News on Tuesday while promoting his new film, “Uncut Gems”. The movie stars Adam Sandler as a gambling-addicted jewelry dealer that places a wager on Garnett’s 2008 NBA Championship ring and his performance in the playoffs. Garnett, who won that ring with Paul Pierce, says Pierce is a perfect example of what it takes to play in Boston.

“Boston’s a tough town, dawg,” he adds. “You have to have some major cojones to be there. You got to want that. The people want it for you. That’s why Paul (Pierce) is perfect for it. Paul wants the shot every time. Like, ‘You’re 0-for-14.’ And he’s like, ‘I know, but they WANT it.’”

Advertisement

What Irving wanted, in the end, was to be home in Brooklyn. After telling Celtics season ticket holders last season that he planned on re-signing with the team, Irving’s grandfather died in October He admitted during media day this past September that after the loss, things became “rocky” for him as tensions flared in the Celtics locker room. He felt like he had “failed” as a leader and, after the Celtics lost to the Bucks in the Eastern conference semi-finals, he signed a four-year deal with the Nets.

“In my heart I knew I always wanted to play at home,” he said in an Instagram video. “I wouldn’t change anything about this journey. It’s brought me back here and that’s home, and home is where my family is, home is where I want my legacy to continue. And I’m happy to be in Brooklyn.”

Irving, who is out with a shoulder injury and missed both matchups against the Celtics last week, was off to a strong start so far this season. He scored 50 points in his debut with the Nets (which was on the anniversary of his grandfather’s death) and was averaging 28.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists.

Advertisement

Garnett, who played on the Nets for a season and a half, thinks that if Irving really wanted to be the ‘hope’ for the city, he should have gone to the Knicks.

“If they did the Nets, I thought they should have done the Knicks, if I’m being honest,” he said about Irving and Kevin Durant. “I’m not a Knick fan by far. But if they come to the city and dominate, man…The first superstar to hit New York and be vibing is going to be bigger than life. Remember I said that. Any piece of hope in this city is going to skyrocket. People are waiting.”

TOPICS: Celtics Kyrie Irving
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Patriots
Tom Brady quoted former president Richard Nixon on Instagram December 3, 2019 | 12:14 PM
Boston Celtics' Carsen Edwards (4) reacts after making a three point shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Cleveland. The Celtics defeated the Cavaliers 118-95. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
chad finn
Checking in on the Celtics’ rookie class (yes, that includes Tacko Fall) December 3, 2019 | 11:38 AM
Tom Brady throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the third quarter Sunday.
Patriots
What Tom Brady had to say about his animated sideline speech the loss to the Texans December 3, 2019 | 10:27 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Patriots
The Patriots continue to draw huge television ratings December 3, 2019 | 8:02 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
commentary
It's time, once again, to erroneously bury the Patriots December 3, 2019 | 7:48 AM
Celtics guard Romeo Langford plays against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game in Boston, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
chad finn > sports q
Sports Q: Which Celtics rookie will have the best career? December 3, 2019 | 6:56 AM
NFL
Seahawks take over 1st place in NFC West, beat Vikings 37-30 December 3, 2019 | 6:27 AM
Jackie Bradley Jr. hits a three-run home run in a July game in Baltimore.
Red Sox
Red Sox tender offer to Jackie Bradley Jr. for 2020 December 2, 2019 | 9:12 PM
Houston, TX 12-01-19: Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (left) is helped up by offensive lineman Joe Thuney (right) after one of the many times he was knocked to the ground by the Texans defense in the game. The New England Patriots visited the Houston Texans for a regular season NFL football game at NRG Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Patriots have much to clean up with Chiefs up next December 2, 2019 | 8:31 PM
Bill Belichick wasn’t happy with any phases of Sunday’s game.
Patriots
Bill Belichick after loss to Texans: We have to be better December 2, 2019 | 7:10 PM
Patriots
Patriots release kicker Kai Forbath December 2, 2019 | 6:35 PM
Former Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan had harsh criticism about the New England Patriots on ESPN.
Patriots' struggles
Rex Ryan said this is the 'worst' Patriots team he has ever seen December 2, 2019 | 6:21 PM
Foxborough-10/25/19- Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, a partner in Abacus Health Products announced the company's partnership with Gillette Stadium, Patriot Place and the Kraft Group at a press conference at Gillette Stadium. He points to a reporter as he makes his pitch. It is the first CBD partnership for the organization. Abacus CEO Perry Antelman also was present at the announcement. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski will not return for Patriots’ playoff run December 2, 2019 | 6:06 PM
Boston College running back Andre Williams in 2013.
College Sports
Former Boston College football players shared stories critical of Steve Addazio December 2, 2019 | 5:08 PM
Argentinian Barcelona player Lionel Messi poses with United States forward Megan Rapinoe after they received the Best FIFA Men's, Women's player award during the Best FIFA soccer awards ceremony, in Milan's La Scala theater, northern Italy, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Soccer
Lionel Messi, US captain Megan Rapinoe win Ballon d’Or awards December 2, 2019 | 5:03 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox to tender a contract to Jackie Bradley Jr. December 2, 2019 | 12:50 PM
Boston MA 7/28/19 Boston Red Sox Sandy Leon throws out New York Yankees Aaron Judge dribble down the third baseline during first inning action at Fenway Park. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff)
Red Sox
Red Sox trade Sandy Leon to Indians for minor league pitcher December 2, 2019 | 12:13 PM
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, left, falls forward as New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead runs with the ball behind blocking from center Ted Karras (75) during the first half.
Patriots
Here's the latest injury report on Patriots center Ted Karras December 2, 2019 | 11:39 AM
Tom Brady throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the third quarter Sunday.
Patriots
Tom Brady on wide receiver criticism, the playoff picture, and 'realistic expectations' for the Patriots December 2, 2019 | 10:44 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) after an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Patriots
What Deshaun Watson had to say after beating Tom Brady, Patriots December 2, 2019 | 8:08 AM
Bruins
NHL’s load management has top goalies like Tuukka Rask playing less December 2, 2019 | 2:12 AM
A handful of Bruins and Canadiens players scuffle at center ice during the second period of Sunday's contest.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-1 win over the Canadiens December 2, 2019 | 1:58 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talks to the media following their loss to the Houston Texans.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady on the Patriots' 28-22 loss to the Texans December 2, 2019 | 1:45 AM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talks to the media.
Bill Belichick
Here's what Bill Belichick said after the Patriots struggled against the Texans December 2, 2019 | 1:40 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady kneels after a play during the second half Sunday.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' uninspiring performance against the Houston Texans December 2, 2019 | 1:16 AM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looks on during the second half Sunday.
Patriots
28 thoughts on the Patriots' puzzling loss to the Houston Texans December 2, 2019 | 12:37 AM
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is lifted by center Nick Martin (66) as they celebrate a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Patriots
Patriots' comeback attempt falls short, lose to Texans 28-22 December 2, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Antonio Brown indicated that he'd like to return to the Patriots.
Patriots
Antonio Brown was back on Twitter during the Patriots-Texans game December 1, 2019 | 11:46 PM
Patriots
Ted Karras ruled out of game against Texans with knee injury December 1, 2019 | 10:38 PM
Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak goes around Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Sports
Bruins win 7th straight, rally to beat Canadiens 3-1 December 1, 2019 | 10:10 PM