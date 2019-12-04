No Boston pro team has lost at home so far this season

The Celtics will be looking to remain perfect at TD Garden when they host the Miami Heat on Wednesday, but it’s not just their 7-0 record they will be looking to extend.

Both the Bruins (12-0-4) and Patriots (5-0) have also yet to lose a game at home this season, with the three teams combining to go 24-0-4.

The Patriots got the streak started on Sept. 8 with a 33-3 thrashing of the Pittsburgh Steelers. They haven’t exactly faced a lot of challenges at Gillette Stadium. At 7-5, the Steelers are the only opponent the Patriots have played there who is above .500. The other four teams are a combined 17-31.

The competition will change dramatically in the coming weeks, with the 8-4 Chiefs coming to town on Sunday, and the 9-3 Bills rolling in on Dec. 21.

The Patriots went 8-0 at home last season, which allowed them to hold on for the No. 2 seed in the AFC and a bye in the playoffs. They may need to be perfect at Gillette this year as well to clinch a bye.

The Bruins have had a few close calls, as evidenced by their four ties. In all four they dropped the shootout, perhaps the most egregious being on Nov. 12 against the Florida Panthers, when they blew a 4-0 lead. But more common for the Bruins have been third-period comebacks and rallies to keep the streak alive, including a win against the Minnesota Wild on Nov. 23, when they scored twice in the final two minutes to pull even, then added another in overtime for the win. Last Friday, they spotted the Rangers a 2-0 lead before again rallying to send the game in overtime and prevailing.

The Celtics have posted several impressive wins along the way, beginning with the home opener over the the defending champion Toronto Raptors on Oct. 25. On Oct. 30, they rallied from 19 points down in the third quarter to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks, 116-105. They have played just seven of their 19 games at home en route to a 14-5 start. The Heat come in at 15-5 in first place in the Southeast Division. After last night’s win over the Raptors in overtime, Miami is now the only team to win at Toronto and at Milwaukee this season.