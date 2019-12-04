No Boston pro team has lost at home so far this season

Really.

Kemba Walker and the Celtics haven’t lost at TD Garden yet this season.
Kemba Walker and the Celtics haven’t lost at TD Garden yet this season. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Andrew Mahoney
3:34 PM

The Celtics will be looking to remain perfect at TD Garden when they host the Miami Heat on Wednesday, but it’s not just their 7-0 record they will be looking to extend.

Both the Bruins (12-0-4) and Patriots (5-0) have also yet to lose a game at home this season, with the three teams combining to go 24-0-4.

The Patriots got the streak started on Sept. 8 with a 33-3 thrashing of the Pittsburgh Steelers. They haven’t exactly faced a lot of challenges at Gillette Stadium. At 7-5, the Steelers are the only opponent the Patriots have played there who is above .500. The other four teams are a combined 17-31.

Advertisement

The competition will change dramatically in the coming weeks, with the 8-4 Chiefs coming to town on Sunday, and the 9-3 Bills rolling in on Dec. 21.

The Patriots went 8-0 at home last season, which allowed them to hold on for the No. 2 seed in the AFC and a bye in the playoffs. They may need to be perfect at Gillette this year as well to clinch a bye.

The Bruins have had a few close calls, as evidenced by their four ties. In all four they dropped the shootout, perhaps the most egregious being on Nov. 12 against the Florida Panthers, when they blew a 4-0 lead. But more common for the Bruins have been third-period comebacks and rallies to keep the streak alive, including a win against the Minnesota Wild on Nov. 23, when they scored twice in the final two minutes to pull even, then added another in overtime for the win. Last Friday, they spotted the Rangers a 2-0 lead before again rallying to send the game in overtime and prevailing.

The Celtics have posted several impressive wins along the way, beginning with the home opener over the the defending champion Toronto Raptors on Oct. 25. On Oct. 30, they rallied from 19 points down in the third quarter to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks, 116-105. They have played just seven of their 19 games at home en route to a 14-5 start. The Heat come in at 15-5 in first place in the Southeast Division. After last night’s win over the Raptors in overtime, Miami is now the only team to win at Toronto and at Milwaukee this season.

TOPICS: Celtics Patriots
Bill Belichick, Lawrence Taylor, and Ray Lewis all on NFL Network
Patriots
Bill Belichick explained why Lawrence Taylor and Ray Lewis were so special December 4, 2019 | 10:26 AM
DeAndre Hopkins and Stephon Gilmore during Sunday's Patriots-Texans game.
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore responded to DeAndre Hopkins's tweet trolling the Patriots December 4, 2019 | 9:52 AM
Derryck Thornton is hoping to help the Eagles get back on track.
college basketball
Here's what's ailing BC basketball, and how the Eagles can fix it December 4, 2019 | 7:40 AM
Jaroslav Halak appeared in his 500th career NHL game on Tuesday night.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 2-0 win over the Hurricanes December 4, 2019 | 7:26 AM
Patriots
Patriots notebook: Josh McDaniels defends rookie receivers December 4, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Bill Belichick's Patriots lost to the Houston Texans on Sunday.
NFL
Here's a look at the NFL playoff picture December 4, 2019 | 4:38 AM
Patriots
Patriots’ offense has struggled, but is Tom Brady responsible? Let’s look at the Next-Gen stats December 3, 2019 | 10:35 PM
David Krejci, second from left, celebrates his 200th career goal with teammates during the third period.
Bruins
Coyle, Krejci score for Bruins in 2-0 win over Hurricanes December 3, 2019 | 10:12 PM
Jaylen Brown, Luka Doncic
Celtics
Celtics-Mavericks game on Dec. 18 to be nationally televised December 3, 2019 | 9:06 PM
Boston Red Sox's David Ortiz waves from the field at Fenway Park after Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians in Boston.
Red Sox Hall of the Fame
5 will be inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame December 3, 2019 | 8:09 PM
Former Celtics great Kevin Garnett commented on former Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving's decision to leave Boston and play for the Nets.
Celtics
Kevin Garnett was not suprised Kyrie Irving left Boston December 3, 2019 | 5:59 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Patriots
Tom Brady quoted former president Richard Nixon on Instagram December 3, 2019 | 12:14 PM
Boston Celtics' Carsen Edwards (4) reacts after making a three point shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Cleveland. The Celtics defeated the Cavaliers 118-95. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
chad finn
Checking in on the Celtics’ rookie class (yes, that includes Tacko Fall) December 3, 2019 | 11:38 AM
Tom Brady throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the third quarter Sunday.
Patriots
What Tom Brady had to say about his animated sideline speech the loss to the Texans December 3, 2019 | 10:27 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Patriots
The Patriots continue to draw huge television ratings December 3, 2019 | 8:02 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
commentary
It's time, once again, to erroneously bury the Patriots December 3, 2019 | 7:48 AM
Celtics guard Romeo Langford plays against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game in Boston, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
chad finn > sports q
Sports Q: Which Celtics rookie will have the best career? December 3, 2019 | 6:56 AM
NFL
Seahawks take over 1st place in NFC West, beat Vikings 37-30 December 3, 2019 | 6:27 AM
Jackie Bradley Jr. hits a three-run home run in a July game in Baltimore.
Red Sox
Red Sox tender offer to Jackie Bradley Jr. for 2020 December 2, 2019 | 9:12 PM
Houston, TX 12-01-19: Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (left) is helped up by offensive lineman Joe Thuney (right) after one of the many times he was knocked to the ground by the Texans defense in the game. The New England Patriots visited the Houston Texans for a regular season NFL football game at NRG Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Patriots have much to clean up with Chiefs up next December 2, 2019 | 8:31 PM
Bill Belichick wasn’t happy with any phases of Sunday’s game.
Patriots
Bill Belichick after loss to Texans: We have to be better December 2, 2019 | 7:10 PM
Patriots
Patriots release kicker Kai Forbath December 2, 2019 | 6:35 PM
Former Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan had harsh criticism about the New England Patriots on ESPN.
Patriots' struggles
Rex Ryan said this is the 'worst' Patriots team he has ever seen December 2, 2019 | 6:21 PM
Foxborough-10/25/19- Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, a partner in Abacus Health Products announced the company's partnership with Gillette Stadium, Patriot Place and the Kraft Group at a press conference at Gillette Stadium. He points to a reporter as he makes his pitch. It is the first CBD partnership for the organization. Abacus CEO Perry Antelman also was present at the announcement. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski will not return for Patriots’ playoff run December 2, 2019 | 6:06 PM
Boston College running back Andre Williams in 2013.
College Sports
Former Boston College football players shared stories critical of Steve Addazio December 2, 2019 | 5:08 PM
Argentinian Barcelona player Lionel Messi poses with United States forward Megan Rapinoe after they received the Best FIFA Men's, Women's player award during the Best FIFA soccer awards ceremony, in Milan's La Scala theater, northern Italy, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Soccer
Lionel Messi, US captain Megan Rapinoe win Ballon d’Or awards December 2, 2019 | 5:03 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox to tender a contract to Jackie Bradley Jr. December 2, 2019 | 12:50 PM
Boston MA 7/28/19 Boston Red Sox Sandy Leon throws out New York Yankees Aaron Judge dribble down the third baseline during first inning action at Fenway Park. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff)
Red Sox
Red Sox trade Sandy Leon to Indians for minor league pitcher December 2, 2019 | 12:13 PM
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, left, falls forward as New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead runs with the ball behind blocking from center Ted Karras (75) during the first half.
Patriots
Here's the latest injury report on Patriots center Ted Karras December 2, 2019 | 11:39 AM
Tom Brady throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the third quarter Sunday.
Patriots
Tom Brady on wide receiver criticism, the playoff picture, and 'realistic expectations' for the Patriots December 2, 2019 | 10:44 AM