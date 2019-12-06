Gordon Hayward set to return to Celtics practice

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said forward Gordon Hayward is expected to take part in Sunday’s full practice, his first since breaking a bone in his left hand Nov. 9.

Hayward has been doing live contact drills with assistant coaches this week but had yet to be cleared for a team workout. The Celtics will be off Saturday.

The Celtics face the Cavaliers on Monday at TD Garden. Stevens said it is unclear when Hayward will be cleared to play in a game, but added that it is increasingly likely that he will be back before Boston’s Christmas Day road matchup against the Toronto Raptors.

“He’s done a lot,’’ Stevens said. “He did some live stuff with coaches that was controlled yesterday again.’’

Hayward suffered the fracture when he collided with LaMarcus Aldridge during Boston’s 135-115 win in San Antonio. He underwent surgery two days later and was ruled out for about six weeks. But it appears probable that he will return before that much time passes.

Hayward had appeared to regain his All-Star form prior to his injury. He is averaging 18.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting 55 percent from the field this season.