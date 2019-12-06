FROM

Marcus Smart said he feels considerably better, joking that New York ‘literally killed’ him

“From the oblique, the sickness just came out of nowhere. It’s been a lot for me the last 72 hours.’’

Celtics guard Marcus Smart rips away a defensive rebound from Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal.
Celtics guard Marcus Smart rips away a defensive rebound from Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
The Celtics won’t have to play without Marcus Smart much longer. After a one-game absence, the man of many roles and many injuries is expected to return to the lineup Friday against the Denver Nuggets.

Smart missed the Celtics’ win over the Miami Heat Wednesday with an illness and bruised abdomen. He participated in shootaround Friday and said he feels considerably better than Sunday, when he left the win over the New York Knicks after a collision with Kevin Knox.

