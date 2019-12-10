Celtics players react to Grant Williams’ first career 3-pointer

It took 25 tries but he finally did it: Grant Williams hit his first NBA 3-point shot Monday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With a little over four minutes left in the third quarter, Williams took a screen from center Vincent Poirier and knocked down his first 3-pointer over the outstretched arms of Larry Nance Jr.

Grant Williams for three!!! pic.twitter.com/i5HES4y4fa — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 10, 2019

The Celtics bench went crazy for the rookie forward out of Tennessee, celebrating the shot on the sideline.

Brad Wanamaker specifically can be seen rolling onto the floor to celebrate the shot. When asked about his celebration choice, Wanamaker said that everyone was supposed to join him, but that everyone forgot in the moment.

Talked to Brad Wanamaker about him passing out on bench after the Grant Williams 3. He said the original plan was for the whole bench to pass out after the 3 but everyone else forgot in the moment. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) December 10, 2019

Williams himself even enjoyed the over-the-top reaction from the bench after he made the shot.

With the Marcus Smart giveaway poster still hanging in his locker, Grant Williams said the bench reaction was the best part of hitting his first NBA three-pointer: “Tacko was in the locker room, I actually felt his energy on the court.” pic.twitter.com/2F5fTVJnCy — Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) December 10, 2019

Jaylen Brown even gave away the nickname the team had for Williams during his 3-point drought.

Jaylen was asked about the nicknames they gave Grant Williams during his 0-for streak "Yeah we were calling him Ben Simmons for a while" — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) December 10, 2019

The Celtics went on to win the game against the Cavaliers 110-88. Williams finished with three points and one rebound in 13 minutes.

Williams has played in 21 games so far in his rookie campaign, providing valuable defense and energy for the Celtics. His shooting has yet to come around, as Williams is currently shooting 25 percent from the field and averaging 2.1 points per game.

The Celtics will head to Indianapolis Wednesday to take on the Pacers.