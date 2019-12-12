Marcus Smart, Robert Williams sit out for Celtics

Marcus Smart (eye infection) and Robert Williams (sore hip) on Thursday night both missed their third consecutive games as the Celtics faced the 76ers.

Smart’s eye appeared puffy when he left the locker room after Boston’s loss to the Pacers on Wednesday night. Stevens said that Smart saw a new eye specialist Thursday morning. Celtics coach Brad Stevens said that Williams continues to undergo tests on his sore hip, and they have been inconclusive so far.

“Obviously he’s missed a couple of games here, but I usually wait for all of the info before I judge my level of concern, I guess,’’ Stevens said. “But yeah, you certainly always want everybody available every day, and I don’t think it’s a long, long-term thing by any means. We just want to make sure.’’

Forward Gordon Hayward, who was hit in the head in Wednesday’s loss to the Pacers, was cleared to play against Philadelphia.

Hayward was inadvertently hit by Indiana forward Doug McDermott midway through the fourth quarter of the Pacers game. He said later that he felt dizzy as he took a knee before going to the locker room for the rest of the game. He said he had a headache after the game, but he underwent multiple concussion tests and that concern was ruled out.