NBA says pivotal no-call in final minute of Celtics-Sixers should have been a foul

It hasn’t been a good week for Boston sports and missed calls.

According to the NBA’s Last Two Minute report, Jaylen Brown was fouled by 76ers guard Josh Richardson while trying to receive an inbound pass with 25.7 seconds remaining in the Celtics’ loss on Thursday.

The play occurred after Joel Embiid made two free-throws to put the 76ers up, 112-109. Tatum was the inbounder, and he passed it to Brown. Brown fell due to the contact from Richardson, and the ball went out of bounds.

The NBA’s L2M report rules that Josh Richardson should have Ben called for a foul on Jaylen Brown on the Jayson Tatum inbound pass that went out of bounds. pic.twitter.com/szl2rFCHJs — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) December 13, 2019

The Celtics could not challenge the play because head coach Brad Stevens challenged a foul called on Enes Kanter in the first half. That challenge was successful.

Embiid was fouled on the next possession and made one of two free throws. After Embiid blocked Daniel Theis’ shot on the next Celtics possession (which was the correct non-call, according to the report), Embiid went back to the free-throw line and sank both free throws to seal the game for the 76ers.

If there is any consolation for Celtics fans, they were on the beneficiary end of an incorrect call. A reach-in foul called on Ben Simmons with 1:10 left was an incorrect call, according to the report. The Celtics scored later in the possession to make it a four-point game.