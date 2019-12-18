Kevin Garnett said the Celtics ‘broke’ LeBron James in the 2012 NBA Eastern Conference Finals

KG discussed the how the Celtics took on the Heat in 2012.

Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Ray Allen in Game Seven of the 2012 NBA Eastern Conference Finals.
Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Ray Allen in Game Seven of the 2012 NBA Eastern Conference Finals. –Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Boston.com Staff
5:48 PM

How does Kevin Garnett remember the Celtics’ matchup against the Miami Heat during the 2012 NBA Eastern Conference Finals?

“We broke LeBron,” he said definitively.

In a podcast with The Ringers’ Bill Simmons and “Uncut Gems” co-star Adam Sandler,  the former Celtics’ power forward was asked about the series and having to face James. Garnett doesn’t hold back in explaining how the Celtics “broke” him for the second time in his career: the first being in 2010 when the Celtics defeated the Cavaliers, and then again in 2012 in Game 5, where they defeated the Heat, 94-90, to give them a 3-2 lead in the series. With all confidence, Garnett said that his former team didn’t just “try” to take on James, they got to him mentally, no question.

Advertisement

“Get your a** out of here with that,” he said to Simmons. “You understand how he got to Miami, Bill? You remember that? So stop bringing it up.”

Simmons then reminds Garnett that James dropped 45 points in Game 6 to defeat the Celtics, 98-79 (and another 31 points in a Game 7 win). He asks if he felt like James was “pushed too far” by the Celtics’ trash-talking or intensity, and with no hesitation, Garnett shook his head no and squinted up his face.

“What are you talking about? Pushed him too far?,” he asked. “Let me tell something to you: they was talking s*** to him, the media. The league knew that they had an agenda in which we wasn’t part of the agenda. You understand? Right. That’s how they ended up winning that series. Yeah, I said it.”

He felt like the Celtics were more than confident while facing James and didn’t care for him, at all.

“The C’s, we didn’t give a f*** about LeBorn. We didn’t fear LeBron and we didn’t think that he could beat all five of us. That’s how it felt. He was trying to consolidate because he didn’t want the pressure on him…The agenda was Miami. He wasn’t going to Miami to be like Cleveland.”

Advertisement

There were no friendships off the court either, as Garnett said neither teams interacted with each other during this time. The respect was there, but nothing more than that.

“Listen bro, listen. That’s sensitive to all of us,” he said while reflecting on their matchup. “A lot of people think that it’s sports. If you had D-Wade, Chris Bosh and LeBron over in this corner and you had me, T.A [Tony Allen], maybe Paul and Rondo right here, it would be a “What’s up?” and it would be cool and respect but it won’t be like fraternizing. It ain’t go be like, “Yo how the family?” it won’t be none of that. That’s real. They don’t f*** with us, we don’t f*** with them.”

That relationship still exists eight years later, and even when Garnett interviewed Dwayne Wade in February he said that it was strictly business.

“When I did the interview with D-Wade, that was me having to interview [him]. But part of me, he knows and we talked about that off camera. It was an understanding, but everybody knows that’s in there. We go to All-Star games, they’re on that side, we’re right here.”

TOPICS: Celtics Kevin Garnett
Terry Francona
Red Sox
Terry Francona's World Series rings were recovered after being stolen in November December 18, 2019 | 12:32 PM
Kyle Van Noy during the Patriots' game against the Chiefs earlier in the 2019 season.
Patriots
Kyle Van Noy expressed his frustration about being left off the Pro Bowl roster December 18, 2019 | 10:08 AM
Jonathan Quick makes a save on Anders Bjork in his overtime breakaway attempt.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' frustrating OT loss to the Kings December 18, 2019 | 6:48 AM
Boston College guard Derryck Thornton (11) during an NCAA college basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
College Sports
Why BC basketball feels like the right fit for Derryck Thornton December 18, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar is congratulated by teammates after his game-winning goal in OT.
Bruins
Kings come back to top Bruins 4-3 in overtime December 17, 2019 | 10:22 PM
NFL
Baltimore Ravens tie Pro Bowl record with 12 selections December 17, 2019 | 9:49 PM
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore leads group of three Patriots’ Pro Bowl selections December 17, 2019 | 9:37 PM
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in action during the first half of a NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
NBA
'That's all me': LeBron James explains his social media strategy December 17, 2019 | 9:35 PM
Stanford's Kiana Williams during an NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec.15, 2019 in Palo Alto, Calif.
College Sports
UConn who? In women’s basketball, the west emerges from the shadows. December 17, 2019 | 9:09 PM
Patriots
Tom Brady’s ailments have given backups practice opportunities December 17, 2019 | 7:16 PM
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Josh Gordon
How the sports world reacted to Josh Gordon's suspension December 17, 2019 | 7:04 PM
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia is seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
NFL
Matt Patricia will return as Lions head coach for 2020 December 17, 2019 | 6:12 PM
Photo Studio: Portrait of Adrienne Lawrence (Joe Faraoni/ ESPN Images)
Media
ESPN reaches settlement with former on-air personality who alleged sexual harassment December 17, 2019 | 4:20 PM
Paul Pierce, Kendrick Perkins, Rajon Rondo, and Kevin Garnett in 2010.
Celtics
Rajon Rondo said he was supposed to make a cameo in 'Uncut Gems' December 17, 2019 | 4:12 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady greets New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) after an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. The Patriots won 36-20. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
Patriots
At the top, it's just Drew Brees and Tom Brady December 17, 2019 | 2:31 PM
bruins notebook
Another procedure for sidelined Kevan Miller December 17, 2019 | 2:20 PM
Boston, MA - 12/06/2019 - (3rd quarter) Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrate moments after Tatum drained a three point shot to put the Celtics up 85-64 late in the third quarter. The Boston Celtics host the Denver Nuggets at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 07Celtics-Nuggets, LOID: 9.0.1595758471.
Sports Q
Which player would you rather have, Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum? December 17, 2019 | 2:18 PM
Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against DePaul on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 in Chicago, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
College Sports
Geno Auriemma to undergo surgery, may miss next game December 17, 2019 | 1:56 PM
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 15, 2013 file photo, NBA Commissioner David Stern takes a question from a reporter during a news conference following an NBA Board of Governors meeting in Dallas. The NBA says former Commissioner David Stern suffered a sudden brain hemorrhage Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 and underwent emergency surgery. The league says in a statement its thoughts and prayers are with the 77-year-old Stern's family. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
NBA
David Stern remains in serious condition after brain surgery December 17, 2019 | 12:32 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry (15) runs the ball against Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Patriots
Give them the benefit of the doubt, at least on the field — Patriots could still make the Super Bowl December 17, 2019 | 10:40 AM
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll tosses the red flag to challenge a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
Patriots
Pete Carroll discussed Josh Gordon's most recent suspension December 17, 2019 | 10:24 AM
Rob Gronkowski poses with Roger Goodell after being drafted by the Patriots in 2010.
Patriots
Bill Belichick had more to say about Rob Gronkowski's humorous pre-draft visit in 2010 December 17, 2019 | 10:03 AM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick stands on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Patriots
'Spygate 2' doesn't prove anything except that the Patriots are running out of excuses December 17, 2019 | 8:51 AM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick takes questions from reporters before an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
6 questions about the latest Patriots videotaping controversy, answered December 17, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Celtics
This is the Celtics' most intriguing player combination December 17, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Patriots notebook
What Josh McDaniels had to say about N'Keal Harry December 17, 2019 | 5:00 AM
NFL
Drew Brees sets NFL all-time TD mark December 17, 2019 | 12:44 AM
Patriots
How Tom Brady reacted to Drew Brees breaking Peyton Manning’s record December 16, 2019 | 11:07 PM
NHL
Coyotes acquire Taylor Hall from Devils for picks, prospects December 16, 2019 | 10:55 PM
Chestnut Hill, MA - Boston College football head coach Jeff Hafley poses with his wife, Gina Hafley, and daughters Hope, 4, and Leah, 1, after a press conference at Boston College's Yawkey Athletics Center in Chestnut Hill, Mass. on Monday, Dec. 16. (Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe) Topic: JeffHafley
College Sports
New BC coach Jeff Hafley stops by campus on way to CFP Playoff December 16, 2019 | 4:34 PM