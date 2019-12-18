Kevin Garnett said the Celtics ‘broke’ LeBron James in the 2012 NBA Eastern Conference Finals

How does Kevin Garnett remember the Celtics’ matchup against the Miami Heat during the 2012 NBA Eastern Conference Finals?

“We broke LeBron,” he said definitively.

In a podcast with The Ringers’ Bill Simmons and “Uncut Gems” co-star Adam Sandler, the former Celtics’ power forward was asked about the series and having to face James. Garnett doesn’t hold back in explaining how the Celtics “broke” him for the second time in his career: the first being in 2010 when the Celtics defeated the Cavaliers, and then again in 2012 in Game 5, where they defeated the Heat, 94-90, to give them a 3-2 lead in the series. With all confidence, Garnett said that his former team didn’t just “try” to take on James, they got to him mentally, no question.

“Get your a** out of here with that,” he said to Simmons. “You understand how he got to Miami, Bill? You remember that? So stop bringing it up.”

Simmons then reminds Garnett that James dropped 45 points in Game 6 to defeat the Celtics, 98-79 (and another 31 points in a Game 7 win). He asks if he felt like James was “pushed too far” by the Celtics’ trash-talking or intensity, and with no hesitation, Garnett shook his head no and squinted up his face.

“What are you talking about? Pushed him too far?,” he asked. “Let me tell something to you: they was talking s*** to him, the media. The league knew that they had an agenda in which we wasn’t part of the agenda. You understand? Right. That’s how they ended up winning that series. Yeah, I said it.”

He felt like the Celtics were more than confident while facing James and didn’t care for him, at all.

“The C’s, we didn’t give a f*** about LeBorn. We didn’t fear LeBron and we didn’t think that he could beat all five of us. That’s how it felt. He was trying to consolidate because he didn’t want the pressure on him…The agenda was Miami. He wasn’t going to Miami to be like Cleveland.”

There were no friendships off the court either, as Garnett said neither teams interacted with each other during this time. The respect was there, but nothing more than that.

“Listen bro, listen. That’s sensitive to all of us,” he said while reflecting on their matchup. “A lot of people think that it’s sports. If you had D-Wade, Chris Bosh and LeBron over in this corner and you had me, T.A [Tony Allen], maybe Paul and Rondo right here, it would be a “What’s up?” and it would be cool and respect but it won’t be like fraternizing. It ain’t go be like, “Yo how the family?” it won’t be none of that. That’s real. They don’t f*** with us, we don’t f*** with them.”

That relationship still exists eight years later, and even when Garnett interviewed Dwayne Wade in February he said that it was strictly business.

“When I did the interview with D-Wade, that was me having to interview [him]. But part of me, he knows and we talked about that off camera. It was an understanding, but everybody knows that’s in there. We go to All-Star games, they’re on that side, we’re right here.”