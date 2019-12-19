Morning sports update: Adrian Wojnarowski says Celtics are unwilling to trade ‘core wing players’

The NBA insider believes the Celtics' options at center are "better than really anything that's available to them in the marketplace."

Jayson Tatum and Gordon Hayward in December, 2019.
Jayson Tatum and Gordon Hayward in December, 2019. –Jim Davis
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Boston.com Staff
8:57 AM

The Celtics defeated the Mavericks on Wednesday night in Dallas, 109-103. Kemba Walker led Boston with 32 points. The team will be back at TD Garden on Friday night to face the Pistons at 7:30 p.m.

The Bruins face the Islanders at home tonight. The puck drops at 7 p.m.

And the Patriots face the Bills on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in a vital AFC East matchup.

The latest Celtics trade rumors: With the Celtics currently sitting second in the Eastern Conference, speculation has already begun over what the team could add in a trade.

On Wednesday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski weighed in, explaining that Gordon Hayward and fellow “core wing players” aren’t currently on the trading block.

Advertisement

“They could certainly use a veteran center at that position with Joel Embiid in the East, [and] Marc Gasol,” said Wojnarowski, “but Boston’s not willing to give up any of their core wing players. And right now the Celtics, with kind of the three-headed monster they have at center is better than really anything that’s available to them in the marketplace.”

Wojnarowski singled out one Celtics center in particular.

“Robert Williams has been a revelation in his second season, their first-round pick last year,” Wojnarowski explained. “His agent, Kevin Bradbury, tells me [Williams] is going to get reevaluated in a couple of weeks. He’s got an inflamed hip. They’re waiting to hear from one more specialist. But Williams is a player that Boston — not just for the short term, but the long term — has a chance to have great staying power at that center position.”

Williams was selected by Boston with the 27th pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

Trivia: Tom Brady is the only player still active in the NFL from the 2000 draft. The second-to-last active player retired in April. Who was it?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was a first-round pick by the Raiders.

Advertisement

More from Boston.com:

James Harrison said Stephon Gilmore is the Defensive Player of the Year:

The Patriots had a pair of CFL players in for a tryout:

Antonio Brown may have forgotten what round Tom Brady was drafted in:

On this day: In 2012, Paul Pierce dropped 40 points on Kyrie Irving and the Cavaliers in a 103-91 Celtics win.

Daily highlight: Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo out-jumped Sampdoria defenders on Wednesday to score the decisive goal in a 2-1 win. He met the ball 8.39 feet in the air, according to the BBC.

“Ronaldo remained in the air for infinite time,” his shocked manager, Maurizio Sarri, said afterward.

Trivia answer: Sebastian Janikowski

TOPICS: Celtics
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) plays against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. The Pacers defeated the Celtics 122-117. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Nicole Yang
'Once you learn somebody has been outsmarting you your whole life, it kind of sucks to realize' December 19, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Celtics
Kemba Walker scores 32 to lead Celtics past Mavericks 109-103 December 19, 2019 | 1:38 AM
John Henry (left) and Tom Werner spoke about Red Sox future plans Friday.
Red Sox
Red Sox to play record $13.4 million in luxury tax December 18, 2019 | 11:00 PM
Red Sox
Larry Lucchino undergoes surgery to remove cancerous blockage in kidney area December 18, 2019 | 7:47 PM
Stephon Gilmore leaves the field after the Patriots defeated the Bengals 34-13 on Dec.15.
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore said there's 'no question' he is the Defensive Player of the Year December 18, 2019 | 7:30 PM
Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Ray Allen in Game Seven of the 2012 NBA Eastern Conference Finals.
Celtics
Kevin Garnett explains why the Celtics weren't intimidated by LeBron James December 18, 2019 | 5:48 PM
Terry Francona
Red Sox
Terry Francona's World Series rings were recovered after being stolen in November December 18, 2019 | 12:32 PM
Kyle Van Noy during the Patriots' game against the Chiefs earlier in the 2019 season.
Patriots
Kyle Van Noy expressed his frustration about being left off the Pro Bowl roster December 18, 2019 | 10:08 AM
Jonathan Quick makes a save on Anders Bjork in his overtime breakaway attempt.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' frustrating OT loss to the Kings December 18, 2019 | 6:48 AM
Boston College guard Derryck Thornton (11) during an NCAA college basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
College Sports
Why BC basketball feels like the right fit for Derryck Thornton December 18, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar is congratulated by teammates after his game-winning goal in OT.
Bruins
Kings come back to top Bruins 4-3 in overtime December 17, 2019 | 10:22 PM
NFL
Baltimore Ravens tie Pro Bowl record with 12 selections December 17, 2019 | 9:49 PM
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore leads group of three Patriots’ Pro Bowl selections December 17, 2019 | 9:37 PM
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in action during the first half of a NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
NBA
'That's all me': LeBron James explains his social media strategy December 17, 2019 | 9:35 PM
Stanford's Kiana Williams during an NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec.15, 2019 in Palo Alto, Calif.
College Sports
UConn who? In women’s basketball, the west emerges from the shadows. December 17, 2019 | 9:09 PM
Patriots
Tom Brady’s ailments have given backups practice opportunities December 17, 2019 | 7:16 PM
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Josh Gordon
How the sports world reacted to Josh Gordon's suspension December 17, 2019 | 7:04 PM
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia is seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
NFL
Matt Patricia will return as Lions head coach for 2020 December 17, 2019 | 6:12 PM
Photo Studio: Portrait of Adrienne Lawrence (Joe Faraoni/ ESPN Images)
Media
ESPN reaches settlement with former on-air personality who alleged sexual harassment December 17, 2019 | 4:20 PM
Paul Pierce, Kendrick Perkins, Rajon Rondo, and Kevin Garnett in 2010.
Celtics
Rajon Rondo said he was supposed to make a cameo in 'Uncut Gems' December 17, 2019 | 4:12 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady greets New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) after an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. The Patriots won 36-20. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
Patriots
At the top, it's just Drew Brees and Tom Brady December 17, 2019 | 2:31 PM
bruins notebook
Another procedure for sidelined Kevan Miller December 17, 2019 | 2:20 PM
Boston, MA - 12/06/2019 - (3rd quarter) Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrate moments after Tatum drained a three point shot to put the Celtics up 85-64 late in the third quarter. The Boston Celtics host the Denver Nuggets at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 07Celtics-Nuggets, LOID: 9.0.1595758471.
Sports Q
Which player would you rather have, Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum? December 17, 2019 | 2:18 PM
Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against DePaul on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 in Chicago, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
College Sports
Geno Auriemma to undergo surgery, may miss next game December 17, 2019 | 1:56 PM
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 15, 2013 file photo, NBA Commissioner David Stern takes a question from a reporter during a news conference following an NBA Board of Governors meeting in Dallas. The NBA says former Commissioner David Stern suffered a sudden brain hemorrhage Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 and underwent emergency surgery. The league says in a statement its thoughts and prayers are with the 77-year-old Stern's family. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
NBA
David Stern remains in serious condition after brain surgery December 17, 2019 | 12:32 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry (15) runs the ball against Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Patriots
Give them the benefit of the doubt, at least on the field — Patriots could still make the Super Bowl December 17, 2019 | 10:40 AM
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll tosses the red flag to challenge a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
Patriots
Pete Carroll discussed Josh Gordon's most recent suspension December 17, 2019 | 10:24 AM
Rob Gronkowski poses with Roger Goodell after being drafted by the Patriots in 2010.
Patriots
Bill Belichick had more to say about Rob Gronkowski's humorous pre-draft visit in 2010 December 17, 2019 | 10:03 AM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick stands on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Patriots
'Spygate 2' doesn't prove anything except that the Patriots are running out of excuses December 17, 2019 | 8:51 AM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick takes questions from reporters before an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
6 questions about the latest Patriots videotaping controversy, answered December 17, 2019 | 5:00 AM