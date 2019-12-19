Morning sports update: Adrian Wojnarowski says Celtics are unwilling to trade ‘core wing players’

The Celtics defeated the Mavericks on Wednesday night in Dallas, 109-103. Kemba Walker led Boston with 32 points. The team will be back at TD Garden on Friday night to face the Pistons at 7:30 p.m.

The Bruins face the Islanders at home tonight. The puck drops at 7 p.m.

And the Patriots face the Bills on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in a vital AFC East matchup.

The latest Celtics trade rumors: With the Celtics currently sitting second in the Eastern Conference, speculation has already begun over what the team could add in a trade.

On Wednesday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski weighed in, explaining that Gordon Hayward and fellow “core wing players” aren’t currently on the trading block.

“They could certainly use a veteran center at that position with Joel Embiid in the East, [and] Marc Gasol,” said Wojnarowski, “but Boston’s not willing to give up any of their core wing players. And right now the Celtics, with kind of the three-headed monster they have at center is better than really anything that’s available to them in the marketplace.”

Wojnarowski singled out one Celtics center in particular.

“Robert Williams has been a revelation in his second season, their first-round pick last year,” Wojnarowski explained. “His agent, Kevin Bradbury, tells me [Williams] is going to get reevaluated in a couple of weeks. He’s got an inflamed hip. They’re waiting to hear from one more specialist. But Williams is a player that Boston — not just for the short term, but the long term — has a chance to have great staying power at that center position.”

Williams was selected by Boston with the 27th pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

Trivia: Tom Brady is the only player still active in the NFL from the 2000 draft. The second-to-last active player retired in April. Who was it?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was a first-round pick by the Raiders.

More from Boston.com:

James Harrison said Stephon Gilmore is the Defensive Player of the Year:

The Patriots had a pair of CFL players in for a tryout:

The Patriots had RB William Stanback (Montreal Alouettes) and CB Marcus Sayles (Winnipeg Blue Bombers) in for free-agent workouts. The team has two openings on the practice squad. Also, this is the time of year when 2020 reserve/future contracts could become a consideration. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 18, 2019

Antonio Brown may have forgotten what round Tom Brady was drafted in:

NFL respect my greatness best 6 rounder all time ! pic.twitter.com/sSay01E6Ti — AB (@AB84) December 18, 2019

On this day: In 2012, Paul Pierce dropped 40 points on Kyrie Irving and the Cavaliers in a 103-91 Celtics win.

Daily highlight: Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo out-jumped Sampdoria defenders on Wednesday to score the decisive goal in a 2-1 win. He met the ball 8.39 feet in the air, according to the BBC.

“Ronaldo remained in the air for infinite time,” his shocked manager, Maurizio Sarri, said afterward.

Trivia answer: Sebastian Janikowski