13 memorable one-liners from Kendrick Perkins’s Celtics broadcasting debut

Kendrick Perkins was never shy as a player, and he’s made it clear he’s not afraid to speak his mind as a broadcaster, either.

Perkins, who currently works as a basketball analyst for ESPN, called a Celtics game for NBC Sports Boston for the first time Wednesday night. In a development that came as a surprise to no one, he delivered several entertaining one-liners.

Thanks to @NBCSCeltics and @Scalabrine @celticsvoice and the @celtics for the wonderful opportunity tonight!!! My first time doing play by play and enjoyed every minute of it!!!🍀🍀🍀🍀👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/aH6Y2yLDUX — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 19, 2019

Here are some highlights, courtesy of NBC Sports Boston:

On Kevin Garnett’s opinion that the Celtics broke LeBron James and sent him out of Cleveland: “He spittin’ facts. One thing about KG is he spit facts.”

On himself, after seeing a personal highlight video from back in the day: “That’s it, I’m gonna hit the treadmill tomorrow, maybe tonight.”

On his motivation to get in shape for the Big3: “Never got a six-pack, but I’m gonna get the four-pack.”

"Never got a six-pack but I'm gonna get the four-pack" 😂@KendrickPerkins reacts to a throwback of himself & now he's motivated to get in shape for the @thebig3 pic.twitter.com/P2DJGXJMWJ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 19, 2019

On Kemba Walker’s explosiveness: “It kind of remind me of my first step in practice, Scal.”

On Doc Rivers: “Doc hurt my career. I was supposed to be (an) All-Star, but he made me into a role player at the age of 24.”

.@KendrickPerkins: "I keep trying tell people, Doc hurt my career, I was supposed to be an All-Star but he made me into a role player at the age of 24" pic.twitter.com/75zcS37JDF — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 19, 2019

On challenges: “I wish we had more challenges, right?” Brian Scalabrine responded: “Says nobody. Come on, Perk, I’ve got to get to bed tonight.”

On referee Tony Brothers: “Tony Brothers got to get his head into the game. What is he doing? Lock in.”

On Perk Points: “I know Tommy give out Tommy Points for diving on the ground. Can I give out a Perk Point for a block?”

You've heard of "Tommy Points" but @KendrickPerkins is giving us, well Jaylen, a "Perk Point" 🙌 pic.twitter.com/clcVtf3P6B — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 19, 2019

On technical fouls, after Tim Hardaway Jr. picked one up: “Who am I to tell somebody not to get a tech? I led the league in techs for three straight years. I’m a keep my mouth closed.”

On Brian Scalabrine: “I’m gonna call you Brian Jakes because you preaching the gospel now.”

On seeing himself celebrate after winning the 2008 championship: “I was a little wasted right there.”

On Celtics rookie Grant Williams: “He kind of reminds me of Big Baby (Glen Davis), without the six personalities.”

.@KendrickPerkins says @Grant2Will reminds him of Big Baby without the six personalities 🤣 pic.twitter.com/BMhXxX1CyA — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 19, 2019

On Kemba Walker: “He’s not talking. He’s leading by example. That’s what I love about Kemba.”