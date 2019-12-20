Marcus Smart, Gordon Hayward out again Friday for Celtics

Celtics guard Marcus Smart missed his fifth consecutive game on Friday because of an eye infection. Coach Brad Stevens said that he believed Smart was doing “a little bit better,’’ but added that doctors have expressed that it is one of the worst eye infections they have seen. Smart has not been with the team recently.

“He’s just really had a tough go about it,’’ Stevens said. “So I don’t know when he’ll be back.’’

Forward Gordon Hayward underwent a second MRI on his sore left foot that confirmed there was no structural damage, but he missed his second game in a row due to soreness.

“It’s nothing muscular; it’s nothing bone-wise,’’ Stevens said. “So he’s just got pain in one spot, whether from the [cortisone] shot that could be better within any day now, or whether it’s something that he just needs to continue to figure out how to manage it best. That’s probably the way that they’re going to have to look at it. But he’s going to be day-to-day.’’

Backup Brad Wanamaker was cleared to play Friday after dealing with a sore ankle.