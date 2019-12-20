Tatum, Brown help Celtics rout Pistons 114-93

Jayson Tatum initially had trouble getting a handle on the ball but swept in for a layup during the second quarter.
Jayson Tatum initially had trouble getting a handle on the ball but swept in for a layup during the second quarter. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
DOUG ALDEN
AP
December 20, 2019

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 26 points in the first three quarters, and then rested while the Boston Celtics closed out the Detroit Pistons for a 114-93 victory Friday night.

Rookie Grant Williams added a career-high 18 points and Enes Kanter pulled down 18 rebounds for the Celtics, who finished with a 51-36 advantage on the boards.

Kemba Walker had a rough shooting night, going 0 for 6, but he finished with 11 assists and a pair of free throws. The Celtics made plenty of shots without the star point guard, finishing 45 for 86 from the floor while playing without Gordon Hayward (sore left foot) and Marcus Smart (left eye infection).

Advertisement

Andre Drummond had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Detroit. Thon Maker added 15 points and seven rebounds, and Derrick Rose finished with 14 points.

The Pistons were missing Blake Griffin (sore left knee), Luke Kennard (bilateral knee soreness) and Christian Wood (left knee bruise).

Detroit stayed relatively close in the first half, but could not overcome committing 25 turnovers and Boston’s dominance inside as the Celtics outscored the Pistons in the paint 58-34.

The Pistons trimmed a 14-point lead down to six late in the second quarter, but Boston quickly regained control.

Brown hit back-to-back 3-pointers, then another from beyond the arc while drawing a foul with 1.1 seconds left in the second quarter. Brown hit the free throw to help the Celtics to a 60-48 halftime lead.

Boston kept up the pace in the third quarter, outscoring Detroit 31-21 while taking advantage of seven more turnovers by the Pistons.

Brown hit a 3-pointer to push Boston’s lead to 76-63, and then drove for a floater in the lane with 5:42 left in the third.

Boston carried a 91-69 lead into the final period, and the reserves took it the rest of the way. Walker, who was 0 for 5 through the first three periods, missed one more shot before joining the rest of the starters on the bench.

Advertisement

TACKO NIGHT

As Boston continued to expand the lead in the third quarter, some Celtics fans started chanting “We want Tacko!” — hoping rookie center Tacko Fall would get some playing time late in a blowout.

They got their wish with 4:31 left in the fourth. Fans roared when Fall got up from the bench and removed his warmups, and then entered just the second game of his career. He quickly committed a foul — although the fans were certain it was a clean block.

Fall finished with five points and two rebounds.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Griffin was out for the second time in three games. … Detroit came close to matching its season high of 29 turnovers from Oct. 28 against Indiana.

Celtics: Kanter hadn’t pulled down more than 13 rebounds in his first season with Boston. … Williams’ previous scoring high was 10 points against the Knicks on Nov. 1. … Coach Brad Stevens said an MRI of Hayward’s left foot came back clean. Hayward missed his second straight game and was replaced in the starting lineup by Semi Ojele.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Host the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

Celtics: Host the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night.

TOPICS: Celtics Basketball Massachusetts
Adam Silver has pushed for an in-season tournament since taking over as NBA commissioner.
NBA
NBA sends teams proposal for 78-game season, other changes December 20, 2019 | 8:37 PM
Celtics
Marcus Smart, Gordon Hayward out again Friday for Celtics December 20, 2019 | 8:15 PM
PATRIOTS NOTEBOOK
Julian Edelman questionable, but expected to play vs. Buffalo December 20, 2019 | 7:35 PM
Tom Brady waves to the crowd after the Patriots' win over the Bengals on Sunday.
Patriots
Tom Brady keeps his promise to Joe Mixon, delivers signed jersey December 20, 2019 | 6:06 PM
NWHL All-Star Game
National Women’s Hockey League to hold All-Star Game in Boston in February December 20, 2019 | 4:31 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox invite eight non-roster players to spring training December 20, 2019 | 3:41 PM
Chris Mazza made his MLB debut with the New York Mets in 2019.
Red Sox
3 things to know about new Red Sox pitcher Chris Mazza December 20, 2019 | 3:17 PM
Kendrick Perkins, a member of the Celtics' 2008 championship team, made his play-by-play debut Wednesday night.
Celtics
13 memorable one-liners from Kendrick Perkins's Celtics broadcasting debut December 20, 2019 | 1:13 PM
Bill Belichick wearing his hoodie during a game this season. The look has drawn comparisons to Star Wars villain Emperor Palpatine.
Patriots
The actor who plays Emperor Palpatine responded to the Bill Belichick comparisons December 20, 2019 | 10:21 AM
Josh Allen has yet to figure out a way to beat Tom Brady.
CHAD FINN I UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
Little brother Bills are growing up, but the big brother Patriots still know how to take them down December 20, 2019 | 9:59 AM
Julian Edelman has been limited in practice this week with knee and shoulder injuries.
Patriots
Here's this week's Patriots injury report December 20, 2019 | 9:27 AM
Red Sox principal owner John Henry and chairman Tom Werner during their their annual spring media session to discuss the state of the team.
RED SOX
Fenway Sports Group ranks 3rd among richest sports conglomerates December 20, 2019 | 9:25 AM
The Seahawks’ Jacob Hollister on Sunday faces a Cardinals defense that has allowed by far the most fantasy points to tight ends.
Fantasy Football
In fantasy football, it all comes down to this December 20, 2019 | 8:09 AM
Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen as Allen scrambles.
Patriots
Here's what experts are predicting for Saturday's Patriots-Bills game December 20, 2019 | 7:38 AM
The Islanders greet goaltender Semyon Varlamov following their shootout win over the Bruins on Thursday night.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-2 shootout loss to the Islanders December 20, 2019 | 7:31 AM
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam reacts after being whistled for a foul against the Detroit Pistons.
NBA
Toronto Raptors without injured Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol, and Norman Powell indefinitely December 20, 2019 | 12:12 AM
Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech shoves Brad Marchand near the goal during the third period.
Bruins
Bruins fall to Islanders in shootout 3-2 at TD Garden December 19, 2019 | 10:20 PM
Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien talks to the media.
NFL
Texans coach Bill O’Brien welcomes another Ice Bucket Challenge in memory of Pete Frates December 19, 2019 | 8:06 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots discussed their matchup against the Bills on Saturday.
Patriots-Bills
Bill Belichick on scheming for the Bills and Julian Edelman’s injury December 19, 2019 | 6:21 PM
With AJ Dillon gone, David Bailey will be counted on even more, both against Cincinnati and next season.
College Sports
5 things to know before BC football faces Cincinnati December 19, 2019 | 3:29 PM
Foxborough-12/18/19 The Patriots practiced at the practice field at Gillette Stadium.QB Tom Brady rolls out during a pass drill. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Patriots
12 Tom Brady stats that shed light on his 2019 season December 19, 2019 | 2:25 PM
A general view of the game ball during the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Sports Q
Sports Q: Will the NFL Top 100 show have an impact on Hall of Fame voting? December 19, 2019 | 2:04 PM
Soccer
Here's the New England Revolution's 2020 schedule December 19, 2019 | 12:28 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater speaks with reporters in the team's locker room following an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
Matthew Slater had some all-time praise for Julian Edelman December 19, 2019 | 11:59 AM
Bill Belichick has been a major part of the NFL 100 All-Time Team program.
Patriots
Bill Belichick's best moments and stories from the NFL 100 All-Time Team reveal December 19, 2019 | 11:26 AM
Jayson Tatum and Gordon Hayward in December, 2019.
Celtics
What Adrian Wojnarowski had to say about Celtics trade possibilities December 19, 2019 | 8:57 AM
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) plays against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. The Pacers defeated the Celtics 122-117. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Nicole Yang
'Once you learn somebody has been outsmarting you your whole life, it kind of sucks to realize' December 19, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Celtics
Kemba Walker scores 32 to lead Celtics past Mavericks 109-103 December 19, 2019 | 1:38 AM
John Henry (left) and Tom Werner spoke about Red Sox future plans Friday.
Red Sox
Red Sox to pay record $13.4 million in luxury tax December 18, 2019 | 11:00 PM
NFL
Jaguars fire top executive Tom Coughlin December 18, 2019 | 9:17 PM