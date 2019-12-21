Brad Stevens gave the people what they wanted: Tacko Fall

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 20: Tacko Fall #99 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the game against the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden on December 20, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Tacko Fall looks on during the game against the Detroit Pistons.
Tacko Fall looks on during the game against the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden. –Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Staff Writer
7:57 AM

Once the chants started, they didn’t stop.

“We want Tacko!” shouted the sellout crowd at TD Garden, its volume increasing with each subsequent request. “We want Tacko!”

With the Celtics leading the Detroit Pistons by more than 20 points in the fourth quarter of Friday night’s game, all eyes turned to 7-foot-5 center — err… 7-foot-6, if you ask him — Tacko Fall. On a two-way contract, Fall had been recalled to the Celtics to bolster their frontcourt after both Robert Williams (left hip bone edema) and Vincent Poirier (right pinkie fracture) were ruled out for multiple weeks.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens certainly heard the fans clamoring for Fall.

Advertisement

But Fall remained on the bench, prompting several reprises.

“We want Tacko!” they continued.

With six minutes to go, the crowd roared when Fall stood up. The moment, however, proved to be a false alarm, as Fall was just high-fiving point guard Kemba Walker, who had checked out of the game. A few seconds later, he stood up again — only to sit back down. The crowd let out a collective sigh.

A smirking Stevens motioned for the chants to get louder. He revealed after the game he was thinking about a pregame conversation he had with his family, who is typically in attendance but was out of town Friday evening. His son, Brady, asked how the team was going to handle Pistons big man Andre Drummond. His daughter, Kinsley, had an idea.

“She said, ‘It’s time to give the people what they want,'” Stevens said. “That’s all she said. I was laughing the whole time everybody was chanting because all I could think about was Kinsley leading the cheers.”

Then, he finally gave the people what they wanted. He gestured to the bench for Fall, who shot up out of his seat — with a friendly push from Jayson Tatum — and made his way to the scorer’s table. Fans erupted, reaching playoff volumes of loud.

Advertisement

“I knew it was coming,” Fall said after the game. “It was a matter of when.”

Brad Stevens revs up the crowd. —Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

When Brad Wanamaker committed a foul with four and a half minutes to go, the stoppage of play was met with more cheers and whistles. Fall checked into the game, as the entire lower bowl — still nearly full in a blowout — stood up to watch his first regular-season home game action.

Fall made his third career NBA basket on a turnaround hook shot. He would make another on a cutting dunk with less than a minute remaining. Both buckets were naturally greeted with thunderous cheers. Fall finished with five points, two rebounds, two turnovers, a block, and an “M-V-P” chant.

Friday marked the fourth game of the season Fall has been active. (He made his debut against the New York Knicks in October.) With Williams and Poirier out for an extended period of time, he’ll likely remain in Boston through parts of January. Fall said he’s come “a long way” since signing with the team, initially on an Exhibit 10 deal, but noted he still has a long way to go, too.

“I feel like I have so much more potential,” Fall said. “I don’t want to be average. Just got to keep working.” 

TOPICS: Celtics
Florida Panthers' Noel Acciari celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal.
NHL
Former Bruin Noel Acciari has 2nd straight hat trick for Florida Panthers December 20, 2019 | 10:58 PM
Jayson Tatum initially had trouble getting a handle on the ball but swept in for a layup during the second quarter.
Celtics
Tatum, Brown help Celtics rout Pistons 114-93 December 20, 2019 | 10:34 PM
Adam Silver has pushed for an in-season tournament since taking over as NBA commissioner.
NBA
NBA sends teams proposal for 78-game season, other changes December 20, 2019 | 8:37 PM
Celtics
Marcus Smart, Gordon Hayward out again Friday for Celtics December 20, 2019 | 8:15 PM
PATRIOTS NOTEBOOK
Julian Edelman questionable, but expected to play vs. Buffalo December 20, 2019 | 7:35 PM
Tom Brady waves to the crowd after the Patriots' win over the Bengals on Sunday.
Patriots
Tom Brady keeps his promise to Joe Mixon, delivers signed jersey December 20, 2019 | 6:06 PM
NWHL All-Star Game
National Women’s Hockey League to hold All-Star Game in Boston in February December 20, 2019 | 4:31 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox invite eight non-roster players to spring training December 20, 2019 | 3:41 PM
Chris Mazza made his MLB debut with the New York Mets in 2019.
Red Sox
3 things to know about new Red Sox pitcher Chris Mazza December 20, 2019 | 3:17 PM
Kendrick Perkins, a member of the Celtics' 2008 championship team, made his play-by-play debut Wednesday night.
Celtics
13 memorable one-liners from Kendrick Perkins's Celtics broadcasting debut December 20, 2019 | 1:13 PM
Bill Belichick wearing his hoodie during a game this season. The look has drawn comparisons to Star Wars villain Emperor Palpatine.
Patriots
The actor who plays Emperor Palpatine responded to the Bill Belichick comparisons December 20, 2019 | 10:21 AM
Josh Allen has yet to figure out a way to beat Tom Brady.
Patriots
Read Chad Finn's Unconventional Preview for Patriots-Bills December 20, 2019 | 9:59 AM
Julian Edelman has been limited in practice this week with knee and shoulder injuries.
Patriots
Here's this week's Patriots injury report December 20, 2019 | 9:27 AM
Red Sox principal owner John Henry and chairman Tom Werner during their their annual spring media session to discuss the state of the team.
RED SOX
Fenway Sports Group ranks 3rd among richest sports conglomerates December 20, 2019 | 9:25 AM
The Seahawks’ Jacob Hollister on Sunday faces a Cardinals defense that has allowed by far the most fantasy points to tight ends.
Fantasy Football
In fantasy football, it all comes down to this December 20, 2019 | 8:09 AM
Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen as Allen scrambles.
Patriots
Here's what experts are predicting for Saturday's Patriots-Bills game December 20, 2019 | 7:38 AM
The Islanders greet goaltender Semyon Varlamov following their shootout win over the Bruins on Thursday night.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-2 shootout loss to the Islanders December 20, 2019 | 7:31 AM
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam reacts after being whistled for a foul against the Detroit Pistons.
NBA
Toronto Raptors without injured Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol, and Norman Powell indefinitely December 20, 2019 | 12:12 AM
Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech shoves Brad Marchand near the goal during the third period.
Bruins
Bruins fall to Islanders in shootout 3-2 at TD Garden December 19, 2019 | 10:20 PM
Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien talks to the media.
NFL
Texans coach Bill O’Brien welcomes another Ice Bucket Challenge in memory of Pete Frates December 19, 2019 | 8:06 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots discussed their matchup against the Bills on Saturday.
Patriots-Bills
Bill Belichick on scheming for the Bills and Julian Edelman’s injury December 19, 2019 | 6:21 PM
With AJ Dillon gone, David Bailey will be counted on even more, both against Cincinnati and next season.
College Sports
5 things to know before BC football faces Cincinnati December 19, 2019 | 3:29 PM
Foxborough-12/18/19 The Patriots practiced at the practice field at Gillette Stadium.QB Tom Brady rolls out during a pass drill. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Patriots
12 Tom Brady stats that shed light on his 2019 season December 19, 2019 | 2:25 PM
A general view of the game ball during the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Sports Q
Sports Q: Will the NFL Top 100 show have an impact on Hall of Fame voting? December 19, 2019 | 2:04 PM
Soccer
Here's the New England Revolution's 2020 schedule December 19, 2019 | 12:28 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater speaks with reporters in the team's locker room following an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
Matthew Slater had some all-time praise for Julian Edelman December 19, 2019 | 11:59 AM
Bill Belichick has been a major part of the NFL 100 All-Time Team program.
Patriots
Bill Belichick's best moments and stories from the NFL 100 All-Time Team reveal December 19, 2019 | 11:26 AM
Jayson Tatum and Gordon Hayward in December, 2019.
Celtics
What Adrian Wojnarowski had to say about Celtics trade possibilities December 19, 2019 | 8:57 AM
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) plays against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. The Pacers defeated the Celtics 122-117. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Nicole Yang
'Once you learn somebody has been outsmarting you your whole life, it kind of sucks to realize' December 19, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Celtics
Kemba Walker scores 32 to lead Celtics past Mavericks 109-103 December 19, 2019 | 1:38 AM