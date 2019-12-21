Watch Jaylen Brown score 6 points in just over 6 seconds

It wasn’t quite as dramatic as Reggie Miller‘s eight points in nine seconds or Tracy McGrady‘s 13 points in 35 seconds, but Jaylen Brown electrified the TD Garden crowd Friday when he scored six points in just over six seconds late in the second quarter.

First, he caught a pass from Kemba Walker and splashed a corner 3 with 1:31 remaining. He then beckoned to the fans, which actually helped him. Inbounder Andre Drummond didn’t see him, and Brown snuck behind Bruce Brown and poked the ball away. He corralled it, took two dribbles, and buried a 27-footer from the top of the key with 1:24 to go.

“Don’t let me see the ball,” announcer Tommy Heinsohn said. “I’ll steal it!”

He airballed a contested, heat-check 3 moments later, then he responded to cap a run of 10 points in 1 minute, 20 seconds by converting a four-point play with just over a second left in the half.

Brown, who poured in 15 points in the second quarter alone, finished with 26 in the Celtics’ 114-93 win over the Pistons. He’s posted 26 points in each of his last two games and has scored 20-plus in nine of his last 12. His scoring average has increased every month this season, and he’s currently averaging 22.3 points, while shooting 54 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3, and 82 percent from the line, in December.