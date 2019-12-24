FROM

Gordon Hayward ready to return to action in Celtics’ Christmas game

Hayward missed the last three games due to left foot soreness.

Gordon Hayward is averaging 17.5 points per game this season.
Gordon Hayward is averaging 17.5 points per game this season. –Jim Davis
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
1:37 PM

Gordon Hayward practiced Tuesday and plans to return to action when the Celtics visit the Toronto Raptors Wednesday. Hayward has missed the last three games with left foot soreness.

“There’s still a possibility he won’t play, but sounds like he’s feeling way better and very much leaning towards it,’’ Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “If he’s available he’ll start and play. I’m sure we’ll be alert to his minutes, like we were when he first came back. We’re not worried about it being a muscular thing or a structural thing. It’s nothing tied to the old injury. Just has a little bit of pain that now, five days later, feels better.’’

Advertisement

Hayward, who sustained a broken left ankle two years ago, said he has received three cortisone shots.

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.

TOPICS: Celtics
NFL
Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph done for season, Devlin Hodges to start finale December 24, 2019 | 1:32 PM
Sports News
Karma had a hand in Top 5 'Feel-Good' sports moments of 2019 December 24, 2019 | 1:09 PM
JJ Watt Houston Texans
NFL
JJ Watt to return to practice with Houston Texans December 24, 2019 | 12:50 PM
Chase Winovich after the Patriots' win over the Bengals earlier in the 2019 season.
Patriots
Chase Winovich paid off his entire hometown school district's student lunch debt December 24, 2019 | 12:22 PM
Sports News
Ode to Sports: Pats & Nats, a roster from A(stros) to Z(ion) December 24, 2019 | 11:15 AM
Bill Belichick and Tom Brady earlier in the 2019 season.
Patriots
'Making a lot of nothing': What Tom Brady had to say about the NFL's investigation of Patriots December 24, 2019 | 10:09 AM
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill speaking during a news conference before the start of Game 3 of a baseball National League Division Series, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Rich Hill
Rich Hill releases brief statement after he and his wife were arrested at Saturday's Patriots game December 24, 2019 | 9:38 AM
The Celtics face the Raptors on Wednesday.
Celtics
Richard Jefferson is on the call for the Celtics’ Christmas game, and he likes what he sees December 24, 2019 | 8:58 AM
Tack-mania has taken over Boston.
Celtics
6 thoughts on the Celtics ahead of their Christmas Day game December 24, 2019 | 7:46 AM
An official kept Bruins winger David Pastrnak in place following his exchange with Capitals forward Tom Wilson in the third period.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' statement win over the Capitals December 24, 2019 | 7:21 AM
Chad Finn
A few thoughts on the possibility of the Red Sox trading David Price December 24, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady did his pregame cheer. The New England Patriots host the Buffalo Bills in a regular season NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Dec. 21, 2019. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
NFL
Here's an updated look at the NFL playoff picture December 24, 2019 | 4:49 AM
Marshawn Lynch and the NFL haven’t seen eye to eye very often this season.
NFL
Marshawn Lynch signs with Seattle Seahawks December 23, 2019 | 11:53 PM
Nicole Yang
Celtics center Enes Kanter allowed to travel to Toronto for game on Christmas December 23, 2019 | 11:25 PM
Charlie Coyle scores a shorthanded goal on Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov during the second period.
Bruins
Bruins score 4 goals in 1st period, top Capitals 7-3 December 23, 2019 | 10:16 PM
Tacko
Tacko Fall takes the stage in Boston to conduct the Holiday Pops December 23, 2019 | 9:36 PM
Jeremy Roenick.
NBC Sports
Jeremy Roenick suspended for remark about co-worker December 23, 2019 | 7:15 PM
Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski posted a video of a holiday story featuring Bill Belichick.
Santa Gronk
Rob Gronkowski read a holiday story starring Bill Belichick as the Grinch December 23, 2019 | 6:01 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media on the podium following the win against the Buffalo Bills.
Speech
Bill Belichick: 'This is a big week, and we’re in the playoffs. We are in the playoffs now.' December 23, 2019 | 4:12 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talks to head coach Bill Belichick before a game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Belichick and Brady
Bill Belichick described working with Tom Brady on set of NFL 100 series December 23, 2019 | 3:07 PM
Rich Hill pitched for the Dodgers in 2019.
Rich Hill
Rich Hill, wife arrested outside Gillette Stadium before Patriots-Bills game December 23, 2019 | 2:58 PM
FILE -- Sports Illustrated and other national magazines sit on the racks of a newsstand in Manhattan, Sept. 17, 2018. Sports Illustrated has been transferred to the Seattle digital platform company Maven, and along with the change of hands for the 65-year-old magazine layoffs followed, according to three people with knowledge of the decision. (Jeenah Moon/The New York Times)
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated’s new owners say they’re saving the magazine. Staffers say it’s in chaos. December 23, 2019 | 2:45 PM
Boston, MA - 2/07/2017 - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty, hoist the Lombardi Championship trophies during today's rally ending at city hall. New England Patriots Super Bowl Parade 2017. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Metro, Reporter: Globe Staff, Topic: 08parade, LOID: 8.3.1553838056.
Patriots
Don't forget how lucky you are to be a Boston sports fan right now December 23, 2019 | 1:15 PM
Tom Brady jogging off the field after the Patriots' win over the Bills on Saturday.
Patriots
Tom Brady on Julian Edelman, the NFL All-Time Team, and his father's habit of talking to the media December 23, 2019 | 11:27 AM
Roger Goodell during a press conference earlier in 2019.
Patriots
NFL reportedly 'showing frustration' in Patriots videotaping investigation December 23, 2019 | 10:04 AM
Business
DraftKings to go public, combine with tech firm SBTech December 23, 2019 | 7:21 AM
Nicole Yang
For Patriots rookies, loneliness is part of the game December 23, 2019 | 5:00 AM
NFL
Chiefs remain a game behind Patriots with 26-3 win over Bears December 23, 2019 | 1:33 AM
Red Sox pitcher David Price watches the game from the steps.
Red Sox
Red Sox and Blue Jays exploring a trade for David Price December 22, 2019 | 10:09 PM
Jayson Tatum reacts after hitting a 3-pointer during the second half Sunday.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum pours in career-high 39 points as Celtics pull away from Hornets December 22, 2019 | 8:34 PM