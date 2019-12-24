Gordon Hayward ready to return to action in Celtics’ Christmas game

Gordon Hayward practiced Tuesday and plans to return to action when the Celtics visit the Toronto Raptors Wednesday. Hayward has missed the last three games with left foot soreness.

“There’s still a possibility he won’t play, but sounds like he’s feeling way better and very much leaning towards it,’’ Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “If he’s available he’ll start and play. I’m sure we’ll be alert to his minutes, like we were when he first came back. We’re not worried about it being a muscular thing or a structural thing. It’s nothing tied to the old injury. Just has a little bit of pain that now, five days later, feels better.’’

Hayward, who sustained a broken left ankle two years ago, said he has received three cortisone shots.