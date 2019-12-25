Jaylen Brown scores 30 as Celtics beat Raptors, 118-102

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown puts up a jump shot over Toronto Raptors guard Patrick McCaw during the second half.
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown puts up a jump shot over Toronto Raptors guard Patrick McCaw during the second half. –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
IAN HARRISON
AP
4:55 PM

TORONTO (AP) — Boston’s Jaylen Brown celebrated Christmas with something he had never enjoyed before: a road win at Toronto.

Brown scored 30 points, Kemba Walker had 22 and the Celtics beat the Raptors 118-102 Wednesday in the first Christmas Day NBA game played in Canada.

“It was good to get a win here on Christmas,” said Brown, who made five 3-pointers and shot 10 for 13 from the field. “I’ve never won here period, so it was great to just get one.”

Enes Kanter had 12 points and 11 rebounds as the Celtics snapped an eight-game losing streak north of the border and became the first Atlantic Division opponent to win in Toronto in more than four years.

Advertisement

The Celtics have won four straight to improve to 8-2 in December.

Boston’s Gordon Hayward returned to the starting lineup after missing the past three games because of a sore left foot. He scored 14 points in 26 minutes.

“It’s still a little sore but it’s playable,” Hayward said. “It’s good, it’s good.”

Fred VanVleet scored 27 points in the Raptors’ second straight loss, and Chris Boucher had a career-high 24.

“We weren’t quite physical enough, I thought, for most stretches of the game,” Toronto coach Nick Nurse said.

The Raptors are 2-2 since losing center Marc Gasol (left hamstring), guard Norman Powell (left shoulder) and forward Pascal Siakam (groin) to injuries. Nurse had no update on the status of the trio, but acknowledged their absence is making life difficult.

“Scoring is not very easy for us right now,” Nurse said. “It’s tough.”

Toronto had gone an NBA-record 34 games between home losses to division foes. The Raptors’ last home loss to an Atlantic team was a 111-109 defeat to the New York Knicks on Nov. 10, 2015.

Kyle Lowry scored 14 points and Serge Ibaka had 12 for Toronto. The Raptors shot 8 for 23 from 3-point range.

Kanter arrived dressed in a black t-shirt that read ‘Freedom for ALL’ in white letters. He played outside the United States for the first time since visiting Toronto with the Knicks on Nov. 10, 2018.

Advertisement

“Definitely amazing,” a smiling Kanter said. “I just can’t describe it with words. Just going out there was more than just a basketball game. For me, it was just going out there and living this freedom.”

Kanter’s outspoken criticism of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s government led to his passport being revoked in 2017. Turkish prosecutors have accused Kanter of membership in a terror organization and issued an international warrant for his arrest.

Kanter did not travel with the Knicks to London last January because he feared he could be killed over his opposition to Erdoğan. After being traded to Portland in February, he did not join the Trail Blazers for their March 1 game at Toronto.

The Raptors jumped out to a 10-0 lead as the Celtics missed their first five shots of the game, leading to a Boston timeout with 10:03 left in the opening quarter. After the stoppage, the Celtics outscored Toronto 28-9 to lead 28-19 after one.

“They hit us early but I thought we recovered well,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said.

Brown made all five of his field goal attempts in the third, including three from long range, and scored 16 points. Boston led 88-69 through three quarters.

TIP-INS

Celtics: G Marcus Smart (eye infection) traveled to Toronto but was not active. Smart has missed the past seven games. … F Grant Williams dislocated his right index finger in the second quarter but returned before halftime. … F Jayson Tatum shot 1 for 10 in the first half. He finished 5 for 18 and scored 11 points. … Boston scored 11 points off seven Toronto turnovers in the first.

Advertisement

Raptors: Toronto made a season-worst seven 3-pointers in a Dec. 9 win at Chicago. … Toronto’s only previous Christmas Day game was a 102-94 loss at New York in 2001.

HOME SWEET HOME

The road team won a Boston-Toronto game for the first time in 13 meetings.

TAKE A CHANCE

Boston outscored Toronto 24-4 in second-chance points.

HOT SHOTS

The Celtics shot 46 for 92 (50%). Boston is 8-0 this season when shooting 50% or better.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Host Cleveland on Friday.

Raptors: Visit Boston on Saturday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and

TOPICS: Celtics Basketball Canada
Jason McCourty, Devin McCourty
Patriots
For McCourty twins, Christmas is about family again December 24, 2019 | 7:26 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady did his pregame cheer. The New England Patriots host the Buffalo Bills in a regular season NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Dec. 21, 2019. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
NFL
Here's an updated look at the NFL playoff picture December 24, 2019 | 5:49 PM
Tom Brady as a child dressed as Joe Montana. Brady was listed as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time alongside Montana on the NFL's 100 All-Time Team.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady: 'It feels surreal today to be on the list alongside my idol' December 24, 2019 | 4:16 PM
Dellin Betances
MLB
Mets, Dellin Betances agree to 1-year deal with 2021 player option December 24, 2019 | 2:33 PM
NFL
Here are the playoff scenarios going into the regular season finale December 24, 2019 | 2:05 PM
NFL
Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph done for season, Devlin Hodges to start finale December 24, 2019 | 1:32 PM
Sports News
Karma had a hand in Top 5 'Feel-Good' sports moments of 2019 December 24, 2019 | 1:09 PM
JJ Watt Houston Texans
NFL
JJ Watt to return to practice with Houston Texans December 24, 2019 | 12:50 PM
Chase Winovich after the Patriots' win over the Bengals earlier in the 2019 season.
Patriots
Chase Winovich paid off his entire hometown school district's student lunch debt December 24, 2019 | 12:22 PM
Bill Belichick and Tom Brady earlier in the 2019 season.
Patriots
'Making a lot of nothing': What Tom Brady had to say about the NFL's investigation of Patriots December 24, 2019 | 10:09 AM
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill speaking during a news conference before the start of Game 3 of a baseball National League Division Series, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Rich Hill
Rich Hill releases brief statement after he and his wife were arrested at Saturday's Patriots game December 24, 2019 | 9:38 AM
The Celtics face the Raptors on Wednesday.
Celtics
Richard Jefferson is on the call for the Celtics’ Christmas game, and he likes what he sees December 24, 2019 | 8:58 AM
Tack-mania has taken over Boston.
Celtics
6 thoughts on the Celtics ahead of their Christmas Day game December 24, 2019 | 7:46 AM
An official kept Bruins winger David Pastrnak in place following his exchange with Capitals forward Tom Wilson in the third period.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' statement win over the Capitals December 24, 2019 | 7:21 AM
Chad Finn
A few thoughts on the possibility of the Red Sox trading David Price December 24, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Marshawn Lynch and the NFL haven’t seen eye to eye very often this season.
NFL
Marshawn Lynch signs with Seattle Seahawks December 23, 2019 | 11:53 PM
Nicole Yang
Celtics center Enes Kanter allowed to travel to Toronto for game on Christmas December 23, 2019 | 11:25 PM
Charlie Coyle scores a shorthanded goal on Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov during the second period.
Bruins
Bruins score 4 goals in 1st period, top Capitals 7-3 December 23, 2019 | 10:16 PM
Tacko
Tacko Fall takes the stage in Boston to conduct the Holiday Pops December 23, 2019 | 9:36 PM
Jeremy Roenick.
NBC Sports
Jeremy Roenick suspended for remark about co-worker December 23, 2019 | 7:15 PM
Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski posted a video of a holiday story featuring Bill Belichick.
Santa Gronk
Rob Gronkowski read a holiday story starring Bill Belichick as the Grinch December 23, 2019 | 6:01 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media on the podium following the win against the Buffalo Bills.
Speech
Bill Belichick: 'This is a big week, and we’re in the playoffs. We are in the playoffs now.' December 23, 2019 | 4:12 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talks to head coach Bill Belichick before a game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Belichick and Brady
Bill Belichick described working with Tom Brady on set of NFL 100 series December 23, 2019 | 3:07 PM
Rich Hill pitched for the Dodgers in 2019.
Rich Hill
Rich Hill, wife arrested outside Gillette Stadium before Patriots-Bills game December 23, 2019 | 2:58 PM
FILE -- Sports Illustrated and other national magazines sit on the racks of a newsstand in Manhattan, Sept. 17, 2018. Sports Illustrated has been transferred to the Seattle digital platform company Maven, and along with the change of hands for the 65-year-old magazine layoffs followed, according to three people with knowledge of the decision. (Jeenah Moon/The New York Times)
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated’s new owners say they’re saving the magazine. Staffers say it’s in chaos. December 23, 2019 | 2:45 PM
Boston, MA - 2/07/2017 - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty, hoist the Lombardi Championship trophies during today's rally ending at city hall. New England Patriots Super Bowl Parade 2017. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Metro, Reporter: Globe Staff, Topic: 08parade, LOID: 8.3.1553838056.
Patriots
Don't forget how lucky you are to be a Boston sports fan right now December 23, 2019 | 1:15 PM
Tom Brady jogging off the field after the Patriots' win over the Bills on Saturday.
Patriots
Tom Brady on Julian Edelman, the NFL All-Time Team, and his father's habit of talking to the media December 23, 2019 | 11:27 AM
Roger Goodell during a press conference earlier in 2019.
Patriots
NFL reportedly 'showing frustration' in Patriots videotaping investigation December 23, 2019 | 10:04 AM
Business
DraftKings to go public, combine with tech firm SBTech December 23, 2019 | 7:21 AM
Nicole Yang
For Patriots rookies, loneliness is part of the game December 23, 2019 | 5:00 AM