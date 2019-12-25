‘I don’t wish it on anybody’: Marcus Smart details pain, severity of his eye infections

"It was the worst pain that I’ve been through in a very long time."

Marcus Smart after knocking down a 3-point basket against the Brooklyn Nets. –The Boston Globe
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
December 25, 2019

TORONTO — Celtics guard Marcus Smart said the eye infections that have sidelined him since Dec. 9 have been “hell,’’ and that the condition was so severe there were some concerns he could permanently lose some of his vision.

“It was the worst pain that I’ve been through in a very long time,’’ Smart said before Wednesday’s 118-102 victory over the Raptors, speaking to the media for the first time since he was sidelined. “I don’t wish it on anybody. But I’m here. My eyes feel better.’’

Smart said doctors initially thought he was having some kind of allergic reaction, but that was ruled out after the issue spread to from his left eye to his right eye, and he was diagnosed with viral conjunctivitis. He said doctors told him it was the worst case they had ever seen.

Advertisement

The greatest concern, Smart said, was that the virus could spread to the back of his corneas, which could possibly cause permanent damage to his vision.

“It was painful, it was burning, it was really hard,’’ Smart said. “I couldn’t see. I had outdoor sunglasses everywhere. Even in the dark, I was wearing sunglasses. It was that bad.’’

Smart said his eyes were sealed shut with discharge every morning and doctors had to pry the mucus out just so he could open them.

“I was bleeding tears every time they did it, for like a day,’’ he said. “They did that for about four days straight. The first day was probably the worst, just because it built up so much that it started to scab under my eyelids, and they had to open the scab and then pull it out. It felt like they were putting needles in my eyes.’’

Smart, whose eyes appeared sleepy Sunday but no longer as puffy as they did earlier this month, said he is still undergoing daily checkups to ensure that there is no issue with his corneas. He is using two kinds of eye drops each day, which is a small sign of progress, because previously he was using three.

Advertisement

He is still adjusting to light — he said he could not even watch television initially — and that he has lost about six pounds since he contracted the virus. He said if there is a silver lining to this ordeal, it’s that the time off has allowed his other bumps and bruises to heal.

Smart was scheduled to complete an on-court workout prior to the Celtics’ game against the Raptors on Wednesday. He said he feels like he is about 80 percent ready to return. He does not expect to play against the Cavaliers on Friday, but could be back soon after that.

“It’s definitely a process,’’ Smart said. “It’s an annoying process. But I’m just blessed to be able to come back and get through this.”

TOPICS: Celtics
Enes Kanter during the Celtics' win over the Raptors in Toronto.
Celtics
Enes Kanter joked about his wildly inaccurate shot before halftime December 26, 2019 | 10:07 AM
Sports News
'He said yes': Lindsey Vonn asked P.K. Subban to marry her December 26, 2019 | 9:46 AM
Sports News
Tiger Woods's comeback at Masters named AP Sports Story of the Year December 26, 2019 | 9:42 AM
NBA
Kawhi Leonard, Clippers rally to beat Lakers 111-106 December 26, 2019 | 9:32 AM
Johnny Damon, Red Sox, Yankees, 2005
Red Sox
Unlike all the times they have, the Red Sox didn't ruin your Christmas this year December 26, 2019 | 9:23 AM
NFL 100 All-Time Team
Here are the Patriots players on the NFL 100 All-Time Team December 26, 2019 | 5:00 AM
PATRIOTS NOTEBOOK
Stephon Gilmore won’t deny he’s hoping for some hardware December 26, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talks to head coach Bill Belichick before a game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Patriots
Patriots among 6 teams still battling for all-important first-round bye December 26, 2019 | 1:26 AM
This undated photo provided by ESPN images shows ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff. The sports network announced Aschoff died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 after a brief illness. Aschoff joined ESPN in 2011 as part of the SEC blog network, which covers the NCAA Southeastern Conference. During the past three seasons, Aschoff reported from college campuses across the U.S. for ESPN.com, SportsCenter, SEC Network and ESPN radio, ESPN reported. He was both a television and radio sideline reporter during games. (Rich Arden/ESPN Images via AP)
Media
Edward Aschoff, ESPN college football reporter, dies on Christmas Eve, his 34th birthday December 25, 2019 | 6:30 PM
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown puts up a jump shot over Toronto Raptors guard Patrick McCaw during the second half.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown scores 30 as Celtics beat Raptors, 118-102 December 25, 2019 | 4:55 PM
Jason McCourty, Devin McCourty
Patriots
For McCourty twins, Christmas is about family again December 24, 2019 | 7:26 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady did his pregame cheer. The New England Patriots host the Buffalo Bills in a regular season NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Dec. 21, 2019. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
NFL Playoff Picture
Here's an updated look at the NFL playoff picture December 24, 2019 | 5:49 PM
Tom Brady as a child dressed as Joe Montana. Brady was listed as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time alongside Montana on the NFL's 100 All-Time Team.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady: 'It feels surreal today to be on the list alongside my idol' December 24, 2019 | 4:16 PM
Dellin Betances
MLB
Mets, Dellin Betances agree to 1-year deal with 2021 player option December 24, 2019 | 2:33 PM
NFL
Here are the playoff scenarios going into the regular season finale December 24, 2019 | 2:05 PM
NFL
Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph done for season, Devlin Hodges to start finale December 24, 2019 | 1:32 PM
Sports News
Karma had a hand in Top 5 'Feel-Good' sports moments of 2019 December 24, 2019 | 1:09 PM
JJ Watt Houston Texans
NFL
JJ Watt to return to practice with Houston Texans December 24, 2019 | 12:50 PM
Chase Winovich after the Patriots' win over the Bengals earlier in the 2019 season.
Patriots
Chase Winovich paid off his entire hometown school district's student lunch debt December 24, 2019 | 12:22 PM
Bill Belichick and Tom Brady earlier in the 2019 season.
Patriots
'Making a lot of nothing': What Tom Brady had to say about the NFL's investigation of Patriots December 24, 2019 | 10:09 AM
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill speaking during a news conference before the start of Game 3 of a baseball National League Division Series, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Rich Hill
Rich Hill releases brief statement after he and his wife were arrested at Saturday's Patriots game December 24, 2019 | 9:38 AM
The Celtics face the Raptors on Wednesday.
Celtics
Richard Jefferson is on the call for the Celtics’ Christmas game, and he likes what he sees December 24, 2019 | 8:58 AM
Tack-mania has taken over Boston.
Celtics
6 thoughts on the Celtics ahead of their Christmas Day game December 24, 2019 | 7:46 AM
An official kept Bruins winger David Pastrnak in place following his exchange with Capitals forward Tom Wilson in the third period.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' statement win over the Capitals December 24, 2019 | 7:21 AM
Chad Finn
A few thoughts on the possibility of the Red Sox trading David Price December 24, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Marshawn Lynch and the NFL haven’t seen eye to eye very often this season.
NFL
Marshawn Lynch signs with Seattle Seahawks December 23, 2019 | 11:53 PM
Nicole Yang
Celtics center Enes Kanter allowed to travel to Toronto for game on Christmas December 23, 2019 | 11:25 PM
Charlie Coyle scores a shorthanded goal on Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov during the second period.
Bruins
Bruins score 4 goals in 1st period, top Capitals 7-3 December 23, 2019 | 10:16 PM
Tacko
Tacko Fall takes the stage in Boston to conduct the Holiday Pops December 23, 2019 | 9:36 PM
Jeremy Roenick.
NBC Sports
Jeremy Roenick suspended for remark about co-worker December 23, 2019 | 7:15 PM