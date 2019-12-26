Morning sports update: Enes Kanter joked about his missed shot before halftime

The Celtics defeated the Raptors on Christmas Day, 118-102. Jaylen Brown (30 points) led Boston to its first win in Toronto since 2015.

Both the Bruins and Celtics are back in action tomorrow. The Celtics are home against the Cavaliers at 4 p.m. while the Bruins are in Buffalo to face the Sabres at 7 p.m.

Enes Kanter’s explanation for his bad full-court toss: Celtics center Enes Kanter marked his first trip outside the United States since 2018 with a double-double as Boston won in Toronto on Wednesday.

Yet one moment in the game for Kanter caused some reaction on Twitter. As time expired for halftime, Kanter grabbed a rebound and tried to throw the ball the distance of the court for one last shot in the first half.

Advertisement

It didn’t quite go as he intended, missing not only the hoop but also the Raptor’s end of the court entirely. The ball landed in court-side seats.

Afterward, Kanter tweeted that he thought he saw “someone from the Turkish government.”

I thought I saw someone from the Turkish Government 😂 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/oSqiEcmrXK — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) December 25, 2019

Kanter has notably been at odds with the Turkish government for his criticism of president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He has been weary of traveling abroad but received special permission from the Canadian government to travel and play in the game.

Aside from his failed shot attempt, it was a good day for Kanter and the Celtics. The 27-year-old marked his trip with a special shirt:

In Toronto for the Christmas Day game, Enes Kanter walked into the arena wearing a shirt that says "Freedom for ALL." pic.twitter.com/PqP28UPx9r — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) December 25, 2019

Trivia: What former Patriots wide receiver once kicked an extra point against New England in a preseason game?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: The extra point came before his tenure with the team (which was the 2011 season).

More from Boston.com:

Tom Brady’s Christmas message on social media:

Jaylen Brown joined some decent company with his Christmas performance:

Jaylen Brown became the youngest Celtics player to score 30 points on Christmas, surpassing Bill Russell. Brown had 12 points in 3 career Christmas games combined entering today. pic.twitter.com/DoPkiV5JXY — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 25, 2019

On this day: In 2005, the Patriots beat the Jets 31-21. The game was notable for multiple reasons, including Ty Law — then a Jet — returning an interception of Tom Brady 74 yards for a touchdown. It was also the last Monday Night Football game broadcast on ABC (the weekly game has since moved to ESPN).

Advertisement

The main story was Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel. Not only did Vrabel (now the head coach of the Tennessee Titans) record a sack and four tackles, he also caught two touchdowns in his recurring role on offense.

Daily highlight: Jaylen Brown had a good Christmas.

Jaylen Brown didn’t have to do ‘em like that 🤧#Celtics pic.twitter.com/bRRHwH3D9m — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 25, 2019

Trivia answer: Chad Johnson