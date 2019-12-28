Amid swing through New Hampshire, Tulsi Gabbard catches a Celtics game

Presidential candidate, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, right, talks with actor Donnie Wahlberg during the second half on an NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors in Boston, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Presidential candidate, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, right, talks with actor Donnie Wahlberg during the second half. –AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
December 28, 2019

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard took in a Celtics game Saturday night, following a campaign stop in New Hampshire.

Gabbard sat courtside at TD Garden as the Celtics lost to the Toronto Raptors, 113-97. She chatted with Dorchester native Donnie Wahlberg and his wife Jenny McCarthy. It was the second Celtics game in as many days for Wahlberg and McCarthy.

After the game, Gabbard was also spotted in the hallway outside the locker room with Wahlberg and McCarthy. The group chatted briefly with center Enes Kanter.

The Hawaii congresswoman held a town hall in Hudson, N.H., Saturday afternoon, and she’ll be back in the New Hampshire on Sunday and Monday for events in Salem and Hampton, according to her schedule.

Advertisement

Gabbard is one of several Democratic candidates flooding New Hampshire this weekend as the race there enters its final weeks, including Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Amy Klobuchar, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Senator Michael Bennet. Voters go to the polls in the critical early primary state on Feb. 11.

Presidential Candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard from Hawaii chats with Donnie Wahlberg. —John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Presidential candidate, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii. —AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
TOPICS: Celtics
In this April 10, 2019, file photo, Patriots owner Robert Kraft leaves his seat during an NBA game.
Patriots
Florida is seeking felony charge against Robert Kraft in solicitation case December 28, 2019 | 1:24 PM
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo throws a pass.
NFL
High stakes, rested starters: It may get weird in NFL week 17 December 28, 2019 | 8:30 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick embrace after defeating the Carolina Panthers 32-29 in Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston.
Patriots
11 things we learned from Tom Brady and Bill Belichick on the 'NFL 100 All-Time Team' show December 28, 2019 | 7:23 AM
Patrice Bergeron scored a pair of goals for the third straight game against the Sabres.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-0 win over the Sabres December 28, 2019 | 7:22 AM
Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn speaks to players during the first half of a game.
NFL
Falcons coach Dan Quinn saved job with strong finish, players' support December 28, 2019 | 2:20 AM
Tom Brady was one of 10 quarterbacks officially named to the NFL 100 All-Time Team on Friday.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady one of 10 quarterbacks named to the NFL 100 All-Time Team December 27, 2019 | 10:48 PM
Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron (37) scored twice in the Bruins' win on Friday.
Bruins
Patrice Bergeron's third straight 2-goal game lifts Bruins over Sabres December 27, 2019 | 10:37 PM
Bruins
Bruins prospect Jakub Lauko suffers knee injury in World Juniors December 27, 2019 | 8:14 PM
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are executing at a high level for the Celtics.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum both score 30-plus as Celtics breeze past Cavaliers December 27, 2019 | 6:31 PM
Bruins
Zdeno Chara returns to lineup to face Sabres Friday night December 27, 2019 | 5:41 PM
Walter McCarty coaches his Evansville team.
Celtics
Former Celtics player, assistant Walter McCarty placed on leave by Evansville amid Title IX investigation December 27, 2019 | 4:50 PM
Shilique Calhoun was the only Patriots player that did not practice Thursday or Friday.
Patriots
Here's this week's Patriots injury report December 27, 2019 | 4:45 PM
Antonio Brown worked out with the Saints on Friday.
Antonio Brown
Sean Payton: Saints doing due diligence on receiver Antonio Brown December 27, 2019 | 3:41 PM
Jaylen Brown puts up a jump shot over Toronto Raptors guard Patrick McCaw.
Celtics
Why Brian Scalabrine didn’t call the Celtics’ Christmas Day game from Toronto December 27, 2019 | 2:26 PM
Kawhi Leonard celebrates his game-winning basket as time expired at the end of an NBA Eastern Conference semifinals.
NBA
Kawhi Leonard named AP's male athlete of 2019 December 27, 2019 | 1:05 PM
It’s student meets teacher when Brian Flores (left) returns to Gillette this weekend.
CHAD FINN I UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
Even the unpredictable won’t affect the outcome of Patriots-Dolphins December 27, 2019 | 11:24 AM
Torey Krug gets to his knees after being hit.
Bruins
Bruins place Torey Krug on IR; Charlie McAvoy out, too December 27, 2019 | 11:14 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady calls a play against the Miami Dolphins.
Patriots
Here's what experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Dolphins game December 27, 2019 | 10:08 AM
Antonio Brown played one game for the Patriots before being released.
Patriots
Antonio Brown to work out for Saints, report says December 27, 2019 | 10:00 AM
Bill Belichick wearing a division champions hat during a Patriots postgame press conference after beating the Bills.
Patriots
Former Dolphins lineman questions Bill Belichick's 'moral character' in comparison to Don Shula December 27, 2019 | 9:16 AM
Simone Biles is the 2019 AP Female Athlete of the Year. She is the first gymnast to win the award twice and the first to win it in a non-Olympic year.
Sports News
Simone Biles named 2019 AP Female Athlete of the Year December 27, 2019 | 8:00 AM
patriots notebook
What did Tom Brady get his offensive line for Christmas? December 27, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Trevor Lawrence and Clemson will look to repeat as champions.
College Sports
National semifinals highlight quarterback duels December 27, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Elandon Roberts tries to bring down Deshaun Watson.
Patriots
Despite work at fullback, Elandon Roberts still defense first December 26, 2019 | 11:12 PM
Brian Flores and Bill Belichick will meet for the second time on Sunday.
Patriots
Against Dolphins, Patriots playing for week off in playoffs December 26, 2019 | 7:09 PM
Chad Finn
Sports Hub finishes first in battle between Boston’s two sports radio stations December 26, 2019 | 4:46 PM
Bruins
Bruins prospect Jakub Lauko injures leg in opening minute of WJC December 26, 2019 | 1:20 PM
Enes Kanter during the Celtics' win over the Raptors in Toronto.
Celtics
Enes Kanter joked about his wildly inaccurate shot before halftime December 26, 2019 | 10:07 AM
Sports News
'He said yes': Lindsey Vonn asked P.K. Subban to marry her December 26, 2019 | 9:46 AM
Sports News
Tiger Woods's comeback at Masters named AP Sports Story of the Year December 26, 2019 | 9:42 AM