Amid swing through New Hampshire, Tulsi Gabbard catches a Celtics game

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard took in a Celtics game Saturday night, following a campaign stop in New Hampshire.

Gabbard sat courtside at TD Garden as the Celtics lost to the Toronto Raptors, 113-97. She chatted with Dorchester native Donnie Wahlberg and his wife Jenny McCarthy. It was the second Celtics game in as many days for Wahlberg and McCarthy.

After the game, Gabbard was also spotted in the hallway outside the locker room with Wahlberg and McCarthy. The group chatted briefly with center Enes Kanter.

The Hawaii congresswoman held a town hall in Hudson, N.H., Saturday afternoon, and she’ll be back in the New Hampshire on Sunday and Monday for events in Salem and Hampton, according to her schedule.

Gabbard is one of several Democratic candidates flooding New Hampshire this weekend as the race there enters its final weeks, including Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Amy Klobuchar, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Senator Michael Bennet. Voters go to the polls in the critical early primary state on Feb. 11.

Presidential Candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard from Hawaii chats with Donnie Wahlberg. —John Tlumacki/Globe Staff