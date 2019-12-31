Kemba Walker’s second visit to Charlotte was ‘less emotional’ than the first

Jayson Tatum and Walker helped the Celtics beat the slumping Hornets 109-92.

Kemba Walker (8) slips by for an easy two as Charlotte Hornets Terry Rozier (3) and Devonte' Graham (4) trail.
Kemba Walker (8) slips by for an easy two as Charlotte Hornets Terry Rozier (3) and Devonte' Graham (4) trail. –AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
RICHARD WALKER
AP
December 31, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — There were no video tributes for Kemba Walker on this visit. The Boston Celtics guard returned to Charlotte for a second time without quite the same buzz, and that was OK with him.

“A little less emotional,” he said. “But it was fun.”

And productive.

Walker had 22 points, Jayson Tatum had 24 and Gordon Hayward added 21 as Boston beat the Hornets 109-92 Tuesday. The Celtics have won six of seven and improved to 23-8.

Walker, the Hornets franchise leader in scoring, was making his second appearance in Charlotte since he was sent to Boston in a sign-and-trade deal last July. After tearing up during a pregame tribute in his first visit Nov. 7, Walker kept cool this time, adding four rebounds and seven assists.

Advertisement

“It’s just always fun to see my old friends, my old teammates, the people that work around the building that take care of this place, just a lot of old faces,” he said. “It was fun.”

Boston coach Brad Stevens thinks Walker will draw cheers from Charlotte fans for the rest of his career.

“I think people are going to react like that forever — whether it’s here or in Storrs,” Stevens said of Walker, who was a first-round pick for Charlotte after leading Connecticut to the 2011 NCAA title. “Wherever he goes, he’s a special guy and he’s an awfully good player. And he plays both sides of the ball and he’s been really good for us.”

Enes Kanter had 13 points, 13 rebounds and a career-high six blocked shots for Boston. The victory completed a 3-0 season sweep for the Celtics over the Hornets.

Tatum hit five straight shots in the first quarter — including a trio of 3-pointers — and the Celtics overcame an early five-point deficit to lead 24-18 after the first quarter.

Hayward scored 10 points in the second quarter as Boston stretched the lead to 14 before taking a 50-43 edge into halftime.

Charlotte surged within four points late in the third quarter before the Celtics responded with a 16-6 spurt to make it 89-75 with 9:55 left. They led by at least 10 the rest of the way.

Advertisement

“Offensively we’ve really struggled to score against them,” said Charlotte coach James Borrego. “Their length, their size, their switching ability is tough on us over a 48-minute game.”

PJ Washington led Charlotte with 15 points, and Miles Bridges had 14 points and 10 rebounds. The Hornets have lost six straight.

“We’ve got a game in two nights so we’ve just got to stick to it and just try to go and get another one,” Washington said. “There’s a lot of great teams in this league and we feel like we can be one of those so, just coming out and keep the same energy we had tonight in the next game.”

TIP-INS

Celtics: One day after being named Eastern Conference player of the week, Jaylen Brown sat out with a sinus infection. Stevens said Brown is day-to-day. Brown averaged 27.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 62.2% from the field and 57.9% on 3-pointers in three games last week.

Hornets: Charlotte is on its longest losing streak since dropping six straight from Nov. 3-17 during the 2017-18 season.

GRAHAM SUPPORT

Walker says he’s been in regular contact with second-year Hornets guard Devonte’ Graham, who leads Charlotte with 19.1 points per game.

“He’s doing a great job and he’s showing the whole NBA how good of a player he is, and that kind of attention is going to come,” Walker said.

“I talk to him all the time. I talk to him all the time – not much advice – just keep going. Like I said, I’m just super happy for him. I talk to all these guys all the time. I watch every game whenever I get the opportunity to, so there’s not much I can say. I’m just letting him go through the process and he’s only going to get better.”

Advertisement

UP NEXT

Celtics: Host Atlanta on Friday.

Hornets: Host Cleveland on Thursday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

TOPICS: Celtics Basketball NBA
Tom Brady talks to head coach Bill Belichick before the Cowboys game.
Patriots
10 things responsible for the current state of the Patriots December 31, 2019 | 3:37 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 21: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots reacts after defeating the Buffalo Bills 24-17 in the game at Gillette Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Sports News
Our most-read sports stories of 2019 December 31, 2019 | 2:28 PM
Patriots
What Titans coach Mike Vrabel said about his familiarity with the Patriots December 31, 2019 | 10:30 AM
Bill Belichick talks to reporters after the Patriots' loss to the Dolphins.
Patriots
Bill Belichick admitted he'd 'like to have some of that back' discussing loss to Dolphins December 31, 2019 | 9:30 AM
Vancouver, CA - 06/15/11 Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) hoists the Stanley Cup Trophy. The Boston Bruins took on the Vancouver Canucks in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. - (Globe Staff Photo / Barry Chin), section: Sports, reporter: Fluto Shinzawa, slug: 16bruins. Library Tag 06172011 03STANLEYCUP
Bruins
10 memorable Bruins moments from the past decade December 31, 2019 | 8:30 AM
Patriots
9 Tennessee Titans for Patriots fans to key in on December 31, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Patriots
Kyle Van Noy promises players will be ready for Titans December 31, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks shocked as he glances at offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.
Sports Media
Why both AFC wild card games are on Saturday December 30, 2019 | 11:00 PM
This June 28, 2019 photo shows one of the betting boards at the sports book in the Borgata casino in Atlantic City N.J.
Business
New Hampshire becomes latest state to offer sports betting December 30, 2019 | 4:44 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Patriots
After Sunday, the season-long Tom Brady excuse machine just sounds tired December 30, 2019 | 3:44 PM
Duke Castiglione
Media
Channel 5 just got a new lead sports anchor December 30, 2019 | 2:17 PM
Brian Flores talks to reporters after the Dolphins beat the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
Patriots
What Brian Flores had to say after the Dolphins upset the Patriots December 30, 2019 | 12:14 PM
Tom Brady speaking to reporters after the Patriots' loss to the Dolphins.
Patriots
Tom Brady on Elandon Roberts, facing familiar opponents, and losing sleep after losses December 30, 2019 | 10:55 AM
Mike Vrabel talks about the Titans facing the Patriots in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.
Patriots
What Mike Vrabel had to say about facing the Patriots in the playoffs December 30, 2019 | 9:06 AM
Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk scored twice after Bruce Cassidy benched him in the first period.
Bruins
What Bruce Cassidy said about benching Jake DeBrusk December 30, 2019 | 6:58 AM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 08: Devin McCourty #32 of the New England Patriots reacts during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs in the game at Gillette Stadium on December 08, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
Patriots
The Patriots and Titans play Saturday. Here's the full NFL wild card schedule. December 30, 2019 | 2:40 AM
David Pastrnak skates past Sabres Rasmus Asplund during the first period.
Bruins
DeBrusk gets 2 power-play goals early in 3rd, Bruins top Sabres 3-2 December 29, 2019 | 10:41 PM
Patriots
Patriots’ Josh McDaniels expected to be a hot name for coaching vacancies December 29, 2019 | 7:11 PM
Ryan Fitzpatrick of the Miami Dolphins smiles as he leaves the field after defeating the Patriots 27-24.
Dolphins Win
Ryan Fitzpatrick said DeVante Parker 'stepped up big' against Stephon Gilmore December 29, 2019 | 6:39 PM
Patriots
What Tom Brady had to say after struggling against the Dolphins December 29, 2019 | 6:39 PM
Patriots
24 thoughts on the Patriots' loss to the Dolphins December 29, 2019 | 5:52 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks shocked as he glances at offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' disturbing loss to the Dolphins December 29, 2019 | 5:49 PM
Bill Belichick leaves the field after the Patriots' loss to the Dolphins.
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say after the Patriots' loss to the Dolphins December 29, 2019 | 5:03 PM
Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki, left, catches the winning touchdown pass in front of New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Patriots
Dolphins stun Patriots 27-24, denying them a first-round bye December 29, 2019 | 4:46 PM
Patriots
Patriots to face Titans in wild-card round of playoffs December 29, 2019 | 4:42 PM
NFL
Jets close season with 13-6 win over playoff-bound Bills December 29, 2019 | 4:22 PM
Patriots
Tom Brady eclipses Peyton Manning with TD pass to Elandon Roberts December 29, 2019 | 3:36 PM
Jenny Dell, Will Middlebrooks, and their two daughters.
Media
Jenny Dell and Will Middlebrooks welcomed another baby girl this weekend December 29, 2019 | 3:15 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks to the sideline after throwing an interception to Miami Dolphins cornerback Eric Rowe. The Patriots lost to the Dolphins on Sunday, 24-27.
Live blog
Patriots stunned by Dolphins, 27-24, in regular season finale December 29, 2019 | 11:22 AM
PATRIOTS NOTEBOOK
Patriots notebook: Dante Scarnecchia offers Josh McDaniels highest praise December 29, 2019 | 5:00 AM