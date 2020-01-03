Tacko Fall is among the top vote-getters for the NBA All-Star Game

The love for Tacko Fall is real.

On Thursday, the NBA released the first returns of fan voting for the 2020 All-Star game, and despite playing in only three career games, Fall ranked sixth in votes among Eastern Conference frontcourt players.

Fall garnered 110,269 votes, finishing right behind Jimmy Butler and Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum, and ahead of prominent players like Andre Drummond, Bam Adebayo, and teammate Gordon Hayward.

The first returns from #VoteNBAAllStar 2020! Make YOUR vote count twice today by voting here ➡️ https://t.co/VMuxMjeZQO pic.twitter.com/qRzXqLxMti — NBA (@NBA) January 2, 2020

Fall has played just 11 total minutes this season, averaging 4.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.

Fan voting accounts for 50 percent of the total vote, while the player vote (25 percent) and media vote (25 percent) make up the rest.

It appears Fall’s Celtics teammates are all in on the 7-foot-5 rookie making the team.

The next fan voting update will be released in two weeks. Voting ends Jan. 20.