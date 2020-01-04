Jayson Tatum scores 28, Celtics hold off Bulls 111-104

Gordon Hayward scored 24 points as the Celtics withstood an unlikely push by Chicago.

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward, right, drives to the basket against the Chicago Bulls.
Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward, right, drives to the basket against the Chicago Bulls. –AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
ANDREW SELIGMAN
AP
January 4, 2020

CHICAGO (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 28 points, Gordon Hayward added 24 and the Boston Celtics beat the Chicago Bulls 111-104 on Saturday night.

The Celtics hung on for their eighth win in nine games after a 16-point lead dwindled to three in the fourth quarter. Tatum hit a 3-pointer with just over a minute left to bump the lead to seven, and the Atlantic Division leaders came out on top after rallying from 18 down to beat Atlanta on Friday.

Jaylen Brown scored 19 for the Celtics, and Enes Kanter had 17 points and 12 rebounds. Boston won again even though flu-ridden star Kemba Walker missed his second straight game.

Advertisement

Zach LaVine scored 35 to lead Chicago and nailed five 3-pointers. Lauri Markkanen had 15 points, though he walked gingerly off the court with about four minutes left after a driving Marcus Smart landed on his left ankle. The Bulls lost for the fourth time in five games.

The Celtics led 93-77 early in the fourth. But instead of cruising the rest of the way, they had to withstand a big push by Chicago.

The Bulls cut it to 95-92 with 7:21 remaining on a 3 by LaVine and a layup by Kris Dunn. It stayed tight until Tatum nailed a 3 to make it 108-101 with 1:06 left. LaVine then missed two free throws and a pull-up 3, helping seal the win for Boston.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Coach Brad Stevens said Walker is improving, though he would have to feel “much better” Sunday to meet the team in Washington. Stevens said that remained a possibility. … Stevens said scans on C Robert Williams (left hip bone edema) showed improvement and he will meet Tuesday with a specialist. Williams has not played since Dec. 6. … Kanter had to get his chin stitched following Friday’s win over Atlanta. “He was bragging about his scar,” Stevens said.

Bulls: F Chandler Hutchison (right shoulder) missed his 17th consecutive game, after playing for the G League’s Windy City Bulls on Friday. He has not appeared in a game for Chicago since Nov. 27.

Advertisement

UP NEXT

Celtics: Visit the Washington Wizards on Monday.

Bulls: Visit the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. ___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

TOPICS: Celtics Basketball NBA
Patriots
Derrick Henry, Titans stun Patriots 20-13 in wild card upset January 4, 2020 | 11:54 PM
Tom Brady walks to the sideline after a series of plays in the Patriots' game against the Titans. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Patriots
Patriots fall to Titans, 20-13, ending their season January 4, 2020 | 11:25 PM
Boston Bruins' Jake DeBrusk (74) and Edmonton Oilers' Caleb Jones (82) battle during the first period on an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-1 loss to the Oilers January 4, 2020 | 10:40 PM
NFL
The Bills still haven't won a playoff game since 1995 January 4, 2020 | 9:15 PM
Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving greeted Celtics guard Marcus Smart and forward Jayson Tatum after the game.
Celtics
Kyrie Irving opens up about the boos and chants he received from Celtics fans January 4, 2020 | 7:51 PM
Bruins
What the Bruins said about their loss to Connor McDavid and the Oilers January 4, 2020 | 4:58 PM
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is hoping to beat the Vikings in the playoffs again.
NFL
Saints recall tension, tears in Vikings' last playoff visit January 4, 2020 | 1:54 PM
Patriots film crew members were caught by Bengals personnel filming the Bengals’ sideline
Patriots
NFL refutes ESPN report about possible discipline for Patriots’ videotaping incident January 4, 2020 | 12:06 PM
Tom Brady is hoping to lead the Patriots to another Super Bowl.
Patriots
Tom Brady's message before Patriots-Titans: 'It's too late to be scared' January 4, 2020 | 11:48 AM
Tempers flared after Marcus Smart tripped over Hawks guard Trae Young late in the fourth quarter.
Celtics
Marcus Smart had an eventful final minute as the Celtics outlasted the Hawks January 4, 2020 | 10:26 AM
With 4.1 left in the game, Celtics big man Daniel Theis blocks a potential game-winning shot by Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young.
Celtics
Here's how the Celtics reacted after Daniel Theis's game-saving block on Trae Young January 4, 2020 | 9:39 AM
CHAD FINN I SPORTS MEDIA
Three years later, no need to worry about NFL television ratings January 4, 2020 | 12:00 AM
Celtics
Celtics survive 18-point deficit in 1st, beat Hawks 109-106 January 3, 2020 | 9:59 PM
Isaiah Thomas was ejected early into the Wizards' game against the Trail Blazers on Friday.
NBA
Isaiah Thomas ejected for making contact with official January 3, 2020 | 8:24 PM
Mookie Betts heads back to the dugout after striking out in the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium.
Red Sox
A Red Sox-Dodgers deal for Mookie Betts not seen as close at this point January 3, 2020 | 6:28 PM
Tuukka Rask and the Bruins are 2-11 this season in games decided by 3-on-3 overtime or a shootout.
Bruins
Is there a fix to the Bruins' overtime struggles? January 3, 2020 | 3:02 PM
Bruce Cassidy has guided the Bruins to a strong start to the season.
Bruins
Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy named coach for All-Star Game January 3, 2020 | 1:10 PM
Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore breaks up a pass intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker.
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore was unanimously selected to the Associated Press all-pro team January 3, 2020 | 12:07 PM
Celtics center Enes Kanter celebrates against the Toronto Raptors.
Celtics
6 thoughts after a busy, largely productive week for the Celtics January 3, 2020 | 10:06 AM
Julian Edelman was limited in practice Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
Patriots
Here's this week's Patriots injury report January 3, 2020 | 9:25 AM
Mookie Betts after homering for the Red Sox in 2019.
Red Sox
Here's the latest report on the Mookie Betts trade rumors January 3, 2020 | 8:59 AM
Tacko Fall is a fan favorite.
Celtics
Tacko Fall among top vote-getters for the NBA All-Star Game January 3, 2020 | 8:48 AM
The end is undeniably closer for Tom Brady, but it’s not quite here yet.
CHAD FINN I UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
Patriots’ dynasty won’t end at hands of Mike Vrabel and the Titans January 3, 2020 | 8:47 AM
Tom Brady will lead the Patriots into a home playoff matchup with the Tenneesse Titans.
Patriots
Here's what experts are predicting for Saturday's Patriots-Titans playoff game January 3, 2020 | 8:17 AM
Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask cannot make a save on a goal by Columbus Blue Jackets center Pierre-Luc Dubois in the overtime period Thursday.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 2-1 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets January 3, 2020 | 7:25 AM
Jason Garrett is reportedly out after nine years as head coach of the Cowboys.
NFL
Jason Garrett’s reportedly out as Cowboys coach January 2, 2020 | 10:33 PM
Cincinnati running back Michael Warren II carries the ball as Boston College defensive back Tate Haynes tries to tackle him during the first half of the Birmingham Bowl on Thursday.
College Sports
5 takeaways from BC football's lopsided loss to Cincinnati in the Birmingham Bowl January 2, 2020 | 10:33 PM
Zdeno Chara pushes off Columbus' Boone Jenner in the first period.
Bruins
Bruins fall to Blue Jackets in overtime 2-1 January 2, 2020 | 9:45 PM
Foxborough, MA - 1/02/2020 - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) at today's media availability. New England Patriots practice in Foxborough. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Jim McBride, Topic: 03Patriots Practice, LOID: 9.0.1769718983.
Patriots
Tom Brady says he isn't thinking about the potential end to his Patriots career January 2, 2020 | 8:47 PM
Kevin Plawecki.
Red Sox
Red Sox sign catcher Kevin Plawecki to 1-year deal, cut Sam Travis January 2, 2020 | 5:38 PM