Missing Kemba Walker, Celtics fall to Wizards 99-94

Walker sat out his third game in a row with the flu.

Marcus Smart, Daniel Theis, and Wizards guard Ish Smith battle for the ball during the first half.
Marcus Smart, Daniel Theis, and Wizards guard Ish Smith battle for the ball during the first half. –AP Photo/Nick Wass
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
HOWARD FENDRICH,
AP
January 6, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — Missing Kemba Walker, the Boston Celtics became the latest NBA contender to surprisingly come up short against one of the league’s worst teams, losing 99-94 to the Washington Wizards, who got 27 points from Ish Smith to lead a depleted lineup Monday night.

Walker sat out his third game in a row with the flu, and while the Celtics won the previous two — against also-rans Atlanta and Chicago — they couldn’t overcome poor shooting, a slow start and a whole lot of Smith.

One game after pouring in a career-high 32 points as a reserve, Smith again came off the bench to lead the Wizards. The 31-year-old guard even heard “M-V-P!” chants while going 1-for-2 at the foul line in the fourth quarter, when he scored 14 of his points, including 10 straight for the Wizards during one 5-for-5 shooting stretch.

Advertisement

That allowed Washington to regain an edge after an 11-point halftime lead had dwindled to zero when Jaylen Brown’s 3-pointer made it 80-all with 8 minutes left.

That was a rare bright spot for Brown and Boston, though. He scored 23 points but shot 7 for 22, Marcus Smart was 3 for 14, Jayson Tatum was 8 for 20, and Gordon Hayward was 4 for 11, including an air ball on a wide-open 3 attempt with under 90 seconds remaining.

Boston entered the day second in the Eastern Conference at 25-8. Washington, in contrast, came in at 11-24, fewer wins than all but three teams in the 15-club East.

Washington coach Scott Brooks is missing the top six players on his roster to injuries. That includes All-Stars Bradley Beal (out for the fifth time in the last six games because of a sore right leg) and John Wall (sidelined all season so far after Achilles surgery), starters Rui Hachimura and Thomas Bryant, and leading subs Davis Bertans and Moe Wagner.

And yet, somehow, Washington’s past three victories came against Miami, the No. 3 team in the East in the first season since Dwyane Wade’s retirement, then Denver, who was No. 2 in the West at the time, and now Boston, which never led.

Advertisement

“Sometimes, we don’t have a lot of scoring options out there, but I can honestly say we have a lot of effort options out there,” Brooks said, “and that’s a good thing to have.”

The Wizards also did it with an unusual formula for them, relying on strong defense. They held Denver to an opponent-low 19 points in the first quarter Saturday, then bettered that by giving up just 17 to Boston in the opening period.

Limiting Boston to 29.2% shooting, Washington led 51-40 at halftime, the fewest points it has allowed in the first half this season.

It didn’t help the Celtics that they were without Walker, who leads them in scoring and assists. Didn’t make things easier for the Wizards that they were without Beal, who leads them in scoring and assists.

But Smith made the difference.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Robert Williams missed his 13th game in a row since Dec. 6; he as a left hip problem. Coach Brad Stevens said Williams would meet with a specialist in New York on Tuesday. … Stevens on the NFL’s New England Patriots, the reigning Super Bowl champions who were eliminated from the AFC playoffs over the weekend: “We all know what they’ve done is unbelievably special, and I think that when you start talking about a ‘disappointment’ or ‘ups and downs’ when you’re talking about another 12-4 year, that’s pretty ridiculous. But I think that that’s the bar they’ve set. They’ve just set a ludicrously high bar for themselves.”

Advertisement

Wizards: As if they needed any more health issues, lost rookie guard Garrison Mathews to a sprained right ankle in the second quarter. … Had lost four consecutive games against Boston.

UP NEXT:

Celtics: Host San Antonio on Wednesday.

Wizards: At Orlando on Wednesday.

TOPICS: Celtics Basketball Football

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Foxborough, Ma- January 4., 2019 (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)- Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium in a Wild Card game.- A fans sign in an empty Gillette after a season ending loss.
Patriots
These Patriots will become free agents January 6, 2020 | 4:41 PM
Patriots
Josh McDaniels reportedly to interview with Giants on Wednesday January 6, 2020 | 3:29 PM
Jade Roper Tolbert and Tanner Tolbert at an event in Los Angeles in October, 2019.
Sports News
A former contestant on 'The Bachelor' won $1 million on DraftKings amid allegations of collusion January 6, 2020 | 1:38 PM
Foxborough, MA - 1-4-20 - Tom Brady drops back to pass in the fourth quarter. The New England Patriots host the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium during a Wild Card playoff game. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Sports Q
Sports Q: Will Tom Brady return to the Patriots next season? January 6, 2020 | 12:43 PM
Tom Brady and Robert Kraft at Gillette Stadium in 2018.
Patriots
What Robert Kraft had to say about Tom Brady's future ahead of free agency January 6, 2020 | 9:09 AM
Tom Brady didn't provide much insight on what his future holds following the Patriots' loss on Saturday night. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Tom Brady could have interest from these 6 NFL teams January 6, 2020 | 8:21 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines during the fourth quarter. The New England Patriots host the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card AFC Division game Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Patriots
If this is a divorce, Bill Belichick gets custody of the dynasty, not Tom Brady January 6, 2020 | 7:07 AM
A young Babe Ruth during his Red Sox days.
Babe Ruth
How Red Sox fans received the Babe Ruth news 100 years ago January 6, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett watches from the sidelines in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
NFL
Dallas Cowboys finally move on from Jason Garrett as coach January 5, 2020 | 8:08 PM
Tom Brady's future with the Patriots is in question after the team's loss to the Titans on Saturday.
Patriots
Patriots in unfamiliar spot entering offseason of unknowns January 5, 2020 | 6:11 PM
NFL
Dalvin Cook, Vikings upend Saints 26-20 in OT in NFC playoffs January 5, 2020 | 5:15 PM
NICOLE YANG
Inside the Patriots locker room after their season-ending loss to Titans January 5, 2020 | 5:07 PM
Patriots
Patriots draw huge ratings on television January 5, 2020 | 4:58 PM
Despite a key drop against the Titans, Julian Edelman was the lone Patriot receiver to produce in 2019.
CHAD FINN
Before looking ahead, an assessment of this season’s key Patriots January 5, 2020 | 4:51 PM
Ben Watson missed this pass, which was almost picked off by the Titans’ Logan Ryan in the second quarter.
Patriots notebook
Patriots tight end Ben Watson sounds as if he’s calling it a career January 5, 2020 | 1:18 PM
Patriots
Bill Belichick: Tom Brady is an ‘iconic figure’ for Patriots, but I don’t know what the future holds January 5, 2020 | 12:28 PM
Tom Brady's future with the Patriots is in question after the team's loss to the Titans on Saturday.
CHAD FINN
20 thoughts on the Patriots’ 20-13 loss to Titans January 5, 2020 | 11:04 AM
Patriots
Former Harvard tight end Anthony Firkser comes up big for Titans January 5, 2020 | 1:54 AM
Antonio Brown said he only wants to play with Tom Brady in 2020.
Patriots
Antonio Brown was busy on Twitter following the Patriots' loss January 5, 2020 | 1:46 AM
Patriots
Mike Vrabel took a page from Belichick’s playbook and the Patriots coach didn’t like it a bit January 5, 2020 | 1:44 AM
Logan Ryan celebrates a touchdown after intercepting Tom Brady during the Patriots' playoff loss.
Patriots
A former Patriot responded to Kyle Van Noy's pregame comments January 5, 2020 | 1:33 AM
Tom Brady looks up from the turf during Saturday night's game against the Titans.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' season-ending loss to the Titans January 5, 2020 | 1:22 AM
Tom Brady didn't provide much insight on what his future holds following the Patriots' loss on Saturday night. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Tom Brady
Tom Brady says he's 'unlikely' to retire January 5, 2020 | 12:45 AM
Bill Belichick was asked about Tom Brady's future with the Patriots after the playoff loss to the Titans.
Patriots
Bill Belichick was asked if Tom Brady will be back with the Patriots in 2020 January 5, 2020 | 12:18 AM
Patriots
Derrick Henry, Titans stun Patriots 20-13 in wild card upset January 4, 2020 | 11:54 PM
Tom Brady walks to the sideline after a series of plays in the Patriots' game against the Titans. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Patriots
Patriots fall to Titans, 20-13, ending their season January 4, 2020 | 11:25 PM
Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward, right, drives to the basket against the Chicago Bulls.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum scores 28, Celtics hold off Bulls 111-104 January 4, 2020 | 10:49 PM
Boston Bruins' Jake DeBrusk (74) and Edmonton Oilers' Caleb Jones (82) battle during the first period on an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-1 loss to the Oilers January 4, 2020 | 10:40 PM
NFL
The Bills still haven't won a playoff game since 1995 January 4, 2020 | 9:15 PM
Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving greeted Celtics guard Marcus Smart and forward Jayson Tatum after the game.
Celtics
Kyrie Irving opens up about the boos and chants he received from Celtics fans January 4, 2020 | 7:51 PM