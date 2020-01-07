‘Tremont is just a bucket-getter’: Waters’s performance caught teammates’ attention

The Celtics couldn’t pull together a win Monday night against Washington, but Tremont Waters wouldn’t give up without a fight. The Celtics rookie forced the game down to the wire, adding six of his eight points in the final four minutes of the third quarter to cut a seven-point deficit to two, and netting two more in the fourth before assisting fellow rookie Grant Williams on a three.

The 5-foot-10 point guard’s performance caught the attention of Jaylen Brown, who led the Celtics in scoring with 23 points.

“Tremont is just a bucket-getter,” Brown told Celtics.com. “He comes in, he’s super talented, he’s super skilled, he’s the smallest guy on the court, but probably one of the most skilled guys on the court. When you put him in the game, he’s always looking to make something happen, and he usually does.”

Teammate Marcus Smart also weighed in on the contributions of Waters and Williams (9 points).

“They helped dig us out of a hole our starters got us in,” Smart said postgame. “We’ve got to tip our hat off to those guys. They continue to get better each and every day.”

Marcus Smart shares what the Celtics liked from the contributions of Grant Williams and Tremont Waters (presented by https://t.co/Av8GdCAzPA) pic.twitter.com/agcrjCmCEc — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 7, 2020

Waters saw 7:39 of action Monday, his most NBA action since Nov. 23. He has averaged 33 minutes per game and 20.4 points in 15 appearances with the G-League’s Maine Red Claws.

“I’m just taking my time with everything, just embracing opportunities and taking a steady mindset of just getting better every day and staying ready,” Waters said after the loss. “It’s obviously a fast-paced game, and it’s different from the G-League. I have to be able to go out there and know what I’m doing.”