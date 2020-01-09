Celtics teammates are helping Tacko Fall navigate his fame

He was giving out his phone number until Enes Kanter stopped him.

Boston MA - 7-1-2019 - Celtics center Tacko Fall smiles as he talks to members of the media after practice. The Boston Celtics held a practice session for their NBA Summer League team at the Auerbach Center. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
At 7-foot-5, it's hard for Tacko Fall to hide from the spotlight. –Jim Davis / Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
11:03 AM

If you get the chance to take a photo with Tacko Fall, chances are he’ll oblige. His teammate Tremont Waters just wishes you would ask first.

In an interview with ESPN, Fall told Jackie MacMullan about adjusting to fame, while Waters and Enes Kanter illustrated how much attention can be on the 7-foot-5-inch Senegalese sensation – and how he refuses to shy away from it.

“I’ve always been a firm believer that you always receive the energy that you put out,” Fall told MacMullan. “I always try to put out positive energy, and I feel like it gets back to me.”

Advertisement

It’s hard for Fall to just blend in with the crowd, so he leans right into it. Sometimes, according to his teammates, he leans in a little too much. When a group of kids approached Waters and Fall with their phones already out for photos, Waters felt the need to protect his teammate.

“At least say hi or something,” Waters said. “He’s still a human being. Don’t just walk up and be rude about it.”

Kanter remembered a time he went out to eat with Fall, and found him giving his phone number out to people around them.

“I was like, ‘Tacko, what are you doing? You can’t do that.’ And he said, ‘Oh, they’re just nice people.’ I was like, ‘Tacko, no,'” Kanter said.

Coach Brad Stevens said the two-way player has done a good job of adjusting to the demands of the NBA. But even more impressive, Stevens says, is his attitude.

“The thing that Tacko definitely did when he was in Boston, and every time he comes through, is he raises the energy level of those bigs in practice, because they all love him,” Stevens said. “He may just be brought down to make everybody smile a little bit more.”

Advertisement

Fall was recalled from Maine Wednesday and saw 10 minutes of action in that night’s loss to San Antonio. He is eligible to play again Thursday when the Celtics travel to Philadelphia.

 

TOPICS: Celtics
Tom Brady playing for the Patriots during the 2019 season.
Patriots
Tedy Bruschi offered his prediction regarding Tom Brady's future with the Patriots January 9, 2020 | 9:17 AM
Foxborough, MA 12-29-19: Patriots WR Julian Edelman is pictured during pre game warmups. The New England Patriots hosted the Miami Dolphins in a regular season NFL football game at Gillette Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Julian Edelman reportedly could need surgery this offseason January 9, 2020 | 9:01 AM
Carl Pierre, pictured here against Nevada, hit a game-winning shot for the Minutemen Saturday against St. Joseph's.
College basketball
Boston native Carl Pierre reaches 1,000 career points at UMass January 9, 2020 | 9:01 AM
Kemba Walker watches as referee Evan Scott charges him with a technical foul during the third quarter.
Celtics
22-year-old Everett man arrested during Celtics-Spurs game January 9, 2020 | 8:06 AM
Boston MA: 01-08-20: SECOND OF TWO PICTURE COMBO....Referee Evan Scott ejects the Celtics Kemba Walker (8) from the game in the third period after he was called for back to back technical fouls following a collision with the Spurs LaMarcus Aldridge (not pictured). The Boston Celtics hosted the San Antonio Spurs in a regular season NBA basketball game at the TD Garden. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff).
Celtics
Kemba Walker ejected, fan arrested in Celtics-Spurs game January 9, 2020 | 6:53 AM
Boston, MA- April 05, 2018: Opening ceremony during the Boston Red Sox home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park in Boston, MA on April 05, 2018. (Opening Day Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays) (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: metro reporter:
Red Sox
MLB to unveil earliest Opening Day slate on March 26 January 8, 2020 | 10:37 PM
Kemba Walker watches as referee Evan Scott charges him with a technical foul during the third quarter.
Celtics
Kemba Walker ejected, Celtics fall to Spurs 129-114 January 8, 2020 | 9:38 PM
Patriots
Why Tom Brady should not — cannot — play for another team January 8, 2020 | 5:24 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots special teams coach Joe Judge, center, speaks to head coach Bill Belichick, left, and safeties coach Steve Belichick, right, in the second half of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass. The New York Giants and Patriots assistant Joe Judge are working on a deal for him to become the team's head coach, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press The person spoke to the on condition of anonymity Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, because the deal is not done. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Joe Judge
New York Giants finalize deal to make Joe Judge head coach January 8, 2020 | 5:19 PM
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid looks at his injured finger during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
nba
Sixers' Joel Embiid will sit out Thursday's game with Celtics January 8, 2020 | 1:43 PM
Red Sox Alex Cora
Red Sox
Alex Cora can no longer avoid the stain of illicit sign stealing January 8, 2020 | 12:51 PM
Josh McDaniels
At this point, it’s Browns or nothing for Josh McDaniels January 8, 2020 | 10:40 AM
New England Patriots special teams coach Joe Judge, center, speaks to head coach Bill Belichick, left, and safeties coach Steve Belichick, right, in the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Football
Joe Judge was a surprising hire for the Giants. That doesn't mean it was a bad one. January 8, 2020 | 10:22 AM
Jeopardy
A Boston athlete was an answer on 'Jeopardy!'s Greatest of All Time tournament January 8, 2020 | 9:56 AM
Tom Brady during the Patriots' playoff loss to the Titans.
Patriots
Tom Brady says 'I still have more to prove' in Instagram post January 8, 2020 | 9:19 AM
Drew Bledsoe, right, and Tom Brady, during a Sept. 30, 2001, game.
Tom Brady
Drew Bledsoe has two teams in mind for Tom Brady January 8, 2020 | 9:08 AM
Bruins moms.
Bruins
Bruins players brought their moms on the team's road trip to Nashville January 8, 2020 | 7:46 AM
Boston College's Jared Hamilton celebrates late in the second half of the Eagles' 60-53 win over Virginia on Tuesday.
College Sports
How BC basketball upset defending national champion Virginia January 8, 2020 | 6:53 AM
Bruins
Pastrnak, Rask lead Bruins over Predators 6-2 January 7, 2020 | 11:54 PM
Boston College guard Jared Hamilton (3) celebrates after winning a turnover against Virginia late in the second half during Tuesday's upset win. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
College Basketball
Boston College upsets No. 18 Virginia, 60-53 January 7, 2020 | 10:39 PM
Former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez listens to testimony by his fiancee Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, in Suffolk Superior Court during his trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Boston. Hernandez is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (Josh Reynolds /The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)
Crime
Watch the new trailer for the upcoming Aaron Hernandez documentary January 7, 2020 | 4:09 PM
Red Sox
MLB to investigate reports 2018 champion Red Sox stole signs January 7, 2020 | 4:04 PM
Tom Brady looks up from the turf during Saturday night's game against the Titans.
Patriots
Tom Brady and the Patriots have to part ways someday. Is it too soon? January 7, 2020 | 3:37 PM
Patriots
Chad Finn: After losses like this, Patriots don’t rebuild, they reload January 7, 2020 | 2:00 PM
Alex Cora and Red Sox players in the team dugout during the 2018 World Series.
Red Sox
Red Sox allegedly used video replay room to illegally steal sign-sequences in 2018 January 7, 2020 | 12:16 PM
NHL
Predators hire former Devils coach John Hynes as new coach January 7, 2020 | 11:29 AM
Patriots
Giants hire Joe Judge away from Patriots to become next head coach January 7, 2020 | 11:29 AM
Boston Celtics' Tremont Waters plays against the Memphis Grizzlies in an NBA summer league basketball game Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
CELTICS
'Tremont is just a bucket-getter': Waters's performance caught teammates' attention January 7, 2020 | 10:45 AM
Patriots
Panthers reportedly to hire Matt Rhule as head coach over Josh McDaniels January 7, 2020 | 10:24 AM
Tom Brady during the Patriots' playoff loss to the Titans.
Patriots
Tom Brady was reportedly dealing with a second injury in latter part of Patriots' season January 7, 2020 | 9:29 AM