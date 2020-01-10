FROM

Danny Ainge says there’s no pressure to make a trade

“I don’t think I’m looking at any short-term urgency to trade away all my young assets to get some veteran player."

President of basketball operations Danny Ainge said he’s always looking, but he won’t trade away young assets for veteran players. –file/John Tlumacki/globe staff
By
January 10, 2020

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said Friday he doesn’t feel any differently about his slumping team than he did two weeks ago, and he will continue to pursue avenues of improving his team, though that may not be by some deadline trade.

The Celtics enter Saturday’s game with the New Orleans Pelicans on a three-game losing streak, two of those losses to teams with losing records and the loss to Philadelphia without All-Star center Joel Embiid. Still, Ainge isn’t distressed about what is a common NBA skid, and noted injuries as a factor.

“I don’t think it’s time to react,’’ he said. “It’s been a rough stretch but I’m not worried about that.’’

