Celtics’ recent skid is not an indication of a nose dive

They have lost three games in a row for the first time this season.

Jayson Tatum tries to dribble past Al Horford during the second half Thursday.
Jayson Tatum tries to dribble past Al Horford during the second half Thursday. –Matt Slocum/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
6:02 PM

Thirty-six games into what has been a feel-good, it’s-safe-to-like-these-guys-again season, your 2019-20 Boston Celtics have officially driven into a rut.

They have lost three games in a row for the first time this season. Two of the losses came against teams below .500 (Bradley Beal-less Wizards, Spurs). The third loss came Thursday night against a Joel Embiid-less Sixers team that is now 3-0 against the Celtics this season. Philly is a severely flawed team, but as constructed, it could be a significant impediment to the Celtics’ grander aspirations in the postseason.

While coach Brad Stevens said he found some encouraging moments in the loss to the Sixers — the collective effort was certainly greater than it was against the Wiz or Spurs — he also acknowledged that he’s had some concerns about his team’s play since the stirring Christmas Day win over the defending champion Raptors.

Advertisement

And with good reason: His Celtics went 4-4 in that stretch, with the wins coming against the Cavaliers, Hawks, Hornets, and Bulls, teams that are a combined 47-107. There was a 16-point loss in a rematch with the Raptors in that stretch, and a sluggish 5-point loss to a Wizards team that had a starting five of Ian Mahinmi, Jordan McRae, Isaac Bonga, Gary Payton (the son, not the late-career Celtic), and old friend Isaiah Thomas. Not exactly the reincarnation of the ’86 Celtics there.

The slump has caused the 25-11 Celtics to dip to third in the Eastern Conference, behind the Runnin’ Giannises in Milwaukee (33-6) and a stunningly excellent Heat team (27-10, and we can agree Erik Spoelstra is going to the Hall of Fame someday, right?). As of Friday afternoon, the Celtics led the Raptors — who are 25-13 despite losing Pascal Siakam for 11 games — by just a game for the No. 3 spot.

Yep. It’s a rut. Definitely a rut.

Know what else? I’m not worried that it’s anything more than that. You?

Oh, I do believe that we’re going to learn something significant and definitive about them over the next few weeks. They have 18 games remaining between now and the All-Star break, which begins Feb. 14. In that stretch, they have some relative lightweights, including two games with the Hawks and two with the Pelicans (who may or may not have Zion Williamson back at some point), including Saturday.

Advertisement

But they also play the Heat, Bucks, and Lakers (combined current record: 93-23) in a 13-day span. They’re going to have opportunities to beat up subpar teams, and they’re going to have a chance to prove they can beat good ones (they’re just 7-7 against teams above .500).

They’re going to have opportunities to show a lot of things, to reveal who they really are, and to prove how much different they really are from last year’s woefully underachieving team, which had more raw talent but very little fight, unless we’re talking about the passive-aggressive kind among themselves.

I fully expect them to prove, often enough against excellent opponents and for the vast majority of time against inferior ones, that the faith we’ve had in them during the first 40 percent or so of this season will be rewarded. I know what a team headed toward disarray looks like; the memories of last year remain a stain on our basketball consciousness. This isn’t last year, and this is not that team.

Yes, some of the cast is the same. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have slumped recently, which shouldn’t be unexpected. The team has played five games in seven days, with three on the road, a rough January grind that tends to lead to ruts. The two were a combined 6 for 25 against the Sixers Thursday. But both — especially Brown — have taken huge steps forward in their development this season.

They’re not perfect — someone please get Tatum a copy of the “Dwyane Wade Guide to Finishing at the Rim’’ — but they’re better, and that speaks to their talent and conscientiousness, knowing that they needed to improve after last year and doing something about it.

Advertisement

The Celtics need more from Gordon Hayward, who does a swell job initiating the offense but still slips into bouts of passivity when looking for his own offense. In nine games since coming back from his latest injury, he’s averaging just 14.8 points. He’s shooting just 33 percent from three in that stretch. Sometimes it seems like as he goes, so go the Celtics. Well, get going again, Gordo.

On the plus side, this team is finally healthy. Kemba Walker, who is, oh, 97 percent of the player Kyrie Irving is and about 179 degrees better as a teammate, has his legs back after battling the flu and was very good against the Sixers, with 26 points. He is the fundamental difference between this year and last, but not the only one.

I miss Al Horford — that 17-point, 8-rebound, 6-assist line he put up Thursday was quintessential Good Al — but Enes Kanter has brought toughness and fun to the lineup. It’s nice to have a ferocious offensive rebounder for the first time since, gee, maybe Paul Silas.

And of course, Marcus Smart remains the heartbeat of it all, even if he remains the ultimate no-no-yes shooter.

I’ve seen enough from this team this year to know it has camaraderie, chemistry, and a collective conscience. They admit when they need to play better, and then far more often than not, they go out and do something about it. This is not a team that spews empty platitudes and faux-thoughtful big-picture insights, then repeats the same selfish mistakes the next time out. They won’t be defined by an inability to overcome tough times.

It would be easy to say we’re about to find out how much different this team is from last year’s now that it is struggling. But if you’ve been paying attention before this temporary rut, you already know how much better it is this year. It’s going to be awfully satisfying to watch them pull themselves up and prove it again.

TOPICS: Celtics NBA

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo smiles during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Seattle. The 49ers won 26-21. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Patriots
How Jimmy Garoppolo, gift-wrapped by the Patriots, ended up with the 49ers January 10, 2020 | 5:47 PM
The Red Sox acquired Austin Brice (right) on Friday.
Red Sox
4 things to know about new Red Sox pitcher Austin Brice January 10, 2020 | 5:31 PM
Julian Edelman played in every game this season despite dealing with several injuries.
Julian Edelman
Julian Edelman will reportedly undergo offseason surgery for 2 injuries January 10, 2020 | 4:06 PM
Eddie George is keeping tabs on this Titans-Ravens matchup.
NHL
Former Titans see game vs. Ravens as chance to avenge losses January 10, 2020 | 2:53 PM
Outfielder Mookie Betts will make $27 million next season.
Mookie Betts
Mookie Betts settles for record $27 million to avoid arbitration January 10, 2020 | 1:20 PM
Kemba Walker is third in the NBA in offensive rating.
Celtics
7 thoughts on the Celtics, who just lost their third straight game January 10, 2020 | 12:41 PM
O.J. Simpson tweeted a video sharing his thoughts on Tom Brady's future.
Patriots
O.J. Simpson thinks Tom Brady will stay with the Patriots January 10, 2020 | 12:02 PM
Saturday's playoff loss to the Titans may have been Tom Brady's last game as a Patriot.
Tom Brady
This is what will happen to Tom Brady, according to 21 NFL experts January 10, 2020 | 11:15 AM
Patriots
Josh McDaniels meets with Browns about coaching gig January 10, 2020 | 10:52 AM
New York Giants new NFL football head coach Joe Judge speaks during an introductory news conference Thursday.
NFL
What we learned from Joe Judge's introductory press conference with the New York Giants January 10, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Kendrick Perkins when he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012.
Celtics
Kendrick Perkins called Kevin Durant a 'coward' in Twitter exchange January 10, 2020 | 9:47 AM
Quarterback Tom Brady may not be with the Patriots next season.
Patriots
Watching Tom Brady play elsewhere is going to hurt oh so good January 10, 2020 | 7:33 AM
Jake DeBrusk prepares to celebrate after scoring on a breakaway.
Bruins
Pastrnak, DeBrusk, and Bruins' moms shine in win over Jets January 10, 2020 | 7:23 AM
Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma reacts during the second half Thursday.
College Basketball
No. 6 Baylor ends No. 1 UConn’s 98-game home winning streak January 10, 2020 | 3:32 AM
Kemba Walker is third in the NBA in offensive rating.
Celtics
Without injured Joel Embiid, 76ers rally to beat Celtics 109-98 January 9, 2020 | 10:35 PM
David Pastrnak skates near hats on the ice after his third goal against the Winnipeg Jets.
Bruins
Pastrnak hat trick helps Bruins hold off Jets 5-4 January 9, 2020 | 10:17 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox must file arbitration numbers by Friday January 9, 2020 | 8:52 PM
Former Patriots tight end Clay Harbor praised his former teammates following their playoff loss to the Titans.
Patriots
Former 'Bachelorette' contestant and ex-Patriots tight end Clay Harbor discussed Tom Brady and Julian Edelman January 9, 2020 | 6:40 PM
01/09/2020 Boston MA Justin Arnold (cq) was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court, for throwing a hard seltzer can towards the San Antonio Spurs bench on Wednesday night. Arnold ,was released on personal recognizance in the Celtics case, but held on a probation violation .(Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
Celtics
TD Garden bans Everett man for life for allegedly throwing drink January 9, 2020 | 5:49 PM
Celtics
Enes Kanter seeks to open school in Oklahoma City January 9, 2020 | 5:25 PM
Tom Brady speaking to reporters after the Patriots' season-ending loss to the Titans. Brady could become a free agent in March.
Patriots
4 questions about Tom Brady's future, answered January 9, 2020 | 3:11 PM
Boston MA - 7-1-2019 - Celtics center Tacko Fall smiles as he talks to members of the media after practice. The Boston Celtics held a practice session for their NBA Summer League team at the Auerbach Center. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
tacko fall
Celtics teammates are helping Tacko Fall navigate his fame January 9, 2020 | 11:03 AM
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid looks at his injured finger during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
NBA
76ers center Joel Embiid to have surgery on finger January 9, 2020 | 11:00 AM
Tom Brady playing for the Patriots during the 2019 season.
Patriots
Tedy Bruschi offered his prediction regarding Tom Brady's future with the Patriots January 9, 2020 | 9:17 AM
Foxborough, MA 12-29-19: Patriots WR Julian Edelman is pictured during pre game warmups. The New England Patriots hosted the Miami Dolphins in a regular season NFL football game at Gillette Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Julian Edelman reportedly could need surgery this offseason January 9, 2020 | 9:01 AM
Carl Pierre, pictured here against Nevada, hit a game-winning shot for the Minutemen Saturday against St. Joseph's.
College basketball
Boston native Carl Pierre reaches 1,000 career points at UMass January 9, 2020 | 9:01 AM
Kemba Walker watches as referee Evan Scott charges him with a technical foul during the third quarter.
Celtics
22-year-old Everett man arrested during Celtics-Spurs game January 9, 2020 | 8:06 AM
Boston MA: 01-08-20: SECOND OF TWO PICTURE COMBO....Referee Evan Scott ejects the Celtics Kemba Walker (8) from the game in the third period after he was called for back to back technical fouls following a collision with the Spurs LaMarcus Aldridge (not pictured). The Boston Celtics hosted the San Antonio Spurs in a regular season NBA basketball game at the TD Garden. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff).
Celtics
Kemba Walker ejected, fan arrested in Celtics-Spurs game January 9, 2020 | 6:53 AM
Boston, MA- April 05, 2018: Opening ceremony during the Boston Red Sox home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park in Boston, MA on April 05, 2018. (Opening Day Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays) (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: metro reporter:
Red Sox
MLB to unveil earliest Opening Day slate on March 26 January 8, 2020 | 10:37 PM
Kemba Walker watches as referee Evan Scott charges him with a technical foul during the third quarter.
Celtics
Kemba Walker ejected, Celtics fall to Spurs 129-114 January 8, 2020 | 9:38 PM