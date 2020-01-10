Morning sports update: Kendrick Perkins called Kevin Durant a ‘coward’ in Twitter exchange

The former Celtic said Durant's decision to join the Warriors in 2016 was the "weakest move in NBA history."

Kendrick Perkins when he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012.
Kendrick Perkins when he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012. –Jim Davis/Globe staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Boston.com Staff
9:47 AM

The Bruins defeated the Jets 5-4 on Thursday night. David Pastrnak led the way for Boston, scoring a hat trick.

And the Celtics lost to the 76ers, 109-98. It was the team’s third straight defeat.

Both teams will be in action tomorrow at 7 p.m. The Celtics will face the Pelicans at home, while the Bruins will play the Islanders on the road.

Kendrick Perkins and Kevin Durant went back and forth on Twitter: On Thursday, Rockets guard Russell Westbrook returned to Oklahoma City for the first time since being traded in the offseason. It was a moment that obviously garnered attention on SportsCenter.

Advertisement

Former Celtics center Kendrick Perkins — who also played for the Thunder from 2011-2015 — is now an ESPN pundit, and announced on Twitter that he was going to describe Westbrook as Oklahoma City’s best player ever.

He was met with disagreement from Celtics.com host Mark D’Amico:

Perkins responded by noting that Kevin Durant, another former Thunder great, “left the door open.”

After Perkins responded again, Durant himself jumped in to note some relevant stats regarding the Thunder’s “starting center” that year:

The back and forth continued:

Eventually, Perkins said that Durant won a championship by taking the “coward way out.”

Both Durant and Perkins won championships outside of Oklahoma City. Perkins was a member of the 2008 Celtics, while Durant won two titles with the Warriors after leaving the Thunder in the summer of 2016.

Trivia: David Pastrnak is currently on pace to score 64 goals this season, though the 23-year-old still has a ways to go. If he reached the 60-goal threshold, he would be just the second Czech player to do so. Who was the first?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He played for the Bruins during the 2013 season.

More from Boston.com:

Newly introduced Giants head coach Joe Judge gave a nod to Bill Belichick:

Advertisement

The Revolution selected center back Henry Kessler with the sixth overall pick in the MLS SuperDraft on Thursday:

The rare goalie goal:

On this day: In 1982, Joe Montana led the 49ers on a game-winning drive against the Cowboys in the NFC Championship game. The drive culminated with Montana throwing an iconic touchdown pass to a leaping Dwight Clark, which became simply known as “The Catch.”

In the crowd that day was four-year-old Tom Brady, who idolized both Montana and Clark.

Daily highlight: Chris Paul with the nutmeg.

Trivia answer: Jaromir Jagr

TOPICS: Celtics NBA NHL
Quarterback Tom Brady may not be with the Patriots next season.
Patriots
Watching Tom Brady play elsewhere is going to hurt oh so good January 10, 2020 | 7:33 AM
Jake DeBrusk prepares to celebrate after scoring on a breakaway.
Bruins
Pastrnak, DeBrusk, and Bruins' moms shine in win over Jets January 10, 2020 | 7:23 AM
Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma reacts during the second half Thursday.
College Basketball
No. 6 Baylor ends No. 1 UConn’s 98-game home winning streak January 10, 2020 | 3:32 AM
Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker (8) goes up to shoot against Philadelphia 76ers' Al Horford (42) as 76ers' Ben Simmons (25) looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Celtics
Without injured Joel Embiid, 76ers rally to beat Celtics 109-98 January 9, 2020 | 10:35 PM
David Pastrnak skates near hats on the ice after his third goal against the Winnipeg Jets.
Bruins
Pastrnak hat trick helps Bruins hold off Jets 5-4 January 9, 2020 | 10:17 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox must file arbitration numbers by Friday January 9, 2020 | 8:52 PM
Former Patriots tight end Clay Harbor praised his former teammates following their playoff loss to the Titans.
Patriots
Former 'Bachelorette' contestant and ex-Patriots tight end Clay Harbor discussed Tom Brady and Julian Edelman January 9, 2020 | 6:40 PM
01/09/2020 Boston MA Justin Arnold (cq) was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court, for throwing a hard seltzer can towards the San Antonio Spurs bench on Wednesday night. Arnold ,was released on personal recognizance in the Celtics case, but held on a probation violation .(Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
Celtics
TD Garden bans Everett man for life for allegedly throwing drink January 9, 2020 | 5:49 PM
Tom Brady speaking to reporters after the Patriots' season-ending loss to the Titans. Brady could become a free agent in March.
Patriots
4 questions about Tom Brady's future, answered January 9, 2020 | 3:11 PM
Boston MA - 7-1-2019 - Celtics center Tacko Fall smiles as he talks to members of the media after practice. The Boston Celtics held a practice session for their NBA Summer League team at the Auerbach Center. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
tacko fall
Celtics teammates are helping Tacko Fall navigate his fame January 9, 2020 | 11:03 AM
Tom Brady playing for the Patriots during the 2019 season.
Patriots
Tedy Bruschi offered his prediction regarding Tom Brady's future with the Patriots January 9, 2020 | 9:17 AM
Foxborough, MA 12-29-19: Patriots WR Julian Edelman is pictured during pre game warmups. The New England Patriots hosted the Miami Dolphins in a regular season NFL football game at Gillette Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Julian Edelman reportedly could need surgery this offseason January 9, 2020 | 9:01 AM
Carl Pierre, pictured here against Nevada, hit a game-winning shot for the Minutemen Saturday against St. Joseph's.
College basketball
Boston native Carl Pierre reaches 1,000 career points at UMass January 9, 2020 | 9:01 AM
Kemba Walker watches as referee Evan Scott charges him with a technical foul during the third quarter.
Celtics
22-year-old Everett man arrested during Celtics-Spurs game January 9, 2020 | 8:06 AM
Boston MA: 01-08-20: SECOND OF TWO PICTURE COMBO....Referee Evan Scott ejects the Celtics Kemba Walker (8) from the game in the third period after he was called for back to back technical fouls following a collision with the Spurs LaMarcus Aldridge (not pictured). The Boston Celtics hosted the San Antonio Spurs in a regular season NBA basketball game at the TD Garden. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff).
Celtics
Kemba Walker ejected, fan arrested in Celtics-Spurs game January 9, 2020 | 6:53 AM
Boston, MA- April 05, 2018: Opening ceremony during the Boston Red Sox home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park in Boston, MA on April 05, 2018. (Opening Day Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays) (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: metro reporter:
Red Sox
MLB to unveil earliest Opening Day slate on March 26 January 8, 2020 | 10:37 PM
Kemba Walker watches as referee Evan Scott charges him with a technical foul during the third quarter.
Celtics
Kemba Walker ejected, Celtics fall to Spurs 129-114 January 8, 2020 | 9:38 PM
Patriots
Why Tom Brady should not — cannot — play for another team January 8, 2020 | 5:24 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots special teams coach Joe Judge, center, speaks to head coach Bill Belichick, left, and safeties coach Steve Belichick, right, in the second half of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass. The New York Giants and Patriots assistant Joe Judge are working on a deal for him to become the team's head coach, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press The person spoke to the on condition of anonymity Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, because the deal is not done. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Joe Judge
New York Giants finalize deal to make Joe Judge head coach January 8, 2020 | 5:19 PM
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid looks at his injured finger during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
nba
Sixers' Joel Embiid will sit out Thursday's game with Celtics January 8, 2020 | 1:43 PM
Red Sox Alex Cora
Red Sox
Alex Cora can no longer avoid the stain of illicit sign stealing January 8, 2020 | 12:51 PM
Josh McDaniels
At this point, it’s Browns or nothing for Josh McDaniels January 8, 2020 | 10:40 AM
New England Patriots special teams coach Joe Judge, center, speaks to head coach Bill Belichick, left, and safeties coach Steve Belichick, right, in the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Football
Joe Judge was a surprising hire for the Giants. That doesn't mean it was a bad one. January 8, 2020 | 10:22 AM
Jeopardy
A Boston athlete was an answer on 'Jeopardy!'s Greatest of All Time tournament January 8, 2020 | 9:56 AM
Tom Brady during the Patriots' playoff loss to the Titans.
Patriots
Tom Brady says 'I still have more to prove' in Instagram post January 8, 2020 | 9:19 AM
Drew Bledsoe, right, and Tom Brady, during a Sept. 30, 2001, game.
Tom Brady
Drew Bledsoe has two teams in mind for Tom Brady January 8, 2020 | 9:08 AM
Bruins moms.
Bruins
Bruins players brought their moms on the team's road trip to Nashville January 8, 2020 | 7:46 AM
Boston College's Jared Hamilton celebrates late in the second half of the Eagles' 60-53 win over Virginia on Tuesday.
College Sports
How BC basketball upset defending national champion Virginia January 8, 2020 | 6:53 AM
Bruins
Pastrnak, Rask lead Bruins over Predators 6-2 January 7, 2020 | 11:54 PM
Boston College guard Jared Hamilton (3) celebrates after winning a turnover against Virginia late in the second half during Tuesday's upset win. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
College Basketball
Boston College upsets No. 18 Virginia, 60-53 January 7, 2020 | 10:39 PM