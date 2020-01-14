Grant Williams promises to dye his hair pink if 3 Celtics are named All-Stars

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 08: DeMar DeRozan #10 of the San Antonio Spurs defends Grant Williams #12 of the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on January 08, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
DeMar DeRozan defends Grant Williams. –Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
9:35 AM

Celtics rookie Grant Williams says he will dye his hair pink for a month if three of his teammates — Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Kemba Walker — are named All-Stars this season.

“If we can make this happen, my hair will be pink,” Williams said Monday night after Boston’s 113-101 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Williams, who scored 11 points in 16 minutes off the bench against the Bulls, started his postgame availability with a presentation explaining why Brown, Tatum, and Walker are all deserving of spots in the league’s All-Star Game. Using the team’s flyers as props and citing individual statistics, Williams made his case for each player.

“Starting with Exhibit A, Kemba Walker is the only guard — actually the only Eastern Conference player — averaging 22 points, 5 assists, and 3.5 rebounds,” he began. “He should definitely start in the All-Star Game, right? I believe so. Talented player.”

Williams continued by mentioning, among other figures, Tatum’s recent 41-point performance and Brown’s 49 percent shooting from the field.

“I truly believe these three should be All-Stars,” Williams said.

According to the latest results released by the NBA, Walker ranks third and Brown ranks seventh in fan voting among Eastern Conference guards. Tatum ranks fifth among the East’s frontcourt. Fan ballots will comprise 50 percent of the vote to determine the starting lineup, while current players and media will each account for 25 percent. The reserves will be selected by the league’s head coaches.

The All-Star Game is scheduled to take place on Feb. 16 in Chicago, but Williams’s petitioning won’t stop there. He announced Monday he will also be launching a campaign for Marcus Smart to win Defensive Player of the Year.

The 21-year-old forward hasn’t been shy with support for his teammates this season. Hanging at the top of his locker are autographed miniature posters of Smart, Tatum, and Robert Williams.

“I’m a fan,” Williams said.

