7 of your questions about the Celtics, answered

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Brad Stevens. –AP Photo/Nick Wass
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer, , Sports columnist,
11:10 AM

COMMENTARY

If you have a question about the Celtics, please email mailbag@globe.com.

Questions have been lightly edited for length and clarity. 

What needs to happen for Brad Stevens to be in the hot seat? How long does he get? 

Chad: A scandal involving stealing the other teams’ plays or something? I suppose it could occur with a string of disappointing seasons in a row, but unless Danny Ainge brings back Kyrie Irving again to undermine everything, that’s not happening. Last year was a bummer, but Stevens’s teams have habitually overachieved otherwise, and everything seems to be repaired this year. He’s a terrific coach, and his seat shall remain chilly.

Advertisement

Nicole: Stevens is in his seventh season with the Celtics and, with the exception of last season, has improved the team’s record each year. Until the Celtics experience sustained disappointment or some sort of irremediable plateau — neither of which seems imminent if the team continues to build around Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum —  his job is probably safe and deservedly so.

Sam: As a card-carrying member of the Kaizen Church of Brad Stevens, I don’t even want to entertain this question. I think Leader Brad would describe his seat as already hot, citing the constant pressure to win in this league. In actuality, I think he has another three to four years to reach the Finals. Without significant success, I think a coach’s message eventually becomes stale in a locker room — or at the very least, with a specific set of players. Coaches with long tenures, like Gregg Popovich and Erik Spoelstra, can point to their rings, which is something Stevens cannot do at this point.

I am one of many who think we need a big to help with our interior defense and rebounding, especially when it comes to playoff time. Other than supposedly Andre Drummond, who are the Celtics looking at? I really like Myles Turner if we could take him from the Pacers. I think he’d be a great fit. Thoughts?

Advertisement

Chad: Turner would be a good fit, but he just signed a four-year, $80 million extension, so it would be tough to make anything happen without giving up an important piece. (Gordon Hayward for Turner, Jeremy Lamb, and Doug McDermott works in the trade machine, but who wants that?) Plus, Indiana is probably pretty happy with their roster. Drummond would have been a better fit with last year’s Celtics. I want nothing to do with that guy. I can’t really see how they had a big unless Tristan Thompson gets bought out and somehow chooses Boston over Los Angeles.

Sam: The Celtics do not have a size problem. The team’s high-speed scrambling style of defense is currently third-best in the league and quite effective against every team not named the Philadelphia 76ers. There is a very short list of NBA players who can contain or slow down Joel Embiid in the post. These players are either not available on the trade market or way too expensive for the Celtics’ taste. To bring in a guy like Drummond or Turner, the Celtics would have to give up Hayward or Marcus Smart and that just doesn’t improve the team.

The Celtics are much more likely to make a smaller move that addresses their lack of shooting off the bench. The only proposed trade target I’ve heard that makes sense is Nemanja Bejelica from the Sacramento Kings. He is a low usage big that is currently shooting over 40 percent from three and, most importantly, he would only cost the Celtics two of their lower salary players.

Advertisement

Nicole: If the Celtics remain healthy before the trade deadline on Feb. 6, I think the upcoming few weeks will be a valuable stretch for Ainge and the front office to evaluate the roster. As a result of injuries and illnesses, the Celtics really haven’t had an extended opportunity to assess their current team at full strength. There will soon be some challenging tests — @ Bucks, vs. Lakers, @ Heat, vs. Sixers — and perhaps those performances will sway Ainge. Should the Celtics make a move, I wouldn’t expect Hayward or Smart to be included in the package.

Why do the Celtics seem to get more slack about their performance than other Boston teams? They haven’t won a championship since 2008, haven’t made it to the Finals since 2010, and don’t look close to making it to the Finals any time soon. Nobody seems to care.

Chad: Because it’s really freaking hard to win a championship in the NBA. More than any other sport, it’s superstar-dependent. In the seasons since the Celtics last won a title, the Warriors won three (Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, occasionally Kevin Durant), the Heat won two (LeBron James, Dwyane Wade), the Lakers won two (Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol), the Cavs won one (LeBron James), the Mavericks won one (peak Dirk Nowitzki), the Spurs won one (Kawhi Leonard, Tim Duncan), and the Raptors won one (Kawhi). Superstars win. It’s tough to get superstars.

No, the Celtics haven’t won since 2008. But they gave us an enjoyable, highly-competitive stretch through 2012 with KG, Pierce, and Rondo at the forefront. I loved those teams even though they couldn’t hang a second banner. Then they blew it up, made an all-time brilliant trade with the Nets that brought current cornerstones Tatum and Brown, signed Al Horford, and went out and got a superstar in Kyrie, only to learn that he was a total detriment as a so-called leader.

When he bolted, they brought in Kemba Walker, a delight to watch even if he’s not going to be the best player on a title winner. Another banner would be great, and one got away in ’10. But save for Stevens’s first season, they’ve always given us compelling, competitive teams, and Ainge has rebuilt quickly with the deck stacked against him.

I wish Celtics fans who complain about this without any context about how the league is structured would acknowledge this.

Sam: As a Celtics fan, I’d like to think it is because we, as a fanbase, are somewhat reasonable and thus have realistic expectations for the team. This position feels a little bizarre, given the many unhinged tweets I read after the recent three-game losing streak, but I genuinely believe it. After the Celtics traded Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce to the Nets, fans bought into the idea of the rebuild and were smart enough to realize Eastern Conference Player of the Week Jordan Crawford wasn’t leading them to the promised land. In the early seasons with Stevens at the helm, the Celtics consistently outperformed expectations, and fans were happy with the surprising playoff runs. In the one year where the Celtics did have title hopes, I think the team received the proper amount of criticism for their epic failure of a season. I would contend that with Tatum and Brown, the team is closer to the Finals than you might think. Us, smart, hyper-rational, and reasonable Celtics fans recognize that.

Who is the most underrated and overrated player on the team right now?

Nicole: I think Walker has been a bit underrated, if that’s possible. The development of Brown and Tatum has dominated the conversation so often that Boston’s max point guard seems to fly under the radar at times. Walker’s contributions have been critical, though, as he often is the one making shots to either keep the Celtics in a game or seal the victory. With the understanding that correlation does not equal causation, Boston’s recent funk also occurred when Walker was sidelined with the flu. As for overrated, I’d have to say Tacko Fall. That distinction is to no fault of his own, however, and mainly a reflection of the fan-created mania surrounding him.

Chad: Underrated: Daniel Theis. He’s averaging 7.4 points, 6 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in a little over 21 minutes per game while constantly dealing with much larger centers. Overrated: I’m not sure there is one in the regular rotation. I hate saying this because he’s a minor piece of this and such a likable guy, but it’s probably Tacko, just because there’s a segment of the fanbase that believes he’s ready to help now.

Sam: Underrated: Enes Kanter. Some Celtics fans absolutely love to hate Kanter. They are quick to point out his defensive shortcomings, especially his inability to do anything to stop a pick-and-roll ball handler. Their criticisms ignore the fact that the Celtics have a staggering 13.8 net rating when Kanter is on the floor.

Overrated: Enes Kanter. The fancy net rating is cool, but the double-doubles and counting stats feel empty. Kanter’s best quality seems to be standing near the basket while being 6-foot-10 and 250 pounds. Many of his buckets fall into his lap after one of Boston’s ball-handlers has drawn the attention of his defender. Also, so many of his offensive rebounds come after his own missed shots that even Stevens recently poked fun at him.

Which Celtics do you expect to be named All-Stars?

Chad: Can I just say that Kyrie Irving’s return to the Nets after there were reports a week or two ago that he might need surgery is so predictable? I guarantee you he’s back because he wants to play in the All-Star Game and will be shut down again within a week after it’s over. I bring this up only because — well, because he’s so annoying — but also because he’ll probably keep Walker from his deserved spot in the starting lineup. He’ll make it, though. I think Tatum makes it too — that 41-point game got him some extra notice — while Brown will be an unfortunate snub. If it were up to me, I’d go with Jaylen over Jayson. He’s been more consistent and well-rounded.

Nicole: Walker will definitely get in. Tatum and/or Brown most likely will have to get in as reserves, which means their fate is at the discretion of head coaches not named Brad Stevens. It’s completely feasible both are snubbed, but my guess is Tatum gets in — even though Brown is equally, if not more, deserving. As an aside, I do wonder if Hayward would still be in the conversation if he didn’t fracture his hand.

Sam: Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum. Walker has already started in an All-Star Game and is shooting over 40 percent on over eight three-point attempts per game, while Tatum is averaging nearly 21 points and 7 rebounds and playing elite defense. I think Brown, largely due to his shooting struggles over the last two weeks, will ultimately come up short.

Tell me something I don’t know about this year’s Celtics.

Chad: That Al Horford is working as a double-agent to bring down the Sixers from the inside. And it’s working.

Nicole: Javonte Green regularly uses Tatum’s toiletries in the locker room. Their lockers are in the same vicinity, so it’s pretty easy for Green to just snipe Tatum’s lotion and deodorant, sometimes right in front of him. I asked Green about it once and he said, “Sharing is caring.”

Sam: They love to raise the roof. Watch the bench after a big block or homicidal dunk and you are likely to see Grant Williams and Javonte Green exuberantly pushing the air above their head. It’s a wonderful throwback to the celebratory dances of yesteryear. The roof-raising takes the bench’s cheerleading from very good to elite.

GIF by NBA

Smart also raised the roof after freeing one of the lodged balls behind the backboard.

GIF by NBA

Who has a better shot of getting to the Finals, the Celtics or the Bruins?

Sam: I don’t know anything about the Bruins or the NHL, but I’m going to pick the Bruins because it gives me the opportunity to rail against the inferior sport of hockey. In basketball, scoring is dependent on repeated excellence and thus, talent and consistency are rewarded. In hockey, where goals come at a premium, luck has a much bigger impact on the game. A team can dominate a shift but still give up a goal after a lucky bounce.

Currently, the Celtics probably don’t have the top-end talent to get past the Bucks or Sixers, while all the Bruins need is some puck luck while Tuukka Rask ”stands on his head”? What malarkey!

Nicole: Probably the Bruins, but that’s likely recency bias speaking. They made it to the Stanley Cup Final last year, so why can’t they do it again? NHL standings seem to corroborate the possibility. I don’t think a Celtics trip to the Finals is entirely out of the question, although they will likely need to be the No. 2 seed in the East to avoid playing the Sixers, Heat, Pacers, or Raptors in the first round as well as potentially the Bucks in the second round.

Chad: Neither would surprise me, but I’d say the Bruins have a slightly better chance. Even with their recent slump, they’re just one point out of the league lead (behind St. Louis and Washington), and hey, they did it last year, so they’re hardly underdogs here. The Celtics have a tougher road, with a truly dominating team in the Bucks ahead of them, plus they’ll probably have to deal with the Sixers along the way, and as underachieving as they are, they’re a tough matchup for the C’s. The Celtics are way better in shootouts, though.

TOPICS: Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Rob Gronkowski in 2019, following his retirement from the NFL.
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski made a prescient Twitter joke following Luke Kuechly's retirement announcement January 15, 2020 | 9:36 AM
Boston, MA - 6/08/2019 - (6th inning) Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price (10) lets loose with a howl as he gets Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier (39) to pop out for the third out in the top of the sixth inning. The Boston Red Sox host the Tampa Bay Rays in the second game of a day/night double header at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Pete Abraham, Topic: 09Red Sox-Rays, LOID: 8.5.1442150868.
Red Sox
The futures of Mookie Betts and Brock Holt, according to David Price January 15, 2020 | 9:29 AM
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, left, of Russia, reaches for the puck next to Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' scary loss to Columbus January 15, 2020 | 7:02 AM
Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins, right, of Latvia, stops a shot from Boston Bruins forward Charlie Coyle, left, during the second period an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Bruins
Blue Jackets shut out Bruins, 3-0 January 14, 2020 | 10:23 PM
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Baseball’s authenticity takes another hit, and its loyal fans suffer January 14, 2020 | 10:00 PM
Luke Kuechly
NFL
After 8 NFL seasons, Luke Kuechly retires at age 28 January 14, 2020 | 9:37 PM
Bruins
Tuukka Rask concussed in Bruins' loss to Blue Jackets January 14, 2020 | 9:31 PM
Red Sox manager Alex Cora.
Red Sox
The Red Sox have parted ways with manager Alex Cora January 14, 2020 | 7:33 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel works against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half an NFL divisional playoff football game, in Baltimore. It’s taken first-time head coach Mike Vrabel two seasons, but the hands’ on former linebacker with three Super Bowl rings himself has them a win away from the franchise’s second Super Bowl berth. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
NFL
The Titans took a gamble hiring on Mike Vrabel. The decision is close to paying off January 14, 2020 | 6:58 PM
Diana Taurasi
WNBA
WNBA player salaries could triple under 'innovative' new contract January 14, 2020 | 6:53 PM
Two-time Olympian Aly Raisman announced Tuesday that she will not compete in the upcoming 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.
2020 Olympics
Aly Raisman reflected on her athletic career in a letter to her 8-year old self January 14, 2020 | 5:19 PM
Marcus Stroman during the game against the Red Sox on May 21, 2019.
Red Sox
MLB pitcher calls Alex Cora's 2019 criticism 'comical in hindsight' January 14, 2020 | 3:29 PM
Boston, MA - 7/28/2018 - Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora watches batting practice. The Boston Red Sox host the Minnesota Twins in the third of a four game series at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 29Red Sox-Twins, LOID: 8.4.2639724244.
Alex Cora
Just how harsh will Alex Cora's punishment be? Here's what the experts are saying. January 14, 2020 | 2:27 PM
Alex Cora
Timeline: When sign stealing began in Houston under Alex Cora January 14, 2020 | 1:33 PM
A.J. Hinch (left) and Alex Cora (right) were forever linked by Houston's 2017 world championship. Scandal will further connect them.
MLB SIGN-STEALING
Alex Cora's doomed, but baseball's to blame for sign-stealing fiasco January 14, 2020 | 12:44 PM
Alex Cora and Bill Belichick
Red Sox
How the Alex Cora cheating scandal compares to the Patriots’ Spygate January 14, 2020 | 11:05 AM
Brad Marchand on Monday in Philadelphia.
Bruins
What Brad Marchand had to say about his failed shootout attempt January 14, 2020 | 9:55 AM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 08: DeMar DeRozan #10 of the San Antonio Spurs defends Grant Williams #12 of the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on January 08, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Celtics
Grant Williams promises to dye his hair pink if 3 Celtics are named All-Stars January 14, 2020 | 9:35 AM
John McDonnell
NFL
Diversity group calls on NFL to take steps to improve 'abysmal' hiring record January 14, 2020 | 9:13 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2017, file photo, Tony Romo in the broadcast booth during the first half of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals in Green Bay, Wis. Romo, the Dallas franchise leader in passing yards and touchdowns, will soon call his first Cowboys game as the lead analyst for CBS. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer, File)
FOOTBALL
Tony Romo can see the future. His own is dotted with enormous paychecks. January 14, 2020 | 8:51 AM
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the second half.
NFL
The most and least likely Super Bowl matchups after the divisional round January 14, 2020 | 8:35 AM
Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand skates by the puck on a shootout attempt in an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Flyers won 6-5. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
NHL
Brad Marchand overskates puck in shootout, Bruins fall to Flyers January 14, 2020 | 8:20 AM
College Football Playoff
Donald Trump cheered loudly at college football title game January 14, 2020 | 8:15 AM
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow passes against Clemson during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
College Football Playoff
Joe Burrow, LSU cap perfect season, beat Clemson 42-25 for title January 14, 2020 | 7:55 AM
Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand in action during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy called the Bruins' loss Monday night 'unprofessional.' Here's why. January 14, 2020 | 7:11 AM
Alex Cora
Fired Astros GM Jeff Luhnow takes a shot at Alex Cora in statement January 14, 2020 | 6:00 AM
Carley McCord, center, died in a plane crash in Louisiana last month.
College Football
Fallen journalists honored at LSU-Clemson championship game January 14, 2020 | 2:54 AM
FILE - In this July 2, 2019, file photo, Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch reacts during a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, in Denver. Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for the entire season Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, and the team was fined $5 million for sign-stealing by the team in 2017 and 2018 season. Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the discipline and strongly hinted that current Boston manager Alex Cora — the Astros bench coach in 2017 — will face punishment later. Manfred said Cora developed the sign-stealing system used by the Astros. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
MLB
4 questions about the Astros' sign-stealing scandal, answered January 13, 2020 | 10:18 PM
Jaylen Brown (7) outruns Chicago's Tomas Satoransky and Daniel Gafford on a drive to the basket during the first half.
Celtics
Tatum and Brown lead Celtics to 113-101 win over Bulls January 13, 2020 | 10:16 PM
Despite being voted in by fans, Tuukka Rask won't be attending this year's All-Star Game in St. Louis.
Bruins
Why Tuukka Rask is skipping this year's All-Star game January 13, 2020 | 9:25 PM