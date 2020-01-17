Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks hold off Celtics, 128-123

Milwaukee blew two 20-point leads but came back for the win.

Milwaukee Bucks' Eric Bledsoe is fouled by Boston Celtics' Semi Ojeleye during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Eric Bledsoe (6) added nine points in 20 minutes as the Bucks held off the Celtics. –Morry Gash / Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
KEITH JENKINS,
AP
1:37 AM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer dug into his team after Thursday night’s win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 17 rebounds, Khris Middleton scored 23 and the Bucks held off the Boston Celtics 128-123 despite blowing two separate 20-point leads.

“We were up 20 twice and they came back,” Antetokounmpo said. “… We didn’t play the best basketball and how we usually play. I was kind of upset after the game. We talked in the locker room. We talked to one another. We were up 20 and we won but we’ve got to play for 48 minutes.

“Coach Bud came in here and he was steaming hot. He was angry and that’s good. He doesn’t really care about this game or the next game. He cares about how we can get better and how can we be good for 48 minutes. That’s what our goal is.”

Advertisement

Despite the lapses, the NBA-leading Bucks (37-6) extended their winning streak to five games, while Boston lost its second game in as many nights.

“It’s a very long season, still,” Celtics guard Kemba Walker said. “We got so many games to play. When you have losses like this, you just have to learn from it, and I think we will.”

Walker scored a game-high 40 points to lead Boston, which took the floor without Jaylen Brown. The 6-foot-6 forward suffered a sprained right thumb in a 13-point loss to Detroit on Wednesday.

“We saw a play late in the first half and we think that might have been when it happened,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “Maybe it got worse as the game went on. He didn’t say much about it at halftime. Certainly, after the game it was sore. Today, more sore.”

Stevens said the training staff will do more tests on Brown’s thumb on Friday.

Marcus Smart, who started in place of Brown, had 24 points.

“Coming off a back-to-back night, we knew that it was going to be tough,” Smart said. “But we didn’t want to let that be an excuse. We just continued to fight and fight until we got to where we wanted. We gave ourselves a chance at the end.

Advertisement

Antetokounmpo, who also had seven assists, recorded his 35th double-double of the season.

After trailing by as many as 27, the Celtics outscored Milwaukee 36-22 to pull within 127-123 with 38 seconds to play. But Smart missed a 3-pointer and Middleton knocked down one of two free throws to seal the victory.

“Not enough, at least from the start,” Walker said of his team’s energy level. “As the game went along, we were a little better. But, games like this happen. We just have to be ready.”

Antetokounmpo scored the first basket of the night and the Bucks never trailed.

Milwaukee hit seven of its first 10 shots, including its first four attempts from 3, and led 36-20 after the first quarter. Brook Lopez had three of those 3-pointers and had 11 points in the opening quarter. Lopez finished with 16 points.

Milwaukee set a new season-high with 76 points in the first half. The Bucks had a 76-58 lead at the break.

Boston stormed out in the second half, cutting Milwaukee’s lead to 87-81 with 5:16 left in the third. But the Bucks ended the quarter on a 19-6 run.

“I think the end of the third quarter was pretty big,” Budenholzer said. “To finish the quarter up 19 was important because we needed all of that in the fourth quarter.”

Milwaukee shot nearly 52% (16 of 31) from long range on the night

Donte DiVincenzo had a career-high 19 points off the bench for Milwaukee.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Boston entered the night having won five straight when trailing by at least 15 points after the first quarter dating back to Nov. 10, 2017. That streak, which was the longest such streak in NBA history, ended.

Advertisement

Bucks: DiVincenzo went 4 for 6 from 3-point range.

HAYWARD’S STRUGGLES

Gordon Hayward, who finished with seven points on 1-of-10 shooting for the Celtics, scored his only field goal on a 3 at the end of the third.

“I thought we had some good looks, especially personally, I had some good looks,” Hayward said. “But we just didn’t make them. We’ll have to be better next time.”

Jayson Tatum had 17 points and Daniel Theis added 12 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Host the Suns on Saturday.

Bucks: At the Nets on Saturday.

TOPICS: Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Torey Krug and Patric Hornqvist dropped the gloves during the second period of the Bruins' 4-1 win over the Penguins.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-1 win over the Penguins January 17, 2020 | 6:52 AM
Patrice Bergeron congratulates goaltender Jaroslav Halak after beating the Pittsburgh Penguins Thursday night.
Bruins
Bergeron scores 20th, Bruins beat Penguins 4-1 January 16, 2020 | 10:48 PM
Boston, MA - 11/1/2019 - Catherine Varitek, right, jokes around with her husband, Jason Variety, during the red carpet event prior to the Pedro Martinez Foundation Gala at Mandarin Oriental in Boston, Mass. on Friday, Nov. 1. (Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe) Topic: MartinezGala
Red Sox
Catherine Varitek weighs in on the possibility of her husband becoming the Red Sox' next manager January 16, 2020 | 2:09 PM
Alex Cora with the 2018 World Series trophy.
Red Sox
A Boston city councilor responded to a Los Angeles resolution over the 2018 World Series January 16, 2020 | 1:55 PM
Baseball
Carlos Beltran, implicated in Astros cheating scandal, stepping down as Mets manager January 16, 2020 | 1:17 PM
Boston College head coach Jim Christian believes forward Steffon Mitchell is often able to make hustle plays because of his intelligence and preparedness.
COLLEGE SPORTS
How Steffon Mitchell's competitive spirit helps BC basketball January 16, 2020 | 12:27 PM
Patriots
Patriots’ Monti Ossenfort to interview for Browns general manager job, report says January 16, 2020 | 11:53 AM
Red Sox John Henry
RED SOX
Wednesday, Red Sox brass asked for your trust. Have they earned it? January 16, 2020 | 10:53 AM
Marcus Smart and Bruce Brown battle for a loose ball.
NBA
What Pistons guard Bruce Brown said about returning to Boston January 16, 2020 | 10:06 AM
The Boston Globe recently chronicled Aaron Hernandez's journey.
Aaron Hernandez
The 8 most striking details from the Aaron Hernandez series on Netflix January 16, 2020 | 10:05 AM
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks down at the court during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
NBA
Kyrie Irving called out the Nets' roster after loss to Philadelphia January 16, 2020 | 9:52 AM
Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo in October, 2017.
Patriots
Jimmy Garoppolo shared a lesson he learned from Tom Brady January 16, 2020 | 9:28 AM
Making his Major League debut, Boston Red Sox rookie Mookie Betts, right, sits in the dugout and jokes with teammate David Ortiz before a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in New York, Sunday, June 29, 2014. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Red Sox
Chaim Bloom: Mookie Betts in opening day lineup has been 'expectation all along' January 16, 2020 | 9:13 AM
New York Mets manager Carlos Beltran listens to a question during the Major League Baseball winter meetings, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Sign-stealing
After painful divorces for Red Sox and Astros, will the Mets follow suit? January 16, 2020 | 7:20 AM
From left, Boston Red Sox owner John Henry, chairman Tom Werner, CEO Sam Kennedy and Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom participate in a baseball news conference at Fenway Park, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Boston. The Red Sox have parted ways with manager Alex Cora, with the move coming one day after baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred named him as a ringleader with Houston in the sport's sign-stealing scandal. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Red Sox
9 things we learned from the Red Sox' press conference following Alex Cora's departure January 16, 2020 | 6:50 AM
Terry Francona
Red Sox
What Terry Francona had to say about the Red Sox' sign-stealing scandal January 16, 2020 | 6:00 AM
Saturday night's game might be Tom Brady's final home game with the Patriots.
Tom Brady
What's your message to Tom Brady? January 16, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Baseball
For this 93-year-old pitcher, the Astros' sign-stealing scandal brings back memories January 16, 2020 | 2:20 AM
Boston-01/15/2020 The Boston Red Sox held a press conference at Fenway Park in the wake of the firing of manager Alex Cora. Chief Baseball officer Chaim Bloom ponders an answer to a reporters question. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Red Sox
Red Sox begin their search for a new manager January 16, 2020 | 12:23 AM
Celtics
To make Celtics better, Kemba Walker believes he must be better January 15, 2020 | 11:45 PM
Kemba Walker goes low as he drives by the Detroit's Andre Drummond in the first half.
Celtics
Missing Tatum, Celtics fall to Pistons 116-103 January 15, 2020 | 10:16 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox trade Sam Travis to Rangers January 15, 2020 | 7:39 PM
Jason Varitek talking to Alex Cora in the Red Sox dugout during the 2019 season.
Sports Q
Sports Q: Who should be the Red Sox' next manager? January 15, 2020 | 6:21 PM
Bruins
Bruins waive right wing Brett Ritchie January 15, 2020 | 6:16 PM
Celtics head coach Brad Stevens visiting Red Sox manager Alex Cora during a spring training workout in Fort Myers, Florida. Stevens reacted to the recent news about Cora's parting from the team.
Alex Cora
'I feel badly for him': Brad Stevens reacted to the Alex Cora news January 15, 2020 | 3:48 PM
Jason Varitek talking to Alex Cora in the Red Sox dugout during the 2019 season.
Red Sox
Here's the list of Red Sox managerial candidates, according to experts January 15, 2020 | 2:45 PM
Red Sox principal owner John Henry addressed the media Wednesday at Fenway Park.
Red Sox
Red Sox ownership says Alex Cora 'admitted what he did was wrong’ January 15, 2020 | 12:28 PM
Chad Finn
For Red Sox, good times never seemed so brief January 15, 2020 | 12:26 PM
Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher believes Antonio Brown needs help.
NFL
Here are the 15 inductees to this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame class January 15, 2020 | 11:15 AM
Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Celtics
7 of your questions about the Celtics, answered January 15, 2020 | 11:10 AM