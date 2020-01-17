Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker among the NBA’s top-selling jerseys

Celtics fans are buying their team’s apparel this season.

Jayson Tatum’s jersey was the fourth-best selling jersey in the NBA from October 2019- December 2019, according to the NBA and its official store.

Tatum only ranks behind LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Steph Curry for the best-selling jerseys in the league.

Kemba Walker joins Tatum as the other Celtic on the Top 15 best-selling jerseys list. Walker (who wears the same No. 8 as former Celtics star Antoine Walker, which could have hurt his jersey sales) has the 14th-best selling jersey so far this season.

👀 the NBA's most popular jersey and team merchandise lists… based on @NBASTORE sales from October 2019 through December 2019! pic.twitter.com/BCTW2Ebs2z — NBA (@NBA) January 17, 2020

In addition to having two players among the Top 15 top-selling jerseys list, the Celtics are doing well compared to the rest of the league in team apparel sold. They rank second only behind the Los Angeles Lakers for the top-selling team apparel.